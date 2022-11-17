ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, TX

KXII.com

The highly anticipated Tex-Mex chain opens in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The highly anticipated Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is finally open. The location sits off the intersection of Highway 75 and Texas 91 in Denison. Store hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday. The tex-mex chain is connected to the Texas Best Smokehouse travel plaza...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Denison Main Street updates

Denison, Texas (KXII) - The 200 block of Main Street has a date set to reopen after several months of being under construction giving businesses some relief. “We are so ready for it to be over, we were celebrating today because we were talking to the guys and they were telling us they are wrapping up,” said Gabriele Waller.
DENISON, TX
NewsWest 9

Two dead after 4-vehicle crash in Reeves County

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — Two people were killed in a four-vehicle crash on November 19 at 3:29 a.m. in Reeves County. The initial investigation revealed that a 2020 Toyota Tacoma, driven by 30-year-old Juan Orta-Gonzalez of McAllen, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of IH-20 near MM 19 on the wrong side of the road.
REEVES COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Woman dead following crash in US 281 in Lampasas County

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - A Denton women is dead following a fatal crash in Lampasas County Saturday afternoon. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a crash at 3:46 p.m. Nov. 19 on US 281, two miles south of Adamsville. A 2017 Mercedes car was traveling northbound on US...
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Hwy 69/75 in Colbert open to two lanes

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) -For the holiday week, Hwy 75 near exit 2, going northbound, the previous single lane is now open to two lanes. ODOT said to expect the lanes to go back down to one after the Thanksgiving holiday.
COLBERT, OK
KTEN.com

Watch for deer on Texoma highways

(KTEN) — It's that time of year again, when motorists on rural roads and highways are subject to close encounters with deer. And if you see one deer crossing the road, there are likely more in the vicinity. "You need to slow down and make sure more deer aren't...
SHERMAN, TX
KRLD News Radio

Man charged in fatal Garland crash

A man is behind bars in Garland charged in the fatal crash of an SUV that may be tied to a string of burglaries in other cities. Saturday, Garland police spotted the SUV they’ve been looking for and tried to pull it over.
GARLAND, TX
KXII.com

Gordonville man arrested accused of assaulting neighbor with pole saw

GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County deputies arrested a Gordonville man Sunday accused of assaulting his neighbor with a pole saw. Capt. Martin Hall said deputies were called to the 500 block of Stone Circle Drive where the victim alleged he was attacked by his neighbor, Joe Andaverde, 56, who witnessed said had been drinking most of the day.
GORDONVILLE, TX
KXII.com

A+ Athlete: Emily Robinson, Caddo

CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Emily Robinson of Caddo High School. Emily is ranked number one in her class with a 4.0 GPA. She’s a Choctaw Star recipient, a member of national honors society, FCA, FCCLA and she’s on the Superintendents honor roll. She is active in her church and community and excels in everything she does.
CADDO, OK
KBTX.com

Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
ROYSE CITY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hugo Man Arrested For Shooting Teen

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Diontra Marquis Dunkins, 18, of Hugo, in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left another teen shot. The shooting occurred on Nov 6, and they expect the 15-year-old victim to recover fully. Dunkins faces between two and 20 years for the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon if convicted.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

One dead, two critically hurt in crash near Mill Creek

MILL CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - One person was killed and two others are critically injured after a crash near Mill Creek Thursday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened on State Highway 1 just before 5:30 p.m. near Center Road. According to troopers, Bradley Vineyard, 23, of Davis, was driving northbound...
MILL CREEK, OK
KTEN.com

Denton man faces crimes against children charges in Grayson County

SHERMAN, Texas — A 29-year-old Denton, Texas, man is behind bars in Grayson County accused of crimes against children. The Grayson County Sheriff's Office said Kevin Alexander Lewis faces multiple charges, including indecency with a child, sexual contact, and sexual assault of a child. Lewis, 29, was arrested on...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Comic Con comes to Ardmore for first time

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- Comic Con is a convention for enthusiasts of all kinds, ranging from comic books to movies and even video games. Usually held in major cities, Ty Randolph, an Ardmore native, helped bring the event to Ardmore for the first time. "Usually they're held in Oklahoma City...
ARDMORE, OK

