Surf’s up: Art exhibit featuring upcycled surfboards coming to Brevard Zoo

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A wave of art in the form of upcycled surfboards is coming to the Brevard Zoo this weekend.

Zoo officials said more than 25 artists were chosen to turn used surfboards into works of art for the “Bold Boards: Visions of Florida” exhibit.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The boards will be displayed throughout the zoo from Saturday through April 23.

The exhibit is set up to bring awareness to the zoo’s “Our Legacy” campaign supporting the zoo’s effort to raise funds for building an aquarium and conservation center in Port Canaveral.

©2022 Cox Media Group