Broome County, NY

First responders give emergency turkey donation

By Roy Santa Croce
 4 days ago

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Catholic Charities of Broome County is amidst its thanks for giving turkey drive, and this morning, local first responders made a major donation in dramatic fashion.

The Johnson City Police Association combined its efforts with other departments such as the Binghamton Fire Professional Firefighters Association, the Endicott PBA, the Port Dickinson Police Department, Cops for a Cause, and several others.

The departments met at Wegman’s this morning and purchased over $6,000 of turkeys, perishable foods, and gift cards.

After making their purchases, the departments turned on their emergency lights and sirens, and caravanned over to the Walmart in Vestal.

Johnson City Police Community Engagement Officer Jay Peets says, “So the reasons for the lights and sirens and for it to act like an emergency, is because our community needs these items. They need food, it is an emergency. When you have somebody at their dinner table that doesn’t have a turkey or doesn’t have food, and can’t eat, that’s an emergency. It’s the holiday season, it’s time to bring back.”

In total, the departments contributed 444 turkeys to the Thanks for Giving drive today.

Officer Peets says that the departments are challenging the community to donate as well.

Catholic Charities has the goal of reaching 3,700 turkeys, which is 200 more than last year.

You can donate by visiting the RV parked outside of the Walmart in Vestal by the end of the day tomorrow.

