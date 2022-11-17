Read full article on original website
Related
Bruce Springsteen Speaks Out About Ticket Prices Amid Taylor Swift Tour Drama
Bruce Springsteen has recently addressed his sky-high ticket prices amid the drama with Taylor Swift and Ticketmaster. Springsteen tickets went on sale months ago for the tour which kicks off on Feb. 1, 2023. The tickets were upwards of $5,000 which put a lot of fans out. Similarly, Taylor Swift...
Lauren Alaina Reveals She’s Engaged During Grand Ole Opry Performance, Brings Fiancé on Stage
Lauren Alaina is getting hitched. The “American Idol” star dropped the exciting news on Saturday night (Nov. 19) during a performance at Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry. She brought her fiancé, Cameron, up on stage, and introduced him to the crowd. “Everybody, this is my fiancé. I...
Clint Black & Lisa Hartman Black Unexpectedly Cancel Wisconsin Concert
Fans in Appleton, Wisconsin were met with disappointment after Clint Black and Lisa Hartman were forced to cancel their performance in the area on Friday (November 18th) due to a medical emergency within their band. Black took to Instagram to share a statement about the situation. “Due to a medical...
Lainey Wilson Debuts Newest Song During ‘Yellowstone’ Episode 3
Country star Lainey Wilson debuted a brand new song on Sunday night’s episode of “Yellowstone” called “Smell Like Smoke.” She premiered the song as the 15th track on her newest album Bell Bottom Country. Others on the album include “Watermelon Moonshine,” “Heart Like a Truck,” and “Hold My Halo,” among others. “Smell Like Smoke” was a “Yellowstone” exclusive, but she’s since added it to the album.
Dolly Parton Drops Incredible Pics From Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Dolly Parton and other musicians became official members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this month. But... The post Dolly Parton Drops Incredible Pics From Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony appeared first on Outsider.
Dustin Lynch Opens Up About His Unlikely Friendship With Machine Gun Kelly
In a recent interview, Dustin Lynch expressed his desire to work with an unexpected colleague…rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Lynch recently gave a stirring performance at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, as part of Audacy 2022 Stars & Strings. The concert-goers were treated to an exciting setlist featuring Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, and Elle King reports Music Mayhem Magazine. Proceeds from the annual event went towards the Wounded Warrior Project in support of veterans’ mental health initiatives.
Dolly Parton Joining Miley Cyrus to Host ‘Miley’s New Years Eve Party’ on NBC
To celebrate New Year’s this year, Miley Cyrus is teaming up with country legend Dolly Parton for an unforgettable performance on NBC. The network announced on Monday that Cyrus, 29, and Parton, 76, will return to Miami to co-host the second installment of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The list of musical guests for the show has not yet been announced. The show is produced by SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels.
Miranda Lambert Announces Her First Cookbook ‘Y’all Eat Yet?’
There aren’t many things that Miranda Lambert hasn’t done. Since she self-released her debut album in 2001, the Texas native has been cutting her own path in country music. Currently, Lambert holds multiple CMA, CMT, and Grammy Awards. Additionally, Miranda has taken home more ACM Awards than anyone in history. She has also released a stack of hit solo albums, formed a supergroup, and released a stripped-down acoustic collaborative album. Now, she’s breaking new ground.
Toby Keith Reveals Whether or Not He’ll Tour Again After Cancer Diagnosis
Though Toby Keith has been battling stomach cancer for the better part of a year, the country music icon revealed... The post Toby Keith Reveals Whether or Not He’ll Tour Again After Cancer Diagnosis appeared first on Outsider.
John Legend Campaigns for Carrie Underwood To Replace Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’
John Legend has an idea when it comes to someone replacing Blake Shelton on The Voice and it’s Carrie Underwood.... The post John Legend Campaigns for Carrie Underwood To Replace Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ appeared first on Outsider.
Grand Ole Opry Prepares for Christmas Series Performances From ‘American Idol’ Alums Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina
The holiday season is officially here. Thanksgiving is just days away, then it will be time to get into the Christmas spirit. This year, the Grand Ole Opry is celebrating with eight nights of special holiday performances from country music’s fastest-rising up-and-comers as well as a few household names. Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, Ricky Skaggs, and more will help the Opry celebrate the season right.
Outsider.com
586K+
Followers
66K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0