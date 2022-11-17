The residential market in South Florida continued to take a beating in October. Residential closings fell nearly 30 percent, year-over-year, across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties to 6,216 sales, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, which only tracks sales recorded on the Multiple Listing Service. That follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September as the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates in its attempt to tamp historic inflation.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO