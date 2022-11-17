PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — RIPTA has reached an agreement with the union to allow them to contact recent retirees to increase the number of drivers. “Our goal is always to move transit forward, and this agreement reflects that commitment,” said Scott Avedisian, RIPTA’s Chief Executive Officer. “I’m hopeful that now that we can actively recruit recently retired drivers, we’ll be able to ease our current driver shortage and increase service frequencies.”

