Denison, TX

KTEN.com

Texoma gives back with Thanksgiving meals

(KTEN) -- Texoma locals provided free Thanksgiving meals Saturday afternoon. The T&T Youth Organization in Denison as well as the VFW Post of Sherman hosted their annual free Thanksgiving dinner. The organizers opened doors early Saturday afternoon with a kitchen full of volunteers making sure people do not miss a...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

The highly anticipated Tex-Mex chain opens in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The highly anticipated Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is finally open. The location sits off the intersection of Highway 75 and Texas 91 in Denison. Store hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday. The tex-mex chain is connected to the Texas Best Smokehouse travel plaza...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Free Thanksgiving meal at Sherman VFW post

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — VFW Post 2772 in Sherman is hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal on Saturday. Post members say because of the need in Grayson County, volunteers throughout Grayson County and the VFW are offering a free meal to anyone. Dining begins at noon and continues until the food is gone.
SHERMAN, TX
bryancountypatriot.com

OBI is making stops in Durant this week

DURANT – The Oklahoma Blood Institute and The Chocolate Factory invite Bryan County to give blood this week. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, OBI will be at First Texoma National Bank from 9:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m. and at Shamrock Bank from 3:15-5:00 p.m. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, you can give blood...
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Holiday at the Market in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Texomans got a jump start to their Christmas shopping a the 3rd annual 'Holiday at the Market' in downtown Denison on Saturday. Downtown Denison's Farmers Market offered many food and craft vendors as well as other vendors selling perfect Christmas ideas available for anyone who wanted to come out.
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Bells residents advised to boil water

BELLS, Texas (KTEN) — Residents of Bells are being asked to boil tap water before consuming it until further notice. The boil order, issued Saturday afternoon, follows a loss of water pressure after repairs to a six-inch water line at North and Broadway streets, the city said in a written statement.
BELLS, TX
KTEN.com

Magnolia Christmas Fest underway in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — There's a lot on the docket at the Magnolia Christmas Fest in Durant on Friday and Saturday. Visitors will find plenty of vendors, raffles and a silent auction. They will also be able to vote for a favorite Christmas tree, and the kids can participate in holiday crafts.
DURANT, OK
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hunt County, TX

Hunt County is a county in the southern region of Texas. The state legislature established Hunt County through an act in 1846. The county is named after Memucan Hunt, Jr., the first Minister of the Republic of Texas to the United States from 1837 to 1838. The 2020 census estimated...
HUNT COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Top three plays in Texoma 11-18

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - Here are our top three plays for the last First and Ten during round two of the playoffs. 3.) Kaden Barron fights through the facemask penalty to score the touchdown. 2.) Ethan Sloan intercepts the pass from Jacksboro to put the Tigers right back in the...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Power to be shut off to hundreds at Sherman apartments

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Renters at the Westwood Garden, Norwegian Woods and Candlelight apartments were in tears Wednesday because despite having paid their rent, which includes utilities, their power is scheduled to be shut off Thursday. According to The City of Sherman, Apex Property Management, which is responsible for paying...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

A+ Athlete: Emily Robinson, Caddo

CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Emily Robinson of Caddo High School. Emily is ranked number one in her class with a 4.0 GPA. She’s a Choctaw Star recipient, a member of national honors society, FCA, FCCLA and she’s on the Superintendents honor roll. She is active in her church and community and excels in everything she does.
CADDO, OK
Dallas Observer

Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line

Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Denton County fire chief arrested, charged for stealing nearly $500,000

ARGYLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Denton County fire chief has been arrested and charged with stealing nearly $500,000 from his department and accused of failing to properly fund firefighters' retirement accounts.Federal prosecutors say Chief Mac Hohenberger spent the department's money at casinos, on a family member's business in Hawaii and other personal expenses.A former firefighter says when he spoke up about problems he was noticing, he was fired. Eric Robertson is currently suing Hohenberger on behalf of a former firefighter at Emergency Services District No. 1, which provides fire and EMS services to Argyle and neighboring towns. "He realized there were some issues...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

Canine Flu Hits North Texas Dogs

The flu season has been on the rise in North Texas, but humans are not the only ones feeling ill. A Carrollton shelter reported that 65% of its dogs have come down with canine influenza so far this November. Operation Kindness, a no-kill shelter, has temporarily suspended all dog intake...
CARROLLTON, TX

