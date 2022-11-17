ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 36

Cathy G.
4d ago

Who is this little ding bat to tell people who to vote for?? Does she think she has that much power?

Reply(11)
9
Diane Fisher
4d ago

It's easy to appeal to all of your fans, when all of your fans are liberal twits just like you 😆

Reply(4)
10
Gregory Morse
4d ago

How about rejecting the current administrations failing policies

Reply
17
Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Pissed Republicans Keep Telling Him to Stay Away from Georgia

As Republicans pour party resources into the Georgia Senate runoff, Donald Trump is getting irritated at the idea that virtually no one of importance in the GOP wants him to campaign in Georgia. In the lead-up to the contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-endorsed challenger Herschel Walker, several GOP figures and Trump allies have already implored him not to hold a Georgia rally ahead of the runoff, according to two people familiar with the matter and another person briefed on the situation. Trump — who helped recruit Walker to run — and his advisers have discussed the possibility of heading...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

Trump’s Billionaire Pal Testifies That Trump Was ‘Disastrous’ for Business

Former President Donald Trump's "divisive" politics ruined his billionaire friend’s business, real estate financier Tom Barrack said at his criminal trial in New York City on Monday. "Disastrous," he said, describing how his personal relationship with Trump affected his multi-billion dollar global investment business. Barrack's case presents a rare...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuffPost

'Not Happy' Melania Could Be Drag On Trump's Comeback Plans: Biographer

Melania Trump is “not happy” just now, and that could be a problem for a new presidential campaign by her husband, a biographer said Friday. The former first lady did not appreciate her press after this week’s midterm elections, especially the part about Donald Trump reportedly blaming her for pushing Mehmet Oz as a (losing) Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, sources have told CNN correspondent Kate Bennett, who is also the author of the 2019 book “Free, Melania: The Unauthorized Biography.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Celebrities react to Donald Trump’s presidential bid announcement

Wait, is this 2016? Did the time machine work? Oh, no, it’s just history repeating itself as Donald Trump once again puts himself forward as a candidate for the Presidential election in 2024. It feels a little less funny compared to the first time around, a time when many...
The List

Why Tiffany Trump's Wedding Color Scheme Has Twitter In A Tizzy

Tiffany Trump's wedding photos show the newlywed's lavish marriage celebration that took place on November 12, 2022. The daughter of the famous businessman turned former president Donald Trump married fellow businessman Michael Boulos in Palm Beach, Florida, at Trump's infamous Mar-a-Lago Club, according to People. Tiffany's wedding plans had caught the public's eye long before she walked down the aisle, and it seemed that many parts of her happy day didn't go exactly as she and her family had hoped. With the late-season storm Hurricane Nicole threatening Tiffany's big weekend and the midterm election results surprising the Republican political powerhouse, the Trumps seemingly could not catch a break during Tiffany's romantic milestone.
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
Cleveland.com

Trump third run: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Will the third time be the charm in running for the presidency and from indictments? As expected, former President Donald Trump announced his third bid for President of the United States, which is his newest bid to stave off indictments from the Department of Justice, Fulton County, Georgia and a Presidential run by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
CLEVELAND, OH
Business Insider

The second largest Republican mega-donor stands behind DeSantis for president, saying it's time to 'move on' from Trump, Politico reports

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin said it was time to "move on" from former President Donald Trump. The conservative donor put his support behind Gov. Ron DeSantis instead. Neither Trump nor DeSantis has confirmed whether they will run for president in 2024. As the increasingly public rivalry between Florida Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy