GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The Club Q shooter will be charged with hate crimes. What that means in Colorado

Local prosecutors are expected to charge the perpetrator of Saturday's deadly shooting in Colorado Springs with murder and hate crimes. On Saturday evening, a gunman stormed into Club Q and opened fire. Five people were killed and at least 17 others were wounded by gunshots. The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, was taken into custody after being subdued by two patrons at the nightclub.
An elected Georgia energy regulator blocked her; now she’s suing

Patty Durand relishes a good debate. The consumer energy advocate expected to have plenty of them after she announced her candidacy for a seat on the Georgia Public Service Commission in 2021, running against Tim Echols. But in July, Echols cut her off from what the Supreme Court has dubbed “the modern public square” by blocking her from his Twitter and Facebook accounts.
Thanksgiving travel in Georgia expected to be the busiest since pre-pandemic

AAA – The Auto Club Group, the second largest AAA club in North America, says that Thanksgiving travel in Georgia is expected to be one of the busiest since 2005. AAA forecasts that more than 1.6 million Georgians will be traveling 50 miles or more for the upcoming holiday. That mark would be an increase of 26,000 travelers (or a 2% rise) from last year’s Thanksgiving total.
What voters said about trans rights in the midterms

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Kate Sosin, LGBTQ+ reporter for The 19th News, to discuss how voters responded to anti-trans rhetoric in this years midterm elections. We want to say again that as we are speaking now, authorities in Colorado haven't yet determined what motivated the person connected to the shooting at Club Q, but there is no question that attacks like these on places that members of the LGBTQ community considered safe provoke terror among people who use them. And it is also the case that this attack took place against the backdrop of a wave of anti-gay and anti-trans rhetoric espoused by some candidates and officials in the course of the most recent midterm elections. That strategy turned out to be a mixed bag. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who championed what critics call the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill, won reelection by nearly 20 points, while Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, one of the candidates who used some of the harshest rhetoric against the transgender community, lost the race for governor by sweeping margins. But there are signs that this won't end with the midterms. Former President Donald Trump used similar rhetoric last week during his 2024 campaign announcement.
Political Rewind: Saturday voting OK'd; Kemp and Walker campaign together; Trump back on Twitter

Alan Abramowitz, @AlanIAbramowitz, professor emeritus, Emory University. Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science and director, James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference. Shannon McCaffrey, @shannonajc1, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. A judge on Friday said Georgia law allows counties to offer early voting...
Alabama failed to complete an execution by lethal injection for a third time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama's string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state's second such...
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

