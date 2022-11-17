ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, TN

The Tomahawk

All aboard the campaign express

On Friday, November 4, 2022, Mayor Larry Potter drove to Jonesborough to meet Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee State Representative Diana Harshbarger for some face-to-face time. Governor Lee and Representative Harshbarger were hitting the campaign trail to meet the locals and shake hands. The turnout was great and the stops...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Lawrenceburg City Council Scheduled to Meet Wednesday

THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION WEDNESDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE SEVERAL ORDINANCES PERTAINING TO THE ZONING ORDINANCES AND A RESOLUTION FOR A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED ANNEXATION OF TERRITORY INTO THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG BY OWNER CONSENT. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
TN State Parks host after-Thanksgiving hikes

TENNESSEE STATE PARKS WILL OFFER AN ALTERNATIVE TO BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPING OR SIMPLY A CHANCE TO WALK OFF SOME OF THAT THANKSGIVING MEAL WITH AFTER THANKSGIVING HIKES ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25. HIKES WILL TAKE PLACE AT PARKS ACROSS THE STATE. DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK WILL HOLD ITS HIKE FROM 9 AM TO 11 AM. THE HIKE WILL START AT SHELTER 1. IT’S A TWO-AND-A-HALF-MILE LOOP THAT IS MODERATE TO STRENUOUS AND WILL INCLUDE PARTS OF SHOAL CREEK. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS HIKE AND TO REGISTER GO TO TNSTATEPARKS.COM.
TENNESSEE STATE
Thanksgiving holiday closings announced

LOCAL GOVERNMENT OFFICES HAVE ANNOUNCED CLOSINGS FOR THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY. LAWRENCEBURG CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. THURSDAY'S GARBAGE CART PICK UP WILL BE ON FRIDAY. LORETTO CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY AND FRIDAY WITH GARBAGE PICKUP FOR BOTH DAYS ON WEDNESDAY. LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SOLID WASTE FACILITY WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY, FRIDAY AND SATURDAY. PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM WILL ALSO BE CLOSED ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FOR THE HOLIDAY.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has relatively lax laws when it comes to collecting large animals that are found dead on the side of the road – except for bears. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) states on its website that “all big game found dead should be left where found and need not […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Solar panel plant announced for North Alabama

The nation’s largest maker of solar panels has announced plans to invest more than one billion dollars in a new manufacturing facility in North Alabama. First Solar, an Arizona-based company, has chosen a site in Lawrence County, Alabama, to produce solar panels. It will be the company’s fourth such facility. The company expects to hire more than seven hundred people to produce 3.5 gigawatts of solar modules each year. Many utilities, including TVA, are planning to build or buy more solar power as they replace coal and gas plants. According to the company, its project in Lawrence County, Alabama, represents an investment of $1.1 billion and is expected to be commission by 2025.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
Child Advocacy Centers honor Walley

STATE SENATOR PAGE WALLEY HAS RECEIVED THE “CHAMPION OF CHILDREN” AWARD FROM THE CHILDREN’S ADVOCACY CENTERS OF TENNESSEE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, WALLEY WAS RECOGNIZED FOR PASSING LEGISLATION THAT SUPPORTS CHILDREN ACROSS THE STATE AND THAT APPROPRIATED $5 MILLION DOLLARS TO THE FISCAL YEAR 2023 STATE BUDGET TO HELP FUND THE 52 CHILDREN’S ADVOCACY CENTERS IN THE STATE. THE CHILDREN’S ADVOCACY CENTERS OF TENNESSEE IS A STATEWIDE MEMBERSHIP ORGANIZATION DEDICATED TO HELPING COMMUNITIES THROUGH LOCAL AND CHILD ADVOCACY CENTERS AND BY RESPONDING TO ALLEGATIONS OF CHILD ABUSE IN WAYS THAT ARE EFFECTIVE AND EFFICIENT — AND THAT PUT THE NEEDS OF CHILD VICTIMS FIRST.
TENNESSEE STATE
Trudy Elaine Moore

Trudy Elaine Moore, age 75, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Scott in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a homemaker and of the Baptist Faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vardie Dare and Etha Mae...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Charles Bassham

Charles A. Bassham, age 77, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired owner of Bassham Print Shop, and a member of Harmony Church of the Nazarene. He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Bassham;...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN

