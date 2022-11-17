ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CDFW Reopens License Sales Offices Throughout State

This is a press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife:. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is pleased to announce the reopening of many of its license sales offices following their closure in 2020 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Hunters, anglers and other members of the public can once again visit these CDFW sales offices to purchase hunting and fishing licenses, tags, report cards, hunt applications, lands passes, Warden Stamps and other CDFW offerings. Customer service representatives are available once again in-person to answer questions.
California Reports $242 Million in Cannabis Tax Revenue From Third Quarter Return

The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) reported cannabis revenue [last week] for the third quarter of 2022. As of November 16, 2022, total cannabis tax revenue from third-quarter returns is $242 million. This includes California’s cannabis excise tax, which generated $128.4 million and $113.6 million in sales tax revenue from cannabis businesses. The total reported cannabis tax revenues do not include outstanding returns. They also do not include locally imposed taxes collected by cities and counties.
Covered California’s “10 Years Strong” Campaign Focuses on Northern California to Celebrate a Decade of Historic Increases in Coverage and to Highlight Ongoing Efforts to Reach the Remaining Uninsured

Covered California focused on Northern California on Friday as part of its “10 Years Strong” campaign, celebrating a decade of providing quality health insurance plans to people across the state. Over the past 10 years, Covered California has enabled millions of Californians to access health insurance and helped reduce the state’s uninsured rate to a historic low.
