Georgia election officials breathe a sigh of relief after uneventful voting
In the aftermath of the 2020 presidential race, elections press conferences in the Georgia State Capitol were nationally televised events, as officials defended their work and pushed back on baseless fraud claims. But last week, only a smattering of reporters and members of the public were present to watch the...
Democrats stress continued importance of Georgia’s U.S. Senate race despite party’s majority control
With Senate seats in Arizona and Nevada going to Democrats, the party will be assured of a slim majority regardless of whether Herschel Walker defeats Sen. Raphael Warnock in next month’s runoff election, now less than three weeks away. When Warnock and fellow Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff won their...
Georgia appeals ruling on Saturday early voting for runoff
Georgia is appealing a judge's ruling that allows counties to offer early voting this coming Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. Warnock's campaign, along with the Democratic Party of Georgia and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, sued the state last...
Political Rewind: Saturday voting OK'd; Kemp and Walker campaign together; Trump back on Twitter
Alan Abramowitz, @AlanIAbramowitz, professor emeritus, Emory University. Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science and director, James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference. Shannon McCaffrey, @shannonajc1, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. A judge on Friday said Georgia law allows counties to offer early voting...
The path looks uncertain for Democrats after losing the Georgia governorship again
ATLANTA – For many Democrats, Georgia has come to symbolize the party's future. But after one of its brightest stars, Stacey Abrams, lost her second bid for governor last week by a roughly 7-point margin, Democrats are beginning to dissect what happened up and down the ballot. The question...
An elected Georgia energy regulator blocked her; now she’s suing
Patty Durand relishes a good debate. The consumer energy advocate expected to have plenty of them after she announced her candidacy for a seat on the Georgia Public Service Commission in 2021, running against Tim Echols. But in July, Echols cut her off from what the Supreme Court has dubbed “the modern public square” by blocking her from his Twitter and Facebook accounts.
Judge says Georgia law allows Saturday voting for runoff
A judge on Friday said Georgia law allows counties to offer early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, which would be the only possibility for Saturday voting before next month's Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. Warnock's campaign, along with the Democratic Party of...
Alabama is pausing executions after a 3rd failed lethal injection
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sought a pause in executions and ordered a "top-to-bottom" review of the state's capital punishment system Monday after an unprecedented third failed lethal injection. Ivey's office issued a statement saying she had both asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to withdraw motions seeking...
Alabama failed to complete an execution by lethal injection for a third time
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama's string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state's second such...
Medical Minute: Pandemic Numbers
In this week’s Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of the Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses findings by mathematical modelers that indicate the number of people who contracted COVID-19 worldwide, and the number of people who died as a result, may be far larger than initially reported.
The Colorado shooting comes in a year rife with anti-LGBTQ sentiment, advocates say
The tragic shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ club in Colorado, is the latest event to transpire in a year marked with a jump in anti-LGBTQ legislation and sentiment, according to LGBTQ advocates. The shooting, the deadliest attack on LGBTQ people in the U.S. since the Pulse shooting in 2016,...
The Club Q shooter will be charged with hate crimes. What that means in Colorado
Local prosecutors are expected to charge the perpetrator of Saturday's deadly shooting in Colorado Springs with murder and hate crimes. On Saturday evening, a gunman stormed into Club Q and opened fire. Five people were killed and at least 17 others were wounded by gunshots. The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, was taken into custody after being subdued by two patrons at the nightclub.
New York tells schools to drop Native American mascots
School districts across the state of New York are prohibited from using any Native American mascots, team names or logos. And the state's education department is now urging its school comply by the end of the school year — or risk losing state aid. The prohibition isn't new: The...
Photos: See the aftermath of massive snowfall in the Buffalo area
Residents in western New York are digging out after a massive winter storm passed though the region, dropping more than 6 feet of snow in some areas. The city of Buffalo set a record for daily snowfall, with 16.1 inches by Saturday morning. The previous record was 7.6 inches. The...
Western New York gets buried under 6 feet of snow in some areas
Residents in western New York got even more snow Saturday after a major winter storm walloped the region Friday, dropping a total of more than 6 feet in some areas and shutting down schools and businesses. The National Weather Service said snow was falling in parts of Niagara County at...
