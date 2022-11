ACCORDING TO DATA FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT, TENNESSEE CONTINUES TO EXPERIENCE LOW UNEMPLOYMENT DESPITE A SLIGHT UPTICK IN OCTOBER’S MONTHLY RATE. THE SEASONALLY ADJUSTED NUMBER FOR THE MONTH INCREASED BY JUST ONE-TENTH OF A PERCENTAGE POINT TO 3.5%. THE STATE HAS HAD UNEMPLOYMENT RATES AT OR BELOW 3.5% SINCE JANUARY 2022. IN A YEAR-TO-YEAR COMPARISON, THE STATEWIDE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IS DOWN TWO-TENTHS OF A PERCENTAGE POINT FROM 3.7% TO 3.5%. BETWEEN OCTOBER 2021 AND OCTOBER 2022, TENNESSEE EMPLOYERS ADDED MORE THAN 123,000 JOBS IN EVERY CORNER OF THE STATE. THE LEISURE AND HOSPITALITY SECTOR ACCOUNTED FOR THE LARGEST NUMBER OF NEW JOBS. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN.GOV.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO