winemag.com
All Hail the Classic Gin Martini
Do the words “Martini, shaken, not stirred,” ring a bell? Those immortal words, uttered by the fictional spy James Bond, are all the proof we need to declare the martini a classic cocktail of the highest order. It’s a time-honored favorite for a few reasons: 1) its clean,...
Jalopnik
Tesla's New Tequila Glasses Are Designed to Ruin Your Tequila Drinking Experience
A few years back, Tesla decided that as well as making electric cars, it should also make tequila. It was part of a wave through the liquor industry that saw The Rock, George Clooney, Kylie Jenner, Rita Ora, and a boatload of other famous faces start shipping their own brands of tequila. Now, for anyone who was daft enough to buy a spirit made by a car company, the automaker has a set of glasses that match the design of its tequila. And I hate them.
The best gin for your home bar, according to our taste tests and cocktail experts
Gin is a versatile spirit used as the foundation for classic cocktails like the martini and Negroni. Here are the 9 best gins according to experts and our taste tests.
Thrillist
Here's the Complete Ferrero Holiday Chocolate Lineup & It All Looks Amazing
As we know, Ferrero is the Dior Saddle Bag of Christmas, and this year Ferrero's complete holiday lineup is more extensive than ever. And it doesn't just include a wide variety of Ferrero products but also Kinder, Keebler, Tic Tac, and Royal Dansk products. As I said, extensive. "The Holiday...
Take Your First Peek Inside the Luxurious New Orient Express Train
A luxurious new take on the iconic Orient Express train is coming in 2025, and you can take you first sneak peek now. A first round of images of the updated car interiors was recently unveiled at an immersive virtual reality exhibition called the “Orient Express Revelation,” which was displayed during Paris art week.
Drink Some of the Rarest Scotch Whiskies at this Amsterdam Cocktail Bar Housed in a Former Bank Vault
Want to try an €850 Scotch Whisky by the glass? Head to The Vault.
thebrag.com
Brooklyn Beckham just invented the most basic gin and tonic
You remember Brooklyn Beckham: son of a very famous English footballer; husband to Nicola Peltz; a strong contender for worst photographer of all time. Now, in the grand tradition of nepotism babies, he’s found another hobby that he can pretend is his actual job. In a new video for...
Punch
Angostura, Peychaud’s… Mole Bitters?
Capable of adding instant depth to cocktails, mole bitters have quickly joined the ranks of indispensable backbar staples. When it comes to bitters, “what has been described as the salt and pepper of the cocktail world has transformed into an entire spice rack,” writes Brad Thomas Parsons, author of the essential book on the subject.
Punch
The Other ’90s Drinks
The 1990s gave the cocktail canon more than just lychee- and apple-flavored ’tinis. Here are six modern classics that also defined the decade. Thanks to the resurgence of disco, blue drinks and kitschy ’tinis, much of today’s drinking landscape looks oddly familiar. The Appletini is arguably the face of this nostalgic trend, with modern takes popping up at new bars across the country. Hard-hitting and Technicolor, these vibrant cocktails almost demand to be seen.
Best Tequila Recommendations: Blanco, Reposado, Anejo and Extra Anjeo
Outsider has researched and tasted more than a hundred expressions this year with an emphasis on additive-free and authentic traditionally-produced tequila. Every tequila on the Outsider Approved list is excellent and high quality. You will like some more than others because everyone’s taste profile is different. The more Outsider Approved brands you know, the better because they are not always easy to find.
Thrillist
Lego's New, 10,001-Piece Eiffel Tower Is the Tallest Set It's Ever Released
The holidays are a big deal for Lego. It’s not just that the blocks are a classic holiday gift, but that this is frequently when you see some of its wildest sets hit shelves. There’s definitely an element of that taking place this year. Lego has revealed its tallest...
