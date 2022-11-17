ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lainey Wilson Debuts Newest Song During ‘Yellowstone’ Episode 3

Country star Lainey Wilson debuted a brand new song on Sunday night’s episode of “Yellowstone” called “Smell Like Smoke.” She premiered the song as the 15th track on her newest album Bell Bottom Country. Others on the album include “Watermelon Moonshine,” “Heart Like a Truck,” and “Hold My Halo,” among others. “Smell Like Smoke” was a “Yellowstone” exclusive, but she’s since added it to the album.
Dustin Lynch Opens Up About His Unlikely Friendship With Machine Gun Kelly

In a recent interview, Dustin Lynch expressed his desire to work with an unexpected colleague…rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Lynch recently gave a stirring performance at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, as part of Audacy 2022 Stars & Strings. The concert-goers were treated to an exciting setlist featuring Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, and Elle King reports Music Mayhem Magazine. Proceeds from the annual event went towards the Wounded Warrior Project in support of veterans’ mental health initiatives.
Dolly Parton Joining Miley Cyrus to Host ‘Miley’s New Years Eve Party’ on NBC

To celebrate New Year’s this year, Miley Cyrus is teaming up with country legend Dolly Parton for an unforgettable performance on NBC. The network announced on Monday that Cyrus, 29, and Parton, 76, will return to Miami to co-host the second installment of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The list of musical guests for the show has not yet been announced. The show is produced by SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels.
Miranda Lambert Announces Her First Cookbook ‘Y’all Eat Yet?’

There aren’t many things that Miranda Lambert hasn’t done. Since she self-released her debut album in 2001, the Texas native has been cutting her own path in country music. Currently, Lambert holds multiple CMA, CMT, and Grammy Awards. Additionally, Miranda has taken home more ACM Awards than anyone in history. She has also released a stack of hit solo albums, formed a supergroup, and released a stripped-down acoustic collaborative album. Now, she’s breaking new ground.
Grand Ole Opry Prepares for Christmas Series Performances From ‘American Idol’ Alums Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina

The holiday season is officially here. Thanksgiving is just days away, then it will be time to get into the Christmas spirit. This year, the Grand Ole Opry is celebrating with eight nights of special holiday performances from country music’s fastest-rising up-and-comers as well as a few household names. Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, Ricky Skaggs, and more will help the Opry celebrate the season right.
