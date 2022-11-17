ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

wglt.org

How a craft machining shop in Bloomington adapted its way to a fourth generation

You’ve heard a lot about the global supply chain over the past few years. This is a story about the Bloomington-Normal supply chain. G3 Machining in Bloomington is a locally owned machine shop that can make just about anything. Custom bolts for the electric automaker Rivian. Brackets for wireless routers at State Farm. Tap handles for Bloomington-Normal’s craft breweries.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
agupdate.com

Multi-generation farm life comes with love and struggles

PETERSBURG, Ill. — Haley Stewart was struck by a beautiful black and white photo of her husband’s Grandpa Jack driving a tractor. Her husband, Thales (TJ), took the photo of his grandfather from the wagon when the family was working together. “Every person in the family had that...
MENARD COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

B-N LGBTQ groups and ISU decry Colorado club shooting

Bloomington-Normal groups and institutions are decrying the shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs over the weekend and calling for change in national culture and laws. Illinois State University President Terry Goss Kinzy affirmed efforts to make the university a safe space. In a message to the campus community,...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Scary creature involved in holiday celebration dividing Gibson City

GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — ‘Tis the season for holiday parades and festivities, and Gibson City is kicking off its fun on Saturday.  Some people are worried a scary figure may disrupt it though. Krampus is part of a German folklore from the 12th century.  Rantoul’s Baldwin Asylum is bringing him to life. Justin Carpenter, […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Famous Dave’s in Peoria closing down by end of year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Owners of a popular barbecue restaurant chain in Peoria are preparing to close their doors for good. Famous Dave’s, near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, will be shutting down before the New Year. The owner, Ron Helms, tells WMBD right now they’re only doing...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Grocery grab raffle at local grocery store

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shoppers in Bloomington-Normal had a chance to fill their grocery carts for a good cause. With the help of the Bloomington-Normal Daybreak Rotary Foundation, the Hy-Vee in Bloomington held a grocery grab. Tickets were available for sale, with three lucky ticketholders winning either one, two or three minutes to race through the aisles and fill their cart.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wmay.com

Aldermen Unhappy With Mobile Tattoo Parlor

Some Springfield aldermen are complaining about a mobile tattoo parlor that has been setting up operations at different locations around town. Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium had been a brick-and-mortar store, but moved to a mobile operation earlier this year. Mobile tattoo parlors are permitted under state law, but city officials say local rules also apply.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
smilepolitely.com

Neil St. Blues is hosting a Thanksgiving Day buffet

If you want to go out to eat on Turkey Day, check out Neil St. Blues' Thanksgiving Day holiday buffet. The menu has not been released, but I bet we can count on seeing Southern-style cuisine like fried chicken, fried fish, cornbread, and greens on the spread. I love Neil St. Blues' Sunday buffet. When I've gone, it's been clean and well-run with lots of different foods that were replenished often. If this Thanksgiving Day buffet is anything like the Sunday buffet, it will be great.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Family helps Mahomet mother facing eviction

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mahomet mother facing eviction over unpaid lot fees has had her bills paid. The mother was one of 20 who received eviction notices at Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park just months after a new property management company took over. She was very emotional and scared, and did not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what was going on yet, which is why she will remain anonymous.
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Rescue center director ‘optimistic’ for Springfield mountain lion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The director of the wild cat sanctuary supervising a cougar spotted in Springfield last month said he’s optimistic for the cat’s future. “He’s doing much better than I thought he would so I’m optimistic,” Joe Kent said, founder and director of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center. A cougar detected in the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wglt.org

IWU adding women's wrestling, reinstating men's team after 23 years

In its quest to build enrollment, Illinois Wesleyan University is adding a women's wrestling team, and also reinstating men's wrestling that ended in 1985 after 23 years of competition. The liberal arts college in Bloomington has a history of adding growing and popular niche sports such as lacrosse and videogaming...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: ISU farm manager hailed as hero for saving cattle from barn fire

UPDATE 8:20 P.M. - The Illinois State University Farm released a statement on its Facebook page Friday evening praising Farm Manager Jason Lindbom for “heroically” rescuing cattle from the beef barn that caught fire overnight. “He responded to the call in the middle of the night and heroically...
LEXINGTON, IL
channel1450.com

SHG Scores 35 Straight To Punch Their Ticket To State

Many say the first Leonard Bowl was the best…but the last one may have topped it. Rochester led 28-0 in the second quarter and 42-28 with 4:55 left in the third quarter. Sacred Heart Griffin scored 35 straight points to end the final Leonard Bowl and send the Cyclones to state. SHG wins it 56-42, led by Ty Lott at quarterback, Richard Jackson at running back and a few big plays from the defense.
ROCHESTER, IL

