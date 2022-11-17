ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna’s ‘Wakanda Forever’ Song, Terence Blanchard Win at 2022 Hollywood Music in Media Awards: Full List

By Paul Grein
 4 days ago

Rihanna ’s “Lift Me Up” won song – feature film at the 13th annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards ceremony, which was held at the Avalon in Hollywood on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Rihanna co-wrote the song from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with Tems, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson.

Terence Blanchard ’s The Woman King won score – feature film.

Unlike the Oscars, which present just best original song and best original score, the HMMAs have five categories for songs and eight for scores. As a result, trophies here are much easier to come by. Even so, the HHMAs are seen as early indicators of the Oscars. Nominations-round voting for the Oscars extends from Jan. 12-17, 2023. Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan. 24.

The HMMAs also have a broader scope than the Oscars. They honor composers, songwriters and music supervisors for their work in film, television and video games.

Alexandre Desplat was the only double winner on the night.  He won score – animated film for Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio and song – animated film for “Ciao Papa” from that film. He composed the song, which has lyrics by Roeben Katz and del Toro.

Two of the most intriguing categories are ones where the Oscars don’t have an equivalent. The HMMAs have a separate category for song – onscreen performance. (Nominations go to the performers, not the songwriters.) The winner was Billy Eichner ’s “Love Is Not Love” from Bros . Eichner co-wrote the song with film music veteran Marc Shaiman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kdfos_0jEpEIUX00
Billy Eichner at the 13th Annual Hollywood Music In Media Awards.

The Oscars also don’t have an equivalent category for music-themed film, biopic or musical. At the Oscars, these films compete with all other films for best picture. The winner was Tár.

Nor do the Oscars have a category for music documentary/special program. At the Oscars, these films compete with all other docs for best documentary feature. The winner was Killing Me Softly With His Songs .

Musical highlights included Charles Fox performing a medley of his TV theme songs; Diane Warren performing “Applause,” her winning song from Tell It Like a Woman ; Rita Wilson performing “Til You’re Home,” her original song from A Man Called Otto ; and Iranian singer Mojgan Shajarian, daughter of Maestro Mohammad-Reza Shajarian, performing “Morghe Sahar.”

Kurt Farquhar, prolific television composer and the recipient of the HMMA Career Achievement Award, gave an inspiring acceptance speech about growing up in Chicago and experiencing homelessness before beginning his career as a composer. He extended thanks to his brother, Ralph Farquhar, who helped him get his first jobs in television. He urged Hollywood to consider working with composers and creatives that aren’t the obvious choice.

Presenters included composers Justin Hurwitz, Nami Melumad and Amie Doherty and Ralph Johnson of Earth, Wind & Fire.

Here’s the complete list of nominees, with winners checked:

SONG AWARDS

Song – feature film

WINNER : “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever . Written by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson. Performed by Rihanna.

“(You Made it Feel Like) Home” from Bones and All . Written by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross. Performed by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Mariqueen Maandig Reznor.

“Love Is Not Love” from Bros. Written by Billy Eichner & Marc Shaiman. Performed by Billy Eichner.

“Do a Little Good” from Spirited . Written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Performed by Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Sunita Mani, Patrick Page and Tracy Morgan.

“Stand Up” from Till . Written by Jazmine Sullivan and D’Mile. Performed by Jazmine Sullivan.

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick . Written by Lady Gaga & BloodPop. Performed by Lady Gaga.

“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing . Written and performed by Taylor Swift.

“new body rhumba” from White Noise . Written by James Murphy, Nancy Whang, Patrick Mahoney. Performed by LCD Soundsystem.

“The Songcord” from Avatar: The Way of Water . Written by Simon Franglen. Performed by Zoe Saldana

“Time” from Amsterdam . Written by Jahaan Sweet, Aubrey Drake Graham, Daniel Pemberton, Giveon Evans. Performed by Giveon.

Song – animated film

“Sunny Side Up Summer” from The Bob’s Burgers Movie . Written by Loren Bouchard, and Nora Smith. Performed by Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, and Kristen Schaal.

“Nobody Like U” from Turning Red . Written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell. Performed by 4*TOWN (Finneas O’Connell, Grayson Villanueva, Jordan Fisher, Josh Levi, and Topher Ngo)

“Lift Your Wings” from My Father’s Dragon . Written by Mychael Danna, Jeff Danna, Frank Danna, Nora Twomey, Meg LeFauve. Performed by Anohni.

“Turn Up the Sunshine” from Minions: The Rise of Gru . Written by Jack Antonoff, Kevin Parker, Sam Dew, Patrik Berger. Performed by Diana Ross and Tame Impala

WINNER : “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio . Written by Alexandre Desplat, Lyrics by Roeben Katz and Guillermo del Toro. Performed by Gregory Mann

Song – documentary film

“My Mind and Me” from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me . Written by Selena Gomez, Amy Allen, Jonathan Bellion, Michael Pollack, Stefan Johnson, Jordan K Johnson. Performed by Selena Gomez.

“At the Automat” from The Automat . Written and performed by Mel Brooks

WINNER : “Ready As I’ll Never Be” from The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile . Written by Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker. Performed by Tanya Tucker.

“Sing a Brand New Song” from Killing Me Softly With His Songs . Written by Charles Fox and Lonnie “Common” Rashid Lynn. Performed by Donald Webber, Jr.

“Dust & Ash” from The Voice of Dust and Ash . Written by J. Ralph. Performed by J. Ralph & Norah Jones

“We Are Art” from We Are Art Through the Eyes of Annalaura . Written by Annalaura di Luggo and Paky Di Maio. Performed by Annalaura di Luggo.

“A Sky Like I’ve Never Seen” from Wildcat . Written by Robin Pecknold. Performed by Fleet Foxes.

Song – independent film

WINNER : “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman . Written by Diane Warren. Performed by Sofia Carson.

“Til You’re Home” from A Man Called Otto . Written by David Hodges and Rita Wilson. Performed by Rita Wilson and Sebastián Yatra

“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once . Written By Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski. Performed By Son Lux with Mitski and David Byrne.

“We Two Made One” from The Silent Twins . Written by Marcin Macuk, Zuzanna Wrońska, June Gibbons, Jennifer Gibbons. Performed by Tamara Lawrance.

“Stand the Test of Time” from Tomorrow’s Game . Written and performed by Lionel Cohen and Stefni Valencia.

Song – onscreen performance

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR – Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava

“Baby Let’s Play House” from Elvis – Austin Butler

“Cucamonga” from Knights of Swing – Knights of Swing

WINNER : “Love Is Not Love” from Bros – Billy Eichner

“On My Way (Marry Me)” from Marry Me – Jennifer Lopez

SCORE AWARDS

Score – feature film

Marcelo Zarvos – Emancipation

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Empire of Light

Nicholas Britell – She Said

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER : Terence Blanchard – The Woman King

Abel Korzeniowski – Till

Mychael Danna – Where the Crawdads Sing

Danny Elfman – White Noise

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Score – animated film

Steve Jablonsky – DC League of Super-Pets

WINNER : Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

John Debney – Luck

Heitor Pereira – Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Daniel Pemberton – The Bad Guys

Finneas, Ludwig Göransson – Turning Red

Score – sci-fi film

Lorne Balfe – Black Adam

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

WINNER : Danny Elfman – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Michael Giacchino – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

Michael Giacchino and Nami Melumad – Thor: Love and Thunder

Score – fantasy film

Tom Holkenborg – Three Thousand Years of Longing

WINNER : Simon Franglen – Avatar: The Way of Water

James Newton Howard – Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Bruno Coulais – Wendell & Wild

Joseph Metcalfe, John Coda, Grant Kirkhope – The King’s Daughter

Score – horror film

Anna Drubich – Barbarian

John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter & Daniel Davies – Halloween Ends

WINNER : Michael Abels – Nope

Lance Treviño – Scream Legacy

Mark Korven – The Black Phone

Colin Stetson – The Menu

Score – documentary

Simon Poole – Black Ice

Ray Angry, Rhiannon Giddens, Dirk Powell – Descendant

Lisbeth Scott – Gratitude Revealed

Emilie and Peter Bernstein – Landis: Just Watch Me

WINNER : Jessica Jones – The Tinder Swindler

Clare Manchon, Olivier Manchon – Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb

Score – independent film

Xander Rodzinski – Dead for a Dollar

Jessica Weiss – Don’t Make Me Go

Son Lux – Everything Everywhere All at Once

WINNER : Emilie Levienaise – Farrouch – Living

Alexandre Desplat – The Outfit

Rob Simonsen – The Whale

Score – independent film (foreign language)

WINNER : Carlo Siliotto – Cuando Sea Joven (Spanish)

Paweł Mykietyn – EO (Polish)

Min He – Railway Heroes (Mandarin)

M. M. Keeravaani – RRR (Telugu)

Volker Bertelmann – War Sailor (Norwegian)

Music themed film, biopic or musical

Elvis – Produced by Gail Berman, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick, Schuyler Weiss. Directed by Baz Luhrmann

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Produced by Alexander Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Guillermo del Toro, Lisa Henson, Gary Ungar. Directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson

Spirited – Produced by Diana Pokorny, Daniel Silverberg, David Koplan, Sean Anders, John Morris, George Dewey, Jessica Elbaum, Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell. Directed by Sean Anders and John Morris.

WINNER: Tár – Produced by Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan. Directed by Todd Field.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Produced by Eric Appel, Lia Buman, Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, Zachary Halley, Tim Headington, Whitney Hodack, Henry R. Munoz III, Neil Shah, Max Silva, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic. Directed by Eric Appel.

Music documentary/special program

Halftime – Produced by Courtney Baxter, Jason B. Bergh, Bernardo Loyola, Christopher Rouse, Yong Yam. Directed by Amanda Micheli and Sam Wrench

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song – Produced and Directed by Daniel Geller and Dayna Goldfine

WINNER: Killing Me Softly With His Songs – Produced by Danny Gold, Robert Bader, Lisa Lautenberg Birer, Mark Brown, Jay Firestone, Phil Ittner, Bruce Levine and Taryn Grimes. Directed by Danny Gold

Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues – Produced by Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Sacha Jenkins and Julie Anderson. Directed by Sacha Jenkins.

Selena Gomez My Mind & Me – Produced by Alek Keshishian p.g.a., Michelle An p.g.a., Katherine LeBlond. Directed by Alek Keshishian

Still Working 9 to 5 – Produced and Directed by Camille Hardman and Gary Lane

The Voice of Dust and Ash – Produced by Mandana Biscotti, Ben Biscotti, and Sam Changizi. Directed by Mandana Biscotti

