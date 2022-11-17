Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Wayne Boich, Related’s Bruce Beal and SL Green CEO plan Miami Beach project
A company owned by Related Companies’ Bruce Beal, SL Green’s Andrew Mathias and Boich Enterprises’ Wayne Boich is seeking approval of a mixed-use office project in Miami Beach’s Sunset Harbour. On Tuesday, the Miami Beach Planning Board will vote on the partnership’s plans for a five-story,...
therealdeal.com
Lease roundup: West Marine moves HQ to Fort Lauderdale
Water sports retailer West Marine moved its headquarters from Santa Cruz, Calif. to Fort Lauderdale. West Marine leased 50,000 square feet at 1 East Broward in downtown Fort Lauderdale, which will bring 225 jobs to the city, according to a news release from the property leasing and management firm NAI/Merin Hunter Codman.
therealdeal.com
Waterfront Boca Raton spec mansion sells for $19M
A married pair of real estate investors sold a waterfront Boca Raton spec mansion for $18.6 million in the gated community of Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. Records show Bernard and Margaret Palmer sold the house at 404 East Coconut Palm Road to a trust managed by Lake Wales-based attorney Mark Warda. The true buyer is unknown.
therealdeal.com
Dezer scores $40M loan tied to planned Bentley Residences
UPDATED, Nov. 21, 5 p.m.: Dezer Development landed a $40 million loan tied to its planned Bentley Residences condominium project in Sunny Isles Beach. City National Bank of Florida provided the mortgage, according to records. The financing is for pre-development costs associated with the proposed 749-foot luxury tower with 216 units at 18401 Collins Avenue, according to a Dezer spokesperson.
therealdeal.com
Residential sales fall 30% across South Florida
The residential market in South Florida continued to take a beating in October. Residential closings fell nearly 30 percent, year-over-year, across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties to 6,216 sales, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, which only tracks sales recorded on the Multiple Listing Service. That follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September as the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates in its attempt to tamp historic inflation.
