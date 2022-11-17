This is a press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife:. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is pleased to announce the reopening of many of its license sales offices following their closure in 2020 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Hunters, anglers and other members of the public can once again visit these CDFW sales offices to purchase hunting and fishing licenses, tags, report cards, hunt applications, lands passes, Warden Stamps and other CDFW offerings. Customer service representatives are available once again in-person to answer questions.

