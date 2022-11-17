ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iebusinessdaily.com

San Bernardino city council balks at proposed Carousel Mall demolition

The council has agreed to level the abandon downtown facility, but one lower-than-expected demolition offer has some members asking if that bid might be too low. The matter will probably be resolved next month. After months of wrangling, the San Bernardino City Council has agreed that the Carousel Mall needs...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Lilley to lead Riverside EDD

Jennifer A. Lilley has been named Riverside’s director of economic and community development. Lilley, who has worked for more than 30 years in planning and development, spent the last two years as Stanton’s economic and community development director and was Brea’s city planner five years before that, according to a statement on Riverside’s website.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KVCR NEWS

Riverside names new city manager

The city made the announcement late last week. He’s served as the City Manager of South San Francisco for the past 9 years. Prior to his role in South San Francisco, he served as the Chief Administrative Officer for the city of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was an elected member of the Louisiana House of Representatives and a member of the Baton Rouge City Council.
RIVERSIDE, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Marin to be honored by CSUSB

Actor-comedian Richard “Cheech” Marin will receive Cal State Bernardino’s first President’s Medal. The award, the highest award the school can give to a non-attendee or non-graduate, is scheduled to be presented Nov. 30 at the President’s Dinner at the Mission Inn in Riverside, according to a statement on the university’s website.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Victorville, CA

If you are looking for one of the best places to travel with kids, a visit to Victorville, California, is definitely a must. It’s a place that offers a variety of activities for kids and families who want a fun adventure or a relaxing day out. Nestled between the...
VICTORVILLE, CA
foxla.com

Gas prices in California keep dropping - how long will it last?

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7. The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fullerton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fullerton, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fullerton California. Located in Orange County, Fullerton is a place full of fun and adventure. It has a lot of things to do, and is becoming a popular tourist destination. It has a diverse population, a bootleg-style brewery, and fun escape rooms. The Museum...
FULLERTON, CA
z1077fm.com

San Bernardino Sheriff announces Operation Dust Devil at MVCSD meeting

Last night (November 16th), the Morongo Valley Community Service District Board of Directors held their regular meeting at Covington Park’s multi-purpose room. Last night’s MVCSD meeting began with San Bernardino Sheriff’s Sgt Anthony Scalise announcing the conclusion of Operation Hammerstrike, and the commencement of Operation Dust Devil, which will crack down on illegal and irresponsible off-roading in the area.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
newsmirror.net

Yuciapa meets new fire captain

On Nov. 14, at the Yucaipa City Council meeting, Fire Captain-Paramedic Scott Gillespie was introduced to the council members, staff and audience by Chief Grant Malinowski. Gillespie also attended San Bernardino Valley College and Crafton Hills College for fire science and paramedic school. His background includes serving as a petty...
YUCAIPA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution

You can watch the announcement by the families live below (Will be held Thursday at 11 AM) Hundreds of Black and Mexican families plan to file claims tomorrow seeking millions of dollars in restitution from the city of Palm Springs for being forcibly evicted from the downtown Section 14 neighborhood in the 1950s and 1960s. The post Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
orangecountytribune.com

3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy

Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼

Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man from Coachella in connection to a Moreno Valley homicide. The suspect was arrested for two counts of murder and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center. On Friday, deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded to a report of a shooting near Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 The post Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼ appeared first on KESQ.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
