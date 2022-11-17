To celebrate New Year’s this year, Miley Cyrus is teaming up with country legend Dolly Parton for an unforgettable performance on NBC. The network announced on Monday that Cyrus, 29, and Parton, 76, will return to Miami to co-host the second installment of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The list of musical guests for the show has not yet been announced. The show is produced by SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels.

