ABC6.com
Perez tabbed to replace Verdi as deputy chief in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police announced two promotions Monday. Maj. Oscar Perez will become the Deputy Chief of the department and Capt. Timothy O’Hara was promoted to major. The promotions come after Commander Thomas Verdi announced his retrimement earlier this month. “Commander Perez and Major O’Hara have...
ABC6.com
Aspiring 12-year-old trooper spends day at state police barracks
NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — Earlier this month, ABC 6 News introduced you to 12-year-old Jenson Smigel. The 7th grader said he’s a state trooper in training. He patrols his West Warwick community every day on his bike. Saturday, his dreams became reality. His story got the attention...
ABC6.com
Coventry school officials probe chat where “inappropriate images” were shared among football players, district says
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry school officials are looking into a chat where they said inappropriate images were being shared amongst students. Coventry Public Schools Superintendent Don Cowart said district officials were notified on Thursday, Nov. 17 of inappropriate images taken in the boy’s locker room that was being shared in a chat between some football players Thursday.
ABC6.com
9 adopted at Rhode Island Family Court’s adoption day event
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Family Court celebrated their 19th “Annual National Adoption Day” by finalizing nine adoptions with seven families. The event took place around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Kent County Courthouse. In 2022 alone, nearly 300 children have been adopted from the...
ABC6.com
1 dead, 2 dozen injured, when bus carrying students crashes
WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A college student died while more than two dozen other passengers and the driver were injured when a bus returning from a hockey game struck a tree in suburban Boston, authorities said. The preliminary investigation suggests the bus was returning to Brandeis University from a...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island native, NBA trainer arrested for date rape allegations
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A well-known NBA trainer from Warwick was arrested Friday on allegations of drugging and raping a victim in Downtown Boston, police said. Robert McClanaghan, 43 of Warwick, was arrested in East Greenwich after a warrant was issued out of Boston Municipal Court the day before.
ABC6.com
RIPTA to call on recent retirees to help fill driver shortage
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — RIPTA has reached an agreement with the union to allow them to contact recent retirees to increase the number of drivers. “Our goal is always to move transit forward, and this agreement reflects that commitment,” said Scott Avedisian, RIPTA’s Chief Executive Officer. “I’m hopeful that now that we can actively recruit recently retired drivers, we’ll be able to ease our current driver shortage and increase service frequencies.”
ABC6.com
Providence branch of the NAACP elects Gerard Catala over longtime President Jim Vincent
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new president of the Providence branch of the NAACP was elected Thursday. Results from the online election showed Jim Vincent, who was president for 12 years, losing by 14 votes to Gerard Catala, who was one of four Democrats seeking the open Providence Ward 9 City Council seat.
ABC6.com
Visually impaired woman from Warwick and her dog graduate from SNHU
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A visually impaired woman from Warwick and her guide dog graduated together from Southern New Hampshire University. Heather Schey, 48, graduated Saturday with her Bachelor of Arts in Human Services with the faithful companionship of her dog by her side. Her 7-year-old dog, Asher, wore...
ABC6.com
Lakeville fire expecting more work this winter
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Lakeville firefighters are preparing for more fires than usual this winter. In a Facebook post, the fire department said high oil and electricity prices mean there is usually an increased use of wood stoves and fireplaces. That, the fire department said, makes it “all but...
ABC6.com
Top NBA trainer, who work with Steph Curry, accused of date rape faces judge
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A top NBA trainer faced a judge Monday morning after being accused of date rape. Robert McClanaghan, who’s from Warwick, was arrested over the weekend in East Greenwich and charged with rape and drugging for intercourse. Boston police said an incident happened in downtown...
ABC6.com
Christmas festivities coming soon to Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Get ready to mark your calendars: the city of Taunton’s Christmas festivities have been announced. On Saturday, Mayor Shaunna O’Connell announced a number of activities that will be hosted by the town. The theme for this year is “Christmas Around the World,” O’Connell...
ABC6.com
Crash causes traffic delays near new Interstate 195 split in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — On Monday morning, a rollover crash caused traffic delays on Interstate 195. The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on the west side of I-195 in an area by the new lane split, which, according to Department of Transportation, creates a work zone in the middle of the Washington bridge for rehabilitation.
ABC6.com
ABC6.com
Bristol Community College Fall River campus closed after water main break
FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE) — Bristol Community College’s Fall River campus is closed Monday because of a water main break. The college posted on its website, advising community members of the closure. “Bristol Fall River Campus ONLY will be closed on Monday, Nov. 21 due to a water...
ABC6.com
#13 Providence Women’s Hockey Shuts Out Maine
The No. 13 women’s hockey team shutout the University of Maine, 3-0, on Friday, Nov. 18 at Schneider Arena. Rachel Weiss led the Friars with two goals. Providence – 11-4-1 (8-3-1 HEAW) | Maine – 8-8-1 (6-5-0 HEAW) VENUE. Schneider Arena | Providence, R.I. GAME FLOW &...
ABC6.com
Big Blue Bug will shine again for 30th year with help from Ed Cooley
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The iconic Big Blue Bug will shine again for the 2022 holiday season. Nibbles Woodway will be lit up again Monday night for the 30th year. The lighting ceremony will feature Providence College head basketball coach Ed Cooley, who will help light Nibbles. The event...
ABC6.com
Rhody Wins on Senior Day, Awaits Selection Sunday
Rhode Island’s defensive and special teams units set the tone as the Rams closed out the regular season with a 35-21 win over the UAlbany Great Danes Saturday afternoon at Meade Stadium. UAlbany struck first when Jackson Parker broke out for a 66-yard touchdown on the second play of...
