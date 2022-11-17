Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hesperia proposes to terminate contract with Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation AuthorityThe HD PostHesperia, CA
VVTA joins app-based ridesharing market with pilot Micro-Link serviceThe HD PostVictorville, CA
The San Bernardino MLK Day Parade & Extravaganza Returns to San Bernardino's WestSideCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Sandals Church Fights to Help Inland Empire Teens with New CenterCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Mikki Cichocki Receives Teacher of the Year AwardCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
iebusinessdaily.com
San Bernardino city council balks at proposed Carousel Mall demolition
The council has agreed to level the abandon downtown facility, but one lower-than-expected demolition offer has some members asking if that bid might be too low. The matter will probably be resolved next month. After months of wrangling, the San Bernardino City Council has agreed that the Carousel Mall needs...
iebusinessdaily.com
Lilley to lead Riverside EDD
Jennifer A. Lilley has been named Riverside’s director of economic and community development. Lilley, who has worked for more than 30 years in planning and development, spent the last two years as Stanton’s economic and community development director and was Brea’s city planner five years before that, according to a statement on Riverside’s website.
Riverside names new city manager
The city made the announcement late last week. He’s served as the City Manager of South San Francisco for the past 9 years. Prior to his role in South San Francisco, he served as the Chief Administrative Officer for the city of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was an elected member of the Louisiana House of Representatives and a member of the Baton Rouge City Council.
iebusinessdaily.com
Marin to be honored by CSUSB
Actor-comedian Richard “Cheech” Marin will receive Cal State Bernardino’s first President’s Medal. The award, the highest award the school can give to a non-attendee or non-graduate, is scheduled to be presented Nov. 30 at the President’s Dinner at the Mission Inn in Riverside, according to a statement on the university’s website.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Christmas Parade will be Dec. 10; Water of Life pastor will be grand marshal
A huge crowd lined the streets of downtown Fontana last year to watch the annual Christmas Parade, and organizers are hoping for great attendance at the event once again in 2022. This year’s parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. on the corner of Sierra Avenue...
Hesperia proposes to terminate contract with Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority
HESPERIA – The city of Hesperia is proposing to terminate its contract with the Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority (VVWRA) due to an anticipated rise in costs and unfulfilled obligations. A 30-year notice to terminate services will be issued, before the end of 2022, unless certain outlined conditions are met.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Victorville, CA
If you are looking for one of the best places to travel with kids, a visit to Victorville, California, is definitely a must. It’s a place that offers a variety of activities for kids and families who want a fun adventure or a relaxing day out. Nestled between the...
SFGate
Southern California Home of Late Music Industry Legend Hits the Right Note for $3M
A Southern California home owned by a music industry legend is now available for the first time. The late Donald James Leslie, inventor of the Leslie speaker, built this five-bedroom home in Altadena in 1958 and raised his family there. The residence came on the market a couple of months ago for $3 million.
Mountain lion keeps coming back to one Corona neighborhood, resident says
Imagine walking outside of your home to a mountain lion roaming through your neighborhood. This apparently has happened several times near one Corona home.
foxla.com
Gas prices in California keep dropping - how long will it last?
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7. The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.
nomadlawyer.org
Fullerton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fullerton, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fullerton California. Located in Orange County, Fullerton is a place full of fun and adventure. It has a lot of things to do, and is becoming a popular tourist destination. It has a diverse population, a bootleg-style brewery, and fun escape rooms. The Museum...
z1077fm.com
San Bernardino Sheriff announces Operation Dust Devil at MVCSD meeting
Last night (November 16th), the Morongo Valley Community Service District Board of Directors held their regular meeting at Covington Park’s multi-purpose room. Last night’s MVCSD meeting began with San Bernardino Sheriff’s Sgt Anthony Scalise announcing the conclusion of Operation Hammerstrike, and the commencement of Operation Dust Devil, which will crack down on illegal and irresponsible off-roading in the area.
newsmirror.net
Yuciapa meets new fire captain
On Nov. 14, at the Yucaipa City Council meeting, Fire Captain-Paramedic Scott Gillespie was introduced to the council members, staff and audience by Chief Grant Malinowski. Gillespie also attended San Bernardino Valley College and Crafton Hills College for fire science and paramedic school. His background includes serving as a petty...
Should San Bernardino Secede From California? Americans Weigh In
A plan for San Bernandino to become its own state does not poll well with most Americans.
Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution
You can watch the announcement by the families live below (Will be held Thursday at 11 AM) Hundreds of Black and Mexican families plan to file claims tomorrow seeking millions of dollars in restitution from the city of Palm Springs for being forcibly evicted from the downtown Section 14 neighborhood in the 1950s and 1960s. The post Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution appeared first on KESQ.
5 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
orangecountytribune.com
3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy
Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
Fontana Herald News
Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel debuts first of its kind sports venue
Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel in Highland recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest venue, The 909 Food Hall, a destination dubbed as the place for “food, beer and fandom.”. The food hall pays homage to the region by naming it after the well-known area...
Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼
Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man from Coachella in connection to a Moreno Valley homicide. The suspect was arrested for two counts of murder and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center. On Friday, deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded to a report of a shooting near Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 The post Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼ appeared first on KESQ.
