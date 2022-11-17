No public sales for Taylor Swift tour, Ticketmaster says

Thanks for signing up!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sorry Swifties, Ticketmaster will no longer be selling tickets for Taylor Swift’s upcoming The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift is coming to Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium on two back-to-back nights as part of The Eras Tour, an event announced after the release of her latest album, “ Midnights .” On June 30 and July 1, 2023, Swift will perform in Cincinnati alongside artists MUNA and Gracie Abrams.

But many fans hoping to buy tickets to her show have ended up empty-handed . According to Nexstar’s KTLA , a high volume of fans rushed the Ticketmaster website when ticket presales opened on Tuesday, Nov.15, causing the site to crash .

“We are aware fans may be experiencing intermittent issues with the site and are urgently working to resolve,” Ticketmaster’s fan support account tweeted around 8 a.m. PST.

Ticketmaster tweeted later that day that they had received “Historically unprecedented demand” for the tickets as millions showed up for the presale. It also said hundreds of thousands of tickets had already been sold at that point.

“Never before has a Verified Fan on sale sparked so much attention – or uninvited volume,” Ticketmaster said on their website . “This disrupted the predictability and reliability that is the hallmark of our Verified Fan platform.”

Ticketmaster continued, “Overall, we estimate about 15% of interactions across the site experienced issues, and that’s 15% too many, including passcode validation errors that caused fans to lose tickets they had carted.”

In an attempt to ease site traffic, Ticketmaster rescheduled the Capitol One Cardholder Presale to Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Ticket sales were supposed to open to the public on Friday, Nov. 18, but they were shut down before they began. At 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, Ticketmaster published a tweet explaining that they would not be selling tickets publicly.

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been canceled,” the tweet reads.

Ticketmaster provides further explanation on their website.

“Even when a high-demand onsale goes flawlessly from a tech perspective, many fans are left empty handed,” Ticketmaster said. “For example: Based on the volume of traffic to our site, Taylor would need to perform over 900 stadium shows (almost 20x the number of shows she is doing)…that’s a stadium show every single night for the next 2.5 years.”

A Senator for the state of Minnesota expressed concerns about Ticketmaster’s conduct, accusing the company of abusing its market positions and violating a consent decree. According to The Hill, Senator Amy Klobuchar sent the head of Live Nation Entertainment a letter explaining her concerns.

“Ticketmaster’s power in the primary ticket market insulates it from the competitive pressures that typically push companies to innovate and improve their services,” Klobuchar writes. ” That can result in dramatic service failures, where consumers are the ones who pay the price.”

Klobuchar explains how she had been skeptical of the merger between Ticketmaster and Live Nation Entertainment since their Senate hearing in 2021.

“At that hearing, you appeared as a witness and pledged to develop an ‘easy-access, one-stop platform that can deliver…tickets,'” Klobuchar writes. “And you said that you were ‘confident this plan will work.’ It appears your confidence was misplaced.”

You can read her full letter here .

