Pawtucket, RI

Perez tabbed to replace Verdi as deputy chief in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police announced two promotions Monday. Maj. Oscar Perez will become the Deputy Chief of the department and Capt. Timothy O’Hara was promoted to major. The promotions come after Commander Thomas Verdi announced his retrimement earlier this month. “Commander Perez and Major O’Hara have...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Aspiring 12-year-old trooper spends day at state police barracks

NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — Earlier this month, ABC 6 News introduced you to 12-year-old Jenson Smigel. The 7th grader said he’s a state trooper in training. He patrols his West Warwick community every day on his bike. Saturday, his dreams became reality. His story got the attention...
WEST WARWICK, RI
Coventry school officials probe chat where “inappropriate images” were shared among football players, district says

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry school officials are looking into a chat where they said inappropriate images were being shared amongst students. Coventry Public Schools Superintendent Don Cowart said district officials were notified on Thursday, Nov. 17 of inappropriate images taken in the boy’s locker room that was being shared in a chat between some football players Thursday.
COVENTRY, RI
9 adopted at Rhode Island Family Court’s adoption day event

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Family Court celebrated their 19th “Annual National Adoption Day” by finalizing nine adoptions with seven families. The event took place around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Kent County Courthouse. In 2022 alone, nearly 300 children have been adopted from the...
KENT COUNTY, RI
1 dead, 2 dozen injured, when bus carrying students crashes

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A college student died while more than two dozen other passengers and the driver were injured when a bus returning from a hockey game struck a tree in suburban Boston, authorities said. The preliminary investigation suggests the bus was returning to Brandeis University from a...
WALTHAM, MA
Rhode Island native, NBA trainer arrested for date rape allegations

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A well-known NBA trainer from Warwick was arrested Friday on allegations of drugging and raping a victim in Downtown Boston, police said. Robert McClanaghan, 43 of Warwick, was arrested in East Greenwich after a warrant was issued out of Boston Municipal Court the day before.
WARWICK, RI
RIPTA to call on recent retirees to help fill driver shortage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — RIPTA has reached an agreement with the union to allow them to contact recent retirees to increase the number of drivers. “Our goal is always to move transit forward, and this agreement reflects that commitment,” said Scott Avedisian, RIPTA’s Chief Executive Officer. “I’m hopeful that now that we can actively recruit recently retired drivers, we’ll be able to ease our current driver shortage and increase service frequencies.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
Visually impaired woman from Warwick and her dog graduate from SNHU

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A visually impaired woman from Warwick and her guide dog graduated together from Southern New Hampshire University. Heather Schey, 48, graduated Saturday with her Bachelor of Arts in Human Services with the faithful companionship of her dog by her side. Her 7-year-old dog, Asher, wore...
WARWICK, RI
Lakeville fire expecting more work this winter

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Lakeville firefighters are preparing for more fires than usual this winter. In a Facebook post, the fire department said high oil and electricity prices mean there is usually an increased use of wood stoves and fireplaces. That, the fire department said, makes it “all but...
LAKEVILLE, MA
Christmas festivities coming soon to Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Get ready to mark your calendars: the city of Taunton’s Christmas festivities have been announced. On Saturday, Mayor Shaunna O’Connell announced a number of activities that will be hosted by the town. The theme for this year is “Christmas Around the World,” O’Connell...
TAUNTON, MA
Crash causes traffic delays near new Interstate 195 split in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — On Monday morning, a rollover crash caused traffic delays on Interstate 195. The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on the west side of I-195 in an area by the new lane split, which, according to Department of Transportation, creates a work zone in the middle of the Washington bridge for rehabilitation.
PROVIDENCE, RI
BCC Fall River campus closed after water main break

FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE) — Bristol Community College’s Fall River campus is closed Monday because of a water main break. The college posted on its website, advising community members of the closure. An update is expected later today on how long the closure will last.
FALL RIVER, MA
#13 Providence Women’s Hockey Shuts Out Maine

The No. 13 women’s hockey team shutout the University of Maine, 3-0, on Friday, Nov. 18 at Schneider Arena. Rachel Weiss led the Friars with two goals. Providence – 11-4-1 (8-3-1 HEAW) | Maine – 8-8-1 (6-5-0 HEAW) VENUE. Schneider Arena | Providence, R.I. GAME FLOW &...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Big Blue Bug will shine again for 30th year with help from Ed Cooley

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The iconic Big Blue Bug will shine again for the 2022 holiday season. Nibbles Woodway will be lit up again Monday night for the 30th year. The lighting ceremony will feature Providence College head basketball coach Ed Cooley, who will help light Nibbles. The event...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Rhody Wins on Senior Day, Awaits Selection Sunday

Rhode Island’s defensive and special teams units set the tone as the Rams closed out the regular season with a 35-21 win over the UAlbany Great Danes Saturday afternoon at Meade Stadium. UAlbany struck first when Jackson Parker broke out for a 66-yard touchdown on the second play of...
PROVIDENCE, RI

