Special election to fill Jen Kiggans' state Senate seat draws extra scrutiny

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Dr. Ben Melusky, a political science professor at Old Dominion University, said a special election to fill Virginia's Seventh Senate District seat is drawing extra scrutiny as it could be crucial in shaping the debate on important issues like abortion.

"This is going to be a fairly close race and a fairly contentious race," Melusky said.

The special election will be held Jan. 10 to replace Sen. Jen Kiggans following her election to Congress. The district includes parts of Virginia Beach and Norfolk. Kiggans won by just about 500 votes in 2019.

"It's a special election cycle. People may have a little bit of fatigue or whatever," said Melusky. "Turnout will be lower, but given the importance of this seat in kind of the grand scheme of policy making moving forward, especially as it relates to abortion, there will be a lot of attention still focused back on it."

Both the Democratic and Republican parties set 4 p.m. deadlines Thursday for candidates to announce their candidacies. Independents can file until Monday, according to the Virginia Beach Voter Registrar.

On the Republican side, Kevin Adams is running. Adams is a Navy veteran and owner of a contracting business.

"I am running for state Senate because I believe everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy the American dream that I have had," Adams told News 3 on Thursday.

Virginia Beach City Councilman Aaron Rouse is running on the Democratic side. He held a campaign kickoff event earlier in the week.

"I am running for state Senate because I understand the challenges voters in Norfolk and Virginia Beach are facing," Rouse said during a speech Monday.

The issue of abortion is bringing more attention to the race as it's expected to be a key topic during the General Assembly session. Democrats currently have a 21-19 majority in the Senate.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.) and other Republicans have proposed further restrictions on abortion, like a ban after 15 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest, and the health of the mother.

Rouse said he would "fiercely defend" a woman's right to choose.

Adams didn't commit to backing a 15-week ban. He said he wants to see more details. He added he's more focused on issues like inflation.

"At this point, I really have to search my heart and I really have to search the heart of constituents to see how they want me to respond to [the issue of abortion]," Adams said.

Early voting begins in the race on November 25.