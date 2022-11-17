Read full article on original website
I DO MY BEST
3d ago
What a waste of human life...God Bless the lady who lost her life and to her family🙏🏽🙏🏽
Donna Lites
3d ago
You can run and hide for so long but eventually you'll get caught
vfpress.news
Police Arrest Suspect Involved In 2019 Crash That Killed Beloved Maywood Woman
The relatives of Ruth Johnson, whose face is on the flyer, protest outside of the Maywood Police Station in 2020. | File. Sunday, November 20, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The family of a beloved Maywood woman who was killed during a controversial police pursuit of a stolen...
fox32chicago.com
Car crashes into River North business; suspect in custody
CHICAGO - A car crashed into a commercial business in River North Monday afternoon. At about 5:14 p.m., a Land Rover was traveling southbound in the 600 block of Clark when it struck a business. The vehicle then reversed, and struck the building at least one more time, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Homes, garages being burglarized in Gage Park: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents in Gage Park about a string of burglaries that have occurred this month. In each incident, the offenders gained entry into residential homes or garages and took property from within, police said. The incidents occurred in the following locations and times:. 5200 block...
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 shot, 1 killed, in East Garfield Park, Chicago police say
Two people were shot, one killed, Sunday in a drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Oak Lawn agrees to $10M settlement in 2019 hit-and-run crash that critically injured pedestrian
OAK LAWN, Ill. - Oak Lawn has agreed to pay a $10 million settlement stemming from a 2019 hit-and-run crash. The suburb's village manager at the time, Larry Deetjen, was driving a village-owned vehicle when he struck and critically injured a pedestrian. On Oct. 10, 2019 Deetjen was driving a...
cwbchicago.com
Driver dead, 6 others injured after he tries to flee police traffic stop in South Loop, CPD says
Update: Video has emerged of the crash. Chicago — A 22-year-old man is dead after he pulled a U-turn while trying to flee from a Chicago police traffic stop and was struck by an on-coming car in the South Loop on Sunday evening, according to CPD. Six other people were taken to hospitals, including two teenagers.
fox32chicago.com
Multiple couples robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park as city's holdups escalate
CHICAGO - Multiple couples were robbed at gunpoint in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago in two separate incidents Sunday as crime continues to escalate in the Democratic-run major city. In one incident, three robbers approached a man and woman as they strolled in the 2600 block of North Burling...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in Lawndale shooting
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in connection with a shooting earlier this month in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. Salvador Reitinger, 31, is accused of shooting and seriously wounding a 47-year-old man on Nov. 12 in the 3900 block of West 16th Street, according to police.
15-year-old girl among 2 fatally shot outside house party on West Side
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was among two people fatally shot outside of a house party in the city’s Austin neighborhood. The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. Sunday on the 5400 block of West Augusta. Police said the teen and a 44-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk with several other people, when a man […]
fox32chicago.com
Postal worker caught on camera using proceeds of mail stolen from suburban post office
CICERO, Ill. - Police in Cicero are issuing a community alert after a number of checks were stolen in the mail. It is believed that the mail was stolen from within the Cicero branch of the post office. A postal worker has been caught on camera using the proceeds of...
fox32chicago.com
South Loop parking garages targeted in series of car thefts
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning people who use parking garages in the South Loop about a recent rash of stolen cars. At least 10 cars have been broken into and stolen from downtown parking garages in October and November, according to a CPD community alert. The suspects target unattended...
Man killed, 6 hurt in Near South Side car crash
CHICAGO — A man was killed in a car crash as he made a sudden u-turn when police attempted to make a traffic stop on him. The police pulled over the 22-year-old man at the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue around 8:00 p.m. when he made a sudden U-turn as officers approached on foot […]
fox32chicago.com
Stolen car crashes into vehicle on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - No one is in custody after a stolen car crashed into another vehicle Monday morning at an intersection in the Lawndale neighborhood. A stolen KIA struck a white sedan around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard, according to Chicago police. The occupants of the...
fox32chicago.com
Men in luxury vehicle rob victims at gunpoint on South Side, police warn
CHICAGO - Two men are wanted for robbing victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side this week. Police say they are searching for two offenders for two robberies that happened earlier this weekend. The suspects drove a gray or silver BMW or Mercedes. The suspects would get out of the...
fox32chicago.com
3 killed, 2 teens among 17 others shot in weekend shootings in Chicago
CHICAGO - Three people were killed and two teens were among at least 17 people wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend. Three people were shot, two fatally, Sunday night in Austin on the West Side. They were standing in a group with several other people about 11:40 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. One person was shot in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. His age wasn’t immediately available. Another person, whose age also wasn’t immediately available, was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, officials said. She was also pronounced dead. A 39-year-old man went to West Suburban Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. He was listed in critical condition.
cwbchicago.com
Robber wearing ‘Don’t Be A Menace’ jacket robbed CTA passenger, Chicago police say
If only he had followed the advice on his jacket…. Chicago police are looking for a man who punched and robbed another passenger while riding a CTA bus and wearing a coat that says “DON’T BE A MENACE.”. The unmindful menace took another passenger’s phone while riding a...
At Least 7 Injured, 3 Seriously, in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Near South Side
At least seven people were injured, three seriously, in a collision involving multiple vehicles on Chicago's Near South Side, authorities said. The crash was reported before 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue near East 14th Street. Three adults were critically injured and rushed to area hospitals, authorities stated. Two additional adults sustained non-critical injuries.
fox32chicago.com
Man dead after crashing into vehicles while trying to flee Michigan Avenue traffic stop, 6 others injured
CHICAGO - A driver was killed and six other people were injured in a car crash on Michigan Avenue on Chicago's Near South Side on Sunday night. Police were conducting a traffic stop on a Hyundai Sonata around 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue when the driver made a sudden U-turn as officers approached on foot, striking two cars in the process, officials said.
Chicago crime: Police alert North Side businesses after string of burglaries
In each incident, two or three offenders threw an object at a front glass door to enter a business.
Chicago Journal
Two 13-year-old boys identified after they were found shot in vacant home in Roseland
ROSELAND, CHICAGO - Two 13-year-old boys who were found shot in a vacant home and later pronounced dead on Thursday morning have now been identified, authorities said. Shortly before 7:00 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors on the 11400 block of S. Calument Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood told media that they woke to the sound of several gunshots.
