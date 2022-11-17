Read full article on original website
The Tomahawk
All aboard the campaign express
On Friday, November 4, 2022, Mayor Larry Potter drove to Jonesborough to meet Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee State Representative Diana Harshbarger for some face-to-face time. Governor Lee and Representative Harshbarger were hitting the campaign trail to meet the locals and shake hands. The turnout was great and the stops...
Lawrenceburg City Council Scheduled to Meet Wednesday
THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION WEDNESDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE SEVERAL ORDINANCES PERTAINING TO THE ZONING ORDINANCES AND A RESOLUTION FOR A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED ANNEXATION OF TERRITORY INTO THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG BY OWNER CONSENT. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9.
Gas Prices This Week = Rutherford County Prices are Some of the Lowest in Tennessee
It appears that gas prices are falling as the temperatures fall, when comparing November prices at the pump to the humid summer month of July. On Monday morning, the average price of fuel across the U.S. was ringing in at $3.65 per gallon. This past summer on July 11th, nationwide prices at the pump averaged $4.66 per gallon.
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks’ and making school threats. Why is that behavior becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
Tennessee Physicians Call for Changes to State's Abortion Ban
Call for change comes after leaked phone call reveals legislative maneuvers to pass ban. A group of Tennessee physicians affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care is calling on the Tennessee General Assembly to make changes to the state's near total abortion ban.
‘When one LGBT person hurts, we all hurt’: Middle Tennessee LGBT community reacts to Colorado club shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — LGBTQ activists and bar owners around Middle Tennessee see Saturday night’s shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado — which left five dead and 25 injured — as an attack on the whole community. “When one LGBT person hurts, we all hurt, and so for us, there’s a need to honor […]
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Tennessee town should be put on your list immediately.
TN State Parks host after-Thanksgiving hikes
TENNESSEE STATE PARKS WILL OFFER AN ALTERNATIVE TO BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPING OR SIMPLY A CHANCE TO WALK OFF SOME OF THAT THANKSGIVING MEAL WITH AFTER THANKSGIVING HIKES ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25. HIKES WILL TAKE PLACE AT PARKS ACROSS THE STATE. DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK WILL HOLD ITS HIKE FROM 9 AM TO 11 AM. THE HIKE WILL START AT SHELTER 1. IT’S A TWO-AND-A-HALF-MILE LOOP THAT IS MODERATE TO STRENUOUS AND WILL INCLUDE PARTS OF SHOAL CREEK. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS HIKE AND TO REGISTER GO TO TNSTATEPARKS.COM.
Limestone County Sheriff Office makes a trip to Buc-ees ahead of grand opening
Buc-ee's opens up in Athens on Monday, but before patrons gather to fill up the tank and grab some barbecue, the new store hosted some special guests, The Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Tennessee Says May 3, 2023, is the Deadline to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Fly (Without a Passport)
The Tennessee REAL ID website says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license:. "Beginning May 3, 2023, all persons must have a REAL ID license for accessing certain Federal buildings, entering nuclear facilities, and boarding commercial flights within the United States."
Thanksgiving holiday closings announced
LOCAL GOVERNMENT OFFICES HAVE ANNOUNCED CLOSINGS FOR THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY. LAWRENCEBURG CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. THURSDAY'S GARBAGE CART PICK UP WILL BE ON FRIDAY. LORETTO CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY AND FRIDAY WITH GARBAGE PICKUP FOR BOTH DAYS ON WEDNESDAY. LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SOLID WASTE FACILITY WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY, FRIDAY AND SATURDAY. PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM WILL ALSO BE CLOSED ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FOR THE HOLIDAY.
Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has relatively lax laws when it comes to collecting large animals that are found dead on the side of the road – except for bears. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) states on its website that “all big game found dead should be left where found and need not […]
Solar panel plant announced for North Alabama
The nation’s largest maker of solar panels has announced plans to invest more than one billion dollars in a new manufacturing facility in North Alabama. First Solar, an Arizona-based company, has chosen a site in Lawrence County, Alabama, to produce solar panels. It will be the company’s fourth such facility. The company expects to hire more than seven hundred people to produce 3.5 gigawatts of solar modules each year. Many utilities, including TVA, are planning to build or buy more solar power as they replace coal and gas plants. According to the company, its project in Lawrence County, Alabama, represents an investment of $1.1 billion and is expected to be commission by 2025.
Mandatory life in prison sentences 'unconstitutional' for juveniles in TN
The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled that sentencing juveniles to life in prison is unconstitutional because it is cruel and unusual punishment.
Child Advocacy Centers honor Walley
STATE SENATOR PAGE WALLEY HAS RECEIVED THE “CHAMPION OF CHILDREN” AWARD FROM THE CHILDREN’S ADVOCACY CENTERS OF TENNESSEE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, WALLEY WAS RECOGNIZED FOR PASSING LEGISLATION THAT SUPPORTS CHILDREN ACROSS THE STATE AND THAT APPROPRIATED $5 MILLION DOLLARS TO THE FISCAL YEAR 2023 STATE BUDGET TO HELP FUND THE 52 CHILDREN’S ADVOCACY CENTERS IN THE STATE. THE CHILDREN’S ADVOCACY CENTERS OF TENNESSEE IS A STATEWIDE MEMBERSHIP ORGANIZATION DEDICATED TO HELPING COMMUNITIES THROUGH LOCAL AND CHILD ADVOCACY CENTERS AND BY RESPONDING TO ALLEGATIONS OF CHILD ABUSE IN WAYS THAT ARE EFFECTIVE AND EFFICIENT — AND THAT PUT THE NEEDS OF CHILD VICTIMS FIRST.
Deadly deer disease creeps closer to Middle TN ahead of gun hunting season
A deadly disease found in deer is creeping closer to Middle Tennessee as the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency steps up efforts to contain Chronic Wasting Disease.
Tenn. attorney general joins 21 other states looking to get rid of COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One year after it was originally filed, Tennessee is joining a petition with 21 other state attorneys general wanting to strike down a COVID-19 vaccine mandate at health care facilities. The state attorney general say the vaccine mandate contributes to the shortage of health care workers...
Trudy Elaine Moore
Trudy Elaine Moore, age 75, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Scott in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a homemaker and of the Baptist Faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vardie Dare and Etha Mae...
First 4 MTSU students reach med school at Meharry as Dec. 1 application deadline looms for next freshman class
As a Dec. 1 application deadline looms for the next group of budding medical school students, the first four MTSU undergraduates have successfully advanced in the special partnership with Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. “We have made it to medical school,” an exuberant Maria Hite of...
Charles Bassham
Charles A. Bassham, age 77, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired owner of Bassham Print Shop, and a member of Harmony Church of the Nazarene. He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Bassham;...
