Read full article on original website
Related
The gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law
DENVER — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering.
The Club Q shooter will be charged with hate crimes. What that means in Colorado
Local prosecutors are expected to charge the perpetrator of Saturday's deadly shooting in Colorado Springs with murder and hate crimes. On Saturday evening, a gunman stormed into Club Q and opened fire. Five people were killed and at least 17 others were wounded by gunshots. The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, was taken into custody after being subdued by two patrons at the nightclub.
An elected Georgia energy regulator blocked her; now she’s suing
Patty Durand relishes a good debate. The consumer energy advocate expected to have plenty of them after she announced her candidacy for a seat on the Georgia Public Service Commission in 2021, running against Tim Echols. But in July, Echols cut her off from what the Supreme Court has dubbed “the modern public square” by blocking her from his Twitter and Facebook accounts.
Democrats stress continued importance of Georgia’s U.S. Senate race despite party’s majority control
With Senate seats in Arizona and Nevada going to Democrats, the party will be assured of a slim majority regardless of whether Herschel Walker defeats Sen. Raphael Warnock in next month’s runoff election, now less than three weeks away. When Warnock and fellow Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff won their...
The Colorado shooting comes in a year rife with anti-LGBTQ sentiment, advocates say
The tragic shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ club in Colorado, is the latest event to transpire in a year marked with a jump in anti-LGBTQ legislation and sentiment, according to LGBTQ advocates. The shooting, the deadliest attack on LGBTQ people in the U.S. since the Pulse shooting in 2016,...
'Your whole life is gone': Elderly retirees in Florida struggle to rebuild after Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — In a parking lot in Fort Myers surrounded by barren trees, dozens of people gather under a white tent. It's a sunny, breezy Sunday morning at Southwest Baptist Church. Service has been held outside since Hurricane Ian flooded their building in late September. The congregation,...
Thanksgiving travel in Georgia expected to be the busiest since pre-pandemic
AAA – The Auto Club Group, the second largest AAA club in North America, says that Thanksgiving travel in Georgia is expected to be one of the busiest since 2005. AAA forecasts that more than 1.6 million Georgians will be traveling 50 miles or more for the upcoming holiday. That mark would be an increase of 26,000 travelers (or a 2% rise) from last year’s Thanksgiving total.
Photos: See the aftermath of massive snowfall in the Buffalo area
Residents in western New York are digging out after a massive winter storm passed though the region, dropping more than 6 feet of snow in some areas. The city of Buffalo set a record for daily snowfall, with 16.1 inches by Saturday morning. The previous record was 7.6 inches. The...
Georgia election officials breathe a sigh of relief after uneventful voting
In the aftermath of the 2020 presidential race, elections press conferences in the Georgia State Capitol were nationally televised events, as officials defended their work and pushed back on baseless fraud claims. But last week, only a smattering of reporters and members of the public were present to watch the...
Western New York gets buried under 5 feet of snow in some areas
Residents in western New York can expect even more snow Saturday after a major winter storm walloped the region Friday, dropping more than 5 feet in some areas and shutting down schools and businesses. At least two people died from cardiac arrest while shoveling snow. National Weather Service Buffalo Office...
Alabama is pausing executions after a 3rd failed lethal injection
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sought a pause in executions and ordered a "top-to-bottom" review of the state's capital punishment system Monday after an unprecedented third failed lethal injection. Ivey's office issued a statement saying she had both asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to withdraw motions seeking...
Walker, Kemp campaign in Ga. together for the 1st time
Fresh off his commanding reelection, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday played the role of dutiful Republican soldier as he campaigned for the first time alongside Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after spending months steering clear of his ticket-mate. The joint appearance reflects how important Kemp's broad coalition will be in...
What voters said about trans rights in the midterms
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Kate Sosin, LGBTQ+ reporter for The 19th News, to discuss how voters responded to anti-trans rhetoric in this years midterm elections. We want to say again that as we are speaking now, authorities in Colorado haven't yet determined what motivated the person connected to the shooting at Club Q, but there is no question that attacks like these on places that members of the LGBTQ community considered safe provoke terror among people who use them. And it is also the case that this attack took place against the backdrop of a wave of anti-gay and anti-trans rhetoric espoused by some candidates and officials in the course of the most recent midterm elections. That strategy turned out to be a mixed bag. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who championed what critics call the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill, won reelection by nearly 20 points, while Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, one of the candidates who used some of the harshest rhetoric against the transgender community, lost the race for governor by sweeping margins. But there are signs that this won't end with the midterms. Former President Donald Trump used similar rhetoric last week during his 2024 campaign announcement.
GPB morning headlines for November 21, 2022
One of the biggest reasons Georgia's U.S. Senate race is going to a runoff is split ticket voters. Fresh off a commanding election victory, Governor Brian Kemp campaigned with Senate candidate Herschel Walker for the first time this cycle. Black residents in a planned community in Fayetteville, south of Atlanta,...
Georgia appeals ruling on Saturday early voting for runoff
Georgia is appealing a judge's ruling that allows counties to offer early voting this coming Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. Warnock's campaign, along with the Democratic Party of Georgia and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, sued the state last...
Political Rewind: Saturday voting OK'd; Kemp and Walker campaign together; Trump back on Twitter
Alan Abramowitz, @AlanIAbramowitz, professor emeritus, Emory University. Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science and director, James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference. Shannon McCaffrey, @shannonajc1, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. A judge on Friday said Georgia law allows counties to offer early voting...
The path looks uncertain for Democrats after losing the Georgia governorship again
ATLANTA – For many Democrats, Georgia has come to symbolize the party's future. But after one of its brightest stars, Stacey Abrams, lost her second bid for governor last week by a roughly 7-point margin, Democrats are beginning to dissect what happened up and down the ballot. The question...
Georgia asks court to immediately reinstate abortion ban
Georgia officials asked a court on Friday to immediately block a judge's ruling striking down the state's abortion ban. The ruling allowed the procedure to again be performed beyond about six weeks of pregnancy. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney's decision earlier this week was “remarkable” and relied on...
Alabama failed to complete an execution by lethal injection for a third time
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama's string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state's second such...
Judge says Georgia law allows Saturday voting for runoff
A judge on Friday said Georgia law allows counties to offer early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, which would be the only possibility for Saturday voting before next month's Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. Warnock's campaign, along with the Democratic Party of...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0