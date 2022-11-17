BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Penney Hughes, 80, of Boardman, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Woodland Nursing Home at Hampton Woods after a long illness. She was born July 9, 1942 in Youngstown, the youngest of six children to Darrell and Manella Penney. She was married...

BOARDMAN, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO