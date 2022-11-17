ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEYT

Mater Dei overwhelms DP as expected in season opener

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School boys basketball hopes history repeats itself. Last year the Chargers were routed by Mater Dei in the early part of the season and DP went on to play for a CIF-SS title. This year shorthanded DP was crushed 106-44 by powerhouse Mater Dei...
SANTA ANA, CA
KESQ

Next round of Santa Ana winds arrives for the weekend

A Red Flag Warning takes effect at 1:00 a.m. Saturday for Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains and the Inland Empire. Critical fire weather conditions will occur due to the combination of gusty offshore winds and low relative humidity. Any fire that starts has the potential to spread rapidly, so outdoor burning is not recommended.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: 5 observations from the Illini win over UCLA

The Illinois basketball team managed to mount a huge comeback to take down the UCLA Bruins on Friday night. Coming off a big win over Monmouth, Illinois had their first true test of the season on Friday night. Things were not looking good for the Illini, though. A nine-point halftime deficit turned into a lead by UCLA of 15 points less than two minutes into the second half. Illinois needed a spark from somewhere, and we got just that.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

Where to Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Right Here in Orange County

Throw on Your Jersey and Get Ready to Chant, “U-S-A!”. Undeniably one of the greatest spectacles in all of sports, the FIFA World Cup stands apart in its prestige, competition and popularity on a worldwide level. And with the tournament taking place all the way on the other side of the globe in Qatar, soon, millions will be gathering in pubs, parks, homes and even stadiums to watch “the beautiful game” at its highest level. But what makes the World Cup really special is that it is truly an international spectacle—one that unites nations and sends the eyes of the world to a single place to share in a single moment. So whether you’re a casual soccer fan or a fútbol connoisseur, read on to hear about our picks for the best places to gather and watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup right here in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fullerton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fullerton, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fullerton California. Located in Orange County, Fullerton is a place full of fun and adventure. It has a lot of things to do, and is becoming a popular tourist destination. It has a diverse population, a bootleg-style brewery, and fun escape rooms. The Museum...
FULLERTON, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Restaurants in San Juan Capistrano, CA

Whether you’re a local or a tourist, San Juan Capistrano in California has a wide variety of high-quality dining options. The culinary scene in this city is diverse in style and cuisine; from sophisticated French bistros to casual American eateries, there’s something for everyone. Of course, that does raise an important question: out of all these choices, which ones are the best restaurants in San Juan Capistrano?
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Key News Network

Driver Killed in 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision in La Habra

La Habra, Orange County, CA: A driver of a vehicle involved in a two-vehicle traffic collision was pronounced deceased at the scene Saturday night in the city of La Habra. La Habra Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call around 9:45 p.m., Nov. 19, for a traffic collision on West Lambert Road and Walnut Street.
LA HABRA, CA
CBS LA

1 person killed, two others seriously injured in Newport Beach crash

A man lost his life Sunday after the Mercedes Benz he was in crashed into a box truck on Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach. Two other people were inside the vehicle, a man and woman, and both were transported to Mission Hospital, according to CBSLA Reporter Michele Gile. The crash took place around 8 p.m. on Sunday at the 3344 block of PCH. All lanes of PCH between Hoag and Riverside Drives were closed while police conducted its investigation.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
KTLA

‘Red Flag Warning’ issued for Los Angeles region

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the upcoming weekend due to gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The warning will go into effect Saturday morning at 1 a.m. and remain in place until 10 p.m. later that night along the Ventura County coast […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy