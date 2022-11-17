ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police seek robbery suspect

Henrico Police officials are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person who robbed a Henrico convenience store on Halloween night. The suspect, described as a thin Black male with tattoos on both of his hands (“1990” across the left fingers), entered the store in the 9900 block of Three Chopt Road just before 9 p.m. that day, showed a gun and demanded cash.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RadarOnline

NBC12

Man found dead in apartment courtyard in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday night. Police say the shooting happened on Calhoun Street in Gilpin Court just after 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a victim in the courtyard of the apartment complex dead from a gunshot...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Richmond teen found shot to death in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a Richmond teen was found shot to death in Hopewell Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Poplar Street for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, police found 16-year-old Tyrae Clanton, of Richmond, shot...
HOPEWELL, VA
13News Now

Police: Woman shot in Hampton early Sunday morning

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning, and police in Hampton are investigating. According to a spokesperson, this incident was reported just after 4:00 a.m. when Hampton's Public Safety Communications received a call reporting a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital. When they got to the hospital, officers found an adult female who was being treated for an injury described as "non-life-threatening."
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Police in Suffolk investigate after man is shot multiple times

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk say a man is in the hospital recovering after he was shot overnight. Investigators said the Suffolk 911 Center received a call about the shooting just before 7 a.m. Saturday. The caller said a man had been shot at an unknown location sometime during the night and was currently at a home in the 2300 block of E. Washington Street.
SUFFOLK, VA
WBOC

Police Capture Ex-Boyfriend in Killing of Mother, 3 Children

CHESTER, Va. - Police say they have captured a suspect in the fatal shootings of a mother and three children at a home in Virginia. The bodies were discovered early Friday by police after they responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in Chester. Police identified the victims as JoAnna Cottle and her three children, 13-year-old Kaelyn Parson, 4-year-old Kinsey Cottle and 4-year-old Jayson Cottle. Police say they apprehended Jonah Adams near his home in Waldorf, Maryland. They say he is JoAnna Cottle’s former boyfriend and the father of Kinsey and Jayson. Police have warrants for Adams on four counts of first-degree murder.
CHESTER, VA

