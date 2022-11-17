Bills-Browns game moved to Ford Field in Detroit this Sunday

(CBS DETROIT) - The NFL is calling an audible on the Bills and Browns game. The league decided Ford Field will host the Bills and Browns game at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The league said it will release details on tickets and other game information shortly. The game will air on CBS as part of its regularly scheduled broadcast.

The Bills were scheduled to host the game in Buffalo, but forecasters are predicting up to 6 feet of lake-effect snow in Orchard Park, New York.

It makes sense to shift the game from the drifts to the dome. Ford Field is the second closest NFL stadium to both Cleveland and Buffalo. The only other neutral site closer is Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, but the Steelers are playing at home that same afternoon.

This is not the first time the Bills played a game at Ford Field against an opponent other than the Lions. In 2014, the Bills and Jets came to Detroit to avoid getting buried by snow in Buffalo. There were two other times NFL teams other than the Lions played in Ford Field. The Vikings and Giants played there when heavy snow caused the Metrodome's roof to collapse in Minneapolis. Before that, it was Super Bowl XL in 2006.

The Bills won't have to go far after the game. The only travel required is to the hotel. That's because the Lions are hosting the Bills at Ford Field on Thanksgiving.