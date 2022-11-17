ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills-Browns game moved to Ford Field in Detroit this Sunday

By Ryan Herbst
 4 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - The NFL is calling an audible on the Bills and Browns game. The league decided Ford Field will host the Bills and Browns game at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The league said it will release details on tickets and other game information shortly. The game will air on CBS as part of its regularly scheduled broadcast.

The Bills were scheduled to host the game in Buffalo, but forecasters are predicting up to 6 feet of lake-effect snow in Orchard Park, New York.

It makes sense to shift the game from the drifts to the dome. Ford Field is the second closest NFL stadium to both Cleveland and Buffalo. The only other neutral site closer is Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, but the Steelers are playing at home that same afternoon.

This is not the first time the Bills played a game at Ford Field against an opponent other than the Lions. In 2014, the Bills and Jets came to Detroit to avoid getting buried by snow in Buffalo. There were two other times NFL teams other than the Lions played in Ford Field. The Vikings and Giants played there when heavy snow caused the Metrodome's roof to collapse in Minneapolis. Before that, it was Super Bowl XL in 2006.

The Bills won't have to go far after the game. The only travel required is to the hotel. That's because the Lions are hosting the Bills at Ford Field on Thanksgiving.

Bills Mafia and the Dawg Pound flood Ford Field

(CBS DETROIT) - Bills Mafia and the Dawg Pound make a stop at Ford Field after several feet of snow pushed the Buffalo Bills home game to Detroit while the Lions are on the road."Go Bills" and "Go Browns" chants rang across the tailgating lots of Ford Field on Sunday morning.The Buffalo Bills played the Cleveland browns in Detroit at Ford Field after Highmark Stadium and the city of Buffalo gets covered in several feet of snow. As two of the most die- hard fan bases in the NFL, some fans made the trek over from Buffalo, driving 7-plus hours...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit native plays stuntwoman in new Black Panther film

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - A local Michigander is making moves in the entertainment industry. What a year it's been for Ivy Haralson. "I remember the first day seeing Angela Basset and just being like….in shock."Haralson is one of the Dora Milaje characters in the new "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" film. The women are seen as protectors of the kingdom.Originally from Detroit, Haralson grew up in Belleville playing several sports. Eventually, she took up theatre at Wayne State University. There, she learned she could combine her athletic skill set with theatre. "They introduced me to stage combat, which I didn't know was a thing,"...
