San Juan Hills holds off late charge by Dana Hills to capture Luis Macias Tournament title
San Juan Hills players and coaches celebrate after winning the tournament title Saturday. (Photos; OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). San Juan Hills High School’s boys basketball team, the defending CIF 2A champion, is off to another great start. The Stallions won their fourth in a row, defeating Dana Hills...
Highlights from Luis Macias, Rumble for Rosecrans and Jim Harris Memorial Tourneys
TUSTIN 44, EL MODENA 41: The Tillers (3-1) captured the third place game in the Luis Macias Tournament Saturday. Johnny Sagarino had 12 points and Carson Jue and Eli Nyeazi nine points each to lead Tustin. El Modena (2-1) was led by Brady Lemnitzer and Jaden Esparza with 12 points each and Drew Rodriguez with 10 points.
San Juan Hills vs. Dana Hills in final of Luis Macias Tourney; Friday night OC highlights
SAN JUAN HILLS 59, TUSTIN 42: The Staillions remained undefeated in the Luis Macias Tournament and advanced into the championship game Saturday at 3:30 p.m. vs. Dana Hills at Santa Ana High School. Trey Webb scored 12 points, Mason Hodges had 11 points, Jack Monarek had 10 points to lead...
Lakewood Football Will Host CIF-SS Championship Saturday Against Northwood
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The Lakewood Lancers will make history this week as they host the CIF Southern Section Division 8 football championship against Northwood Saturday at 7 p.m. at the newly-renovated John Ford Stadium. The Lancers are playing in...
SANTA ANA, Calif. — In head coach Bruce Rollinson's final game at Santa Ana Stadium, Mater Dei's dynasty rolled on. The Monarchs beat Los Alamitos 52-0 in the Division 1 Southern Section semifinals on Friday to advance to next week's championship game at the Rose Bowl against rival St. John Bosco. ...
'I'm blessed to be here': USC's Korey Foreman goes from underachieving top recruit to rivalry hero
Korey Foreman called his shot. "He made the same exact play early in the week in practice," safety Bryson Shaw said. "I came right up to him like, 'All right, you've got to get it in the game now.' He said, 'I got you, I got you.'" The play in...
Next round of Santa Ana winds arrives for the weekend
A Red Flag Warning takes effect at 1:00 a.m. Saturday for Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains and the Inland Empire. Critical fire weather conditions will occur due to the combination of gusty offshore winds and low relative humidity. Any fire that starts has the potential to spread rapidly, so outdoor burning is not recommended.
Illinois Basketball: 5 observations from the Illini win over UCLA
The Illinois basketball team managed to mount a huge comeback to take down the UCLA Bruins on Friday night. Coming off a big win over Monmouth, Illinois had their first true test of the season on Friday night. Things were not looking good for the Illini, though. A nine-point halftime deficit turned into a lead by UCLA of 15 points less than two minutes into the second half. Illinois needed a spark from somewhere, and we got just that.
Where to Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Right Here in Orange County
Throw on Your Jersey and Get Ready to Chant, “U-S-A!”. Undeniably one of the greatest spectacles in all of sports, the FIFA World Cup stands apart in its prestige, competition and popularity on a worldwide level. And with the tournament taking place all the way on the other side of the globe in Qatar, soon, millions will be gathering in pubs, parks, homes and even stadiums to watch “the beautiful game” at its highest level. But what makes the World Cup really special is that it is truly an international spectacle—one that unites nations and sends the eyes of the world to a single place to share in a single moment. So whether you’re a casual soccer fan or a fútbol connoisseur, read on to hear about our picks for the best places to gather and watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup right here in Orange County.
Fullerton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fullerton, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fullerton California. Located in Orange County, Fullerton is a place full of fun and adventure. It has a lot of things to do, and is becoming a popular tourist destination. It has a diverse population, a bootleg-style brewery, and fun escape rooms. The Museum...
15 Restaurants in San Juan Capistrano, CA
Whether you’re a local or a tourist, San Juan Capistrano in California has a wide variety of high-quality dining options. The culinary scene in this city is diverse in style and cuisine; from sophisticated French bistros to casual American eateries, there’s something for everyone. Of course, that does raise an important question: out of all these choices, which ones are the best restaurants in San Juan Capistrano?
Driver Killed in 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision in La Habra
La Habra, Orange County, CA: A driver of a vehicle involved in a two-vehicle traffic collision was pronounced deceased at the scene Saturday night in the city of La Habra. La Habra Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call around 9:45 p.m., Nov. 19, for a traffic collision on West Lambert Road and Walnut Street.
Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel debuts first of its kind sports venue
Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel in Highland recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest venue, The 909 Food Hall, a destination dubbed as the place for “food, beer and fandom.”. The food hall pays homage to the region by naming it after the well-known area...
Firefighters put out three fires in Garden Grove that started in an area occupied by transients
911 calls at 10:43 a.m. reported a fire near the railroad tracks in Garden Grove with propane tanks exploding, RV’s involved, and a building on fire. OCFA fire crews arrived to RV’s on fire and the fire was quickly spreading. Approximately 80 firefighters responded as part of three...
1 person killed, two others seriously injured in Newport Beach crash
A man lost his life Sunday after the Mercedes Benz he was in crashed into a box truck on Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach. Two other people were inside the vehicle, a man and woman, and both were transported to Mission Hospital, according to CBSLA Reporter Michele Gile. The crash took place around 8 p.m. on Sunday at the 3344 block of PCH. All lanes of PCH between Hoag and Riverside Drives were closed while police conducted its investigation.
‘Red Flag Warning’ issued for Los Angeles region
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the upcoming weekend due to gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The warning will go into effect Saturday morning at 1 a.m. and remain in place until 10 p.m. later that night along the Ventura County coast […]
Southland Gas Prices Keep Dropping
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7.
