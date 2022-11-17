Read full article on original website
Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
These are the migrants who plant and pick the strawberries in your supermarket
If you've ever had strawberries, there is a good chance they were grown in a province in southern Spain called Huelva. Spain is the second largest producer of strawberries, behind the United States. And the jurisdiction of Huelva is where 80% of the country's berries are grown, in an industry...
New Zealand lawmakers will vote on whether to lower the national voting age to 16
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand lawmakers will take a vote on whether to lower the national voting age from 18 to 16, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday. Her announcement came hours after the country's Supreme Court ruled that not allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to vote amounted to age discrimination.
The world generates so much data that new unit measurements were created to keep up
As ever more digital data is created and stored, the world needs more unit measurements to keep up with the ever-expanding numbers. To do so, the 27th General Conference on Weights and Measures on Friday introduced four new prefixes to the International System of Units, or metric system: ronna (27 zeroes after the first digit) and quetta (30 zeroes), which are now at the top of the measurement range, and ronto (27 zeroes after the decimal point) and quecto (30 zeroes), which are now at the bottom.
Russia's biggest talents flee to Israel, seeking freedom from Putin's repression
TEL AVIV — Some of Russia's biggest artistic talents have immigrated to Israel this year, finding a safe place to rebuild their careers and voice their conscience about their country's war in Ukraine. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, it has cracked down on even the slightest opposition to...
Did the world make progress on climate change? Here's what was decided at global talks
Contentious climate negotiations ended in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, as negotiators from around the world finalized a modest deal to help control global warming and pay for the costs of a hotter Earth. Deep-seated tensions flared between richer countries that have prospered by burning fossil fuels, and developing ones, which are...
Harris is traveling near the South China Sea. Here's why that matters
Vice President Harris is making an unusual stop on her latest trip to Asia. On Monday evening, she is set to become the highest ranking U.S. official to visit Palawan, an island of the Philippines that borders the South China Sea. It's a neighboring island to the Spratly Islands, territory...
Dozens dead in factory fire in Chinese city of Anyang – state media
A fire at a factory in the Chinese city of Anyang in Henan province has killed 36 people, with two others injured, state media reported on Tuesday. The fire broke out at Kaixinda Trading Co Ltd in the Wenfeng district, or “high-tech zone”, in Anyang city, the report said.
The first satellites launched by Uganda and Zimbabwe aim to improve life on the ground
When Uganda's very first satellite was launched into space last week on Nov. 7, Bonny Omara, the lead engineer on the satellite development team, was filled with emotion. "I was watching it on TV, together with my Honourable Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation," he says. "It was really amazing and we hugged each other! To see my baby takeoff from the ground headed for the International Space Station — it's really a great feeling of my life."
