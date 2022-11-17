Will Isiah Pacheco’s carries increase? Chiefs special teams change could suggest ‘yes’

Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Isiah Pacheco will have his special teams responsibilities reduced while appearing in line to receive more carries ahead.

Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub confirmed the change-up Thursday, saying Pacheco would no longer be on the kickoff coverage team. Pacheco has played 47 snaps on that unit , according to Pro Football Focus, which is tied for the fifth-highest mark on the team.

“We’ll take him off of kickoff probably going forward here, unless he’s getting less reps on offense,” Toub said. “He was effective there too for us. He did a good job in there. He’s a good football player.”

However, Toub said Pacheco would remain the team’s primary kick returner. This season, Pacheco has 19 kickoff returns for 415 yards (21.8 average), with a long of 48 coming Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I really like Isiah back there. He’s dangerous,” Toub said. “It’s really not bad for him to start back there and get the game going for him a little bit, rather than just start off on offense. I think right now we’re pretty comfortable with him being back there.”

Pacheco had a breakout rushing performance last week against Jacksonville, posting 16 rushes for 82 yards as the Chiefs’ other running backs (Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire) combined for one carry.

KC running backs coach Greg Lewis said Thursday that Pacheco has taken advantage of recent opportunities.

“He’s done a tremendous job of coming in, grasping the things that we’re teaching him,” Lewis said, “and going out and playing football and letting his abilities show.”

Chiefs coaches, however, remain hesitant to declare Pacheco as the team’s workhorse back.

That includes offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who said Thursday it was “not safe to say” that KC had moved on from a running-back-by-committee approach.

“All of those guys are gonna play,” Bieniemy said. “I thought (Isiah) did a heckuva job last week. I also thought Jerick McKinnon did a heckuva job. That just goes to show you just the depth that we have at that position.”

Bieniemy said he reiterated to his offensive players Wednesday the importance of maximizing time in practice and at the facility; injuries often happen this time of year, he told them, so guys need to be mentally and physically prepared for the chances they might get.

That mentality is needed in the running-back room as well.

“Obviously we’re going to always roll with the hot hand (at running back). I know that’s something that a lot of people don’t like to hear,” Bieniemy said. “But we always want to do what we feel is best in that particular moment.

“Now, are we neglecting anyone? No, because those guys know that they have to be ready when called upon.”

Toub also confirmed Thursday that Kadarius Toney had taken over primary punt-return duties from Skyy Moore. Toney had only two chances to return punts last week after Jacksonville mostly stayed away from him.

“Sooner or later, he’s going to get one kicked to him, and we’re going to find out what he’s got,” Toub said. “I’ve got a pretty good feeling about it, though.”