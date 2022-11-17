Read full article on original website
Henrico Police seek robbery suspect
Henrico Police officials are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person who robbed a Henrico convenience store on Halloween night. The suspect, described as a thin Black male with tattoos on both of his hands (“1990” across the left fingers), entered the store in the 9900 block of Three Chopt Road just before 9 p.m. that day, showed a gun and demanded cash.
Woman detained in Richmond shooting investigation that killed woman
Anyone with further information about this death investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Richmond 16-year-old found shot, killed in Hopewell, homicide investigation underway
A homicide investigation is underway in Hopewell after officers found an unidentified male dead on Poplar Street.
Chesterfield Police looking for wanted fugitives
The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding two wanted fugitives.
Hopewell police investigate early morning shooting
Hopewell police are investigating after a man was shot early Thursday morning near the city's waterfront.
Mother, Three Children Gunned Down After Protective Order Denied, Suspect In Custody
A South Carolina suspect who police say gunned down a mother and her three children after a protection order was denied was arrested, Radar has learned.According to police, the mother's former boyfriend, Jonah Adams, 35, was arrested in connection to the deaths of 39-year-old JoAnna Cottle and her three children, Kaelyn Parson, 13, and 4-year-old twins Kinsey and Jayson Cottle.Chesterfield police say the bodies of the mother and her three children were found at a home in the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road following a 911 call reporting a disturbance at the home a little before 5 a.m.Police arrested...
Hampton Police searching for suspect in connection to a shooting
Upon arrival, officers located an adult female who was being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Man found dead in apartment courtyard in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday night. Police say the shooting happened on Calhoun Street in Gilpin Court just after 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a victim in the courtyard of the apartment complex dead from a gunshot...
Richmond City councilmember calls for state investigation into jail
Richmond City Councilmember Reva Trammell, who also serves as Chair of the Public Safety Standing Committee, is calling for a state investigation into the Richmond City Justice Center, after the reported death of an inmate.
Police ID driver killed in Henrico County crash
Robert Moore, 49, of New Kent, was killed in the crash that was reported Sunday at about 5:40 p.m. near the intersection of Gay Avenue and Lou’s Lore Lane.
Police find man dead in Hopewell neighborhood after shots fired call
An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in a neighborhood in Hopewell Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Candelight vigil to be held for mom, three children shot to death inside home
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Loved ones plan to gather in honor of the mom and three children killed in a quadruple shooting in Chesterfield. Police say Joanna Cottle contacted them about a suspicious person outside her home early Friday morning. While she was on the phone, they heard gunshots and...
Police: Woman shot in Hampton early Sunday morning
HAMPTON, Va. — A woman walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning, and police in Hampton are investigating. According to a spokesperson, this incident was reported just after 4:00 a.m. when Hampton's Public Safety Communications received a call reporting a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital. When they got to the hospital, officers found an adult female who was being treated for an injury described as "non-life-threatening."
Police in Suffolk investigate after man is shot multiple times
SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk say a man is in the hospital recovering after he was shot overnight. Investigators said the Suffolk 911 Center received a call about the shooting just before 7 a.m. Saturday. The caller said a man had been shot at an unknown location sometime during the night and was currently at a home in the 2300 block of E. Washington Street.
“He loved cars”: Family to honor Henrico murder victim with ride out
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a Henrico County man who was shot and killed at a motel are hoping whoever knows about his murder will speak up. 38-year-old Ronnie Sneed was shot to death on Williamsburg Road early Tuesday morning. Family members said he was found dead near a stairwell outside of […]
Man injured in shooting, Richmond police investigating
Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of one man earlier this week.
2 killed, 1 hurt minutes apart in separate Hampton shootings
The shootings happened within two miles of each other and at almost the same time. Police confirmed that they're connected.
Mother, 3 children ID'd as victims in Chesterfield homicide; suspect captured
Police responded to a report of a "disturbance" at a home in the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road early Friday morning and found victims of a homicide.
