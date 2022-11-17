Read full article on original website
Larry Lee Linn, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Lee Linn, age 75, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Boardman. He was born on September 3, 1947, in Salem, son of the late Floyd “Pete” and E. Irene Grady Linn Herman. Larry...
Scott W. Dunlap, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott W. Dunlap, 62, formerly of Youngstown, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Scott was born January 17, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William and Justine (Pelton) Dunlap. He graduated...
Amelia Theresa DeBonis Vince, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amelia Theresa DeBonis Vince, 98, of Girard passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Amelia was born September 28, 1924 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Rocco and Jessie (D’Gati) DeBonis. Millie was a remarkable woman. She raised...
Loyal “Ed” Hoffman, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loyal “Ed” Hoffman, age 85, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem. He was born on December 24, 1936, in Alliance, son of the late Lorin and Dorothy Irwin Hoffman. Loyal had worked as a tool...
Patricia “Pat” Penney Hughes, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Penney Hughes, 80, of Boardman, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Woodland Nursing Home at Hampton Woods after a long illness. She was born July 9, 1942 in Youngstown, the youngest of six children to Darrell and Manella Penney. She was married...
Edward “Ed” Joseph Protain, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Protain, 68, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Ed was born on June 8, 1954, in Youngstown, the sone of George R. Protain, Sr. and Mary Louise (Cronk) Protrain. He was a 1973 graduate of The Rayen School.
Robert Lee Rexroad, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Lee Rexroad, 68, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born January 15, 1954, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the son of the late Clarence Rexroad and the late Francis (Boschane) Knox.
Brian Johnathan Bair, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Johnathan Bair, 61 of Hookstown, Pennsylvania, the youngest child of Floyd and Genevieve Bair, born September 24, 1961, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at UPMC Hospital. Brian was a 1980 graduate of Canfield High School and later went to YSU and studied Electrical...
Carlos A. Valentin, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Carlos A. Valentin will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Valentin departed this life Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
Damon P. Nick, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Damon P. Nick, age 62, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Northside Hospital in Duluth, Georgia. Damon was born July 26, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio and was a son of Kydiako Papadopoulos and Helen Pikos. He was a 1978 graduate of Campbell Memorial High...
Catherine Agnes McCammon, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Agnes McCammon, 90, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, November 20, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland. Catherine was born March 17, 1932, St. Patrick’s Day, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth...
Loleta June Mercer, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loleta June Mercer, 83 of Sebring, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Altercare in Alliance. She was born in Centralia, West Virginia on January 21, 1939 the daughter of the late Orville and Gerldine (Barker) Gibson. Loleta enjoyed cooking especially baking, people will...
Robert H. Franko, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 25, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown for Robert H. Franko, 85, who died Saturday, November 19, at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center. Robert was born March...
Alma F. (Wade) Flory, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alma Flory of Sebring, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alma F. (Wade) Flory, please visit our...
Shirley M. Stanford, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley M. (DeMarco) Stanford, 82, of Masury passed away on Tuesday morning, November 15, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Shirley was born on October 28, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Mary (Fearro) DeMarco. Shirley was a graduate of...
Jesare’e Dominique Harris, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jesare’e Dominique Harris, 36, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born March 12, 1986, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Sonja T. Harris and Jesse Young. Jesare’e was a 2004 graduate of Warren G. Harding...
Thomas “Tom” Hartley, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tom” Hartley, age 83, of Columbiana, died on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem. He was born on February 21, 1939, in Washingtonville, Ohio, son of the late James “Herb” and Gladys Fieldhouse Hartley. Tom was...
Jimmie Ray Kerr, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jimmie Ray Kerr, 91, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at his daughter’s residence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was born on January 12, 1931, in Clay, West Virginia, the son of the late Charles and Margaret Kennedy Kerr.
Edith L. Butler, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Edith L. Butler, 84, of Youngstown, Ohio, transitioned from her earthly labor to her heavenly reward on Monday, November 14, 2022. Mrs. Butler was born November 12, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of Gilbert Battles and Julia Thomas Robinson. She had worked for many...
Francis “Frank” James Engle, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis James Engle, 75, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 surrounded by his loving family, in Salem, Ohio. Frank was born on May 8, 1947 in Salem, Ohio the son of Jay Engle and Hannah Ragni Lehwald. Frank honorably served in the U.S. Navy...
