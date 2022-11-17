Read full article on original website
wglt.org
How a craft machining shop in Bloomington adapted its way to a fourth generation
You’ve heard a lot about the global supply chain over the past few years. This is a story about the Bloomington-Normal supply chain. G3 Machining in Bloomington is a locally owned machine shop that can make just about anything. Custom bolts for the electric automaker Rivian. Brackets for wireless routers at State Farm. Tap handles for Bloomington-Normal’s craft breweries.
agupdate.com
Multi-generation farm life comes with love and struggles
PETERSBURG, Ill. — Haley Stewart was struck by a beautiful black and white photo of her husband’s Grandpa Jack driving a tractor. Her husband, Thales (TJ), took the photo of his grandfather from the wagon when the family was working together. “Every person in the family had that...
wglt.org
B-N LGBTQ groups and ISU decry Colorado club shooting
Bloomington-Normal groups and institutions are decrying the shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs over the weekend and calling for change in national culture and laws. Illinois State University President Terry Goss Kinzy affirmed efforts to make the university a safe space. In a message to the campus community,...
Scary creature involved in holiday celebration dividing Gibson City
GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — ‘Tis the season for holiday parades and festivities, and Gibson City is kicking off its fun on Saturday. Some people are worried a scary figure may disrupt it though. Krampus is part of a German folklore from the 12th century. Rantoul’s Baldwin Asylum is bringing him to life. Justin Carpenter, […]
3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Champaign man receives ‘Heart in a Box’
Doctors at Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Heart Hospital performed a first of its kind transplant in Illinois called "Heart in a Box."
Central Illinois Proud
Famous Dave’s in Peoria closing down by end of year
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Owners of a popular barbecue restaurant chain in Peoria are preparing to close their doors for good. Famous Dave’s, near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, will be shutting down before the New Year. The owner, Ron Helms, tells WMBD right now they’re only doing...
25newsnow.com
Grocery grab raffle at local grocery store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shoppers in Bloomington-Normal had a chance to fill their grocery carts for a good cause. With the help of the Bloomington-Normal Daybreak Rotary Foundation, the Hy-Vee in Bloomington held a grocery grab. Tickets were available for sale, with three lucky ticketholders winning either one, two or three minutes to race through the aisles and fill their cart.
wmay.com
Aldermen Unhappy With Mobile Tattoo Parlor
Some Springfield aldermen are complaining about a mobile tattoo parlor that has been setting up operations at different locations around town. Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium had been a brick-and-mortar store, but moved to a mobile operation earlier this year. Mobile tattoo parlors are permitted under state law, but city officials say local rules also apply.
wglt.org
Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor returns to Central Illinois Regional Airport for the holidays
The tree-lighting ceremony for the Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor at Central Illinois Regional Airport on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Central Illinois Regional Airport has lit the Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor to honor hundreds of soldiers who have died in combat. The airport partnered with America’s Gold Star Families...
WCIA
Toy Aussie Puppies at Ruby’s Rescue and Retreat looking for furever family
Nemo and Marlin, 2 adorable Toy Aussie puppies need loving homes!. Ruby’s Rescue will be at the Old Rugged Barn in Towanda on December 10th, from 1-5. Come join 40 crafters and vendors at our 5th Annual HOLIDAY MARKET. Old Rugged barn is minutes from Bloomington normal and just...
smilepolitely.com
Neil St. Blues is hosting a Thanksgiving Day buffet
If you want to go out to eat on Turkey Day, check out Neil St. Blues' Thanksgiving Day holiday buffet. The menu has not been released, but I bet we can count on seeing Southern-style cuisine like fried chicken, fried fish, cornbread, and greens on the spread. I love Neil St. Blues' Sunday buffet. When I've gone, it's been clean and well-run with lots of different foods that were replenished often. If this Thanksgiving Day buffet is anything like the Sunday buffet, it will be great.
WCIA
Family helps Mahomet mother facing eviction
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mahomet mother facing eviction over unpaid lot fees has had her bills paid. The mother was one of 20 who received eviction notices at Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park just months after a new property management company took over. She was very emotional and scared, and did not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what was going on yet, which is why she will remain anonymous.
Rescue center director ‘optimistic’ for Springfield mountain lion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The director of the wild cat sanctuary supervising a cougar spotted in Springfield last month said he’s optimistic for the cat’s future. “He’s doing much better than I thought he would so I’m optimistic,” Joe Kent said, founder and director of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center. A cougar detected in the […]
Mounds of dirt left on Urbana gravesites; cemetery says ‘it’s pretty normal’
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Hundreds of people responded to a woman’s social media post showing a pile of dirt on her father’s grave. She said cemetery staff left it there, but one of the owners called it an “unfounded” claim. “This isn’t what somebody wants to see when they come out here and spend time […]
Illinois' Brad Underwood in a 'good place' after Virginia rallies past Illini late
Illinois coach Brad Underwood is fiery and ultra-competitive. But even after the Illini wasted a late, two-point lead and fell to No. 16 Virginia, 70-61 on Sunday, Underwood was not ready to burn everything to the ground. A new-look Illinois team came to Las Vegas with a ton of questions. Underwood will hop on a plane back to Illinois armed with a whole lot of answers.
wglt.org
IWU adding women's wrestling, reinstating men's team after 23 years
In its quest to build enrollment, Illinois Wesleyan University is adding a women's wrestling team, and also reinstating men's wrestling that ended in 1985 after 23 years of competition. The liberal arts college in Bloomington has a history of adding growing and popular niche sports such as lacrosse and videogaming...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: ISU farm manager hailed as hero for saving cattle from barn fire
UPDATE 8:20 P.M. - The Illinois State University Farm released a statement on its Facebook page Friday evening praising Farm Manager Jason Lindbom for “heroically” rescuing cattle from the beef barn that caught fire overnight. “He responded to the call in the middle of the night and heroically...
channel1450.com
SHG Scores 35 Straight To Punch Their Ticket To State
Many say the first Leonard Bowl was the best…but the last one may have topped it. Rochester led 28-0 in the second quarter and 42-28 with 4:55 left in the third quarter. Sacred Heart Griffin scored 35 straight points to end the final Leonard Bowl and send the Cyclones to state. SHG wins it 56-42, led by Ty Lott at quarterback, Richard Jackson at running back and a few big plays from the defense.
Virginia Basketball vs. Illinois Game Preview, Score Prediction
Everything you need to know about the Main Event Championship Game between the Cavaliers and the Fighting Illini
