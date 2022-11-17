ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Political Rewind: Saturday voting OK'd; Kemp and Walker campaign together; Trump back on Twitter

Alan Abramowitz, @AlanIAbramowitz, professor emeritus, Emory University. Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science and director, James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference. Shannon McCaffrey, @shannonajc1, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. A judge on Friday said Georgia law allows counties to offer early voting...
GEORGIA STATE
An elected Georgia energy regulator blocked her; now she’s suing

Patty Durand relishes a good debate. The consumer energy advocate expected to have plenty of them after she announced her candidacy for a seat on the Georgia Public Service Commission in 2021, running against Tim Echols. But in July, Echols cut her off from what the Supreme Court has dubbed “the modern public square” by blocking her from his Twitter and Facebook accounts.
GEORGIA STATE
Alabama failed to complete an execution by lethal injection for a third time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama's string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state's second such...
ALABAMA STATE
Medical Minute: Pandemic Numbers

In this week’s Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of the Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses findings by mathematical modelers that indicate the number of people who contracted COVID-19 worldwide, and the number of people who died as a result, may be far larger than initially reported.
GEORGIA STATE
The Club Q shooter will be charged with hate crimes. What that means in Colorado

Local prosecutors are expected to charge the perpetrator of Saturday's deadly shooting in Colorado Springs with murder and hate crimes. On Saturday evening, a gunman stormed into Club Q and opened fire. Five people were killed and at least 17 others were wounded by gunshots. The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, was taken into custody after being subdued by two patrons at the nightclub.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Atlanta, GA
