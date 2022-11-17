ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tailgate Town: Eagles fans have heart in Lot K

By Matteo Iadonisi via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=232frU_0jEpB9Nm00

On a Monday afternoon in South Philadelphia, a line of cars started to pile up outside the gates of Lot K. Once they opened at 3:30pm, loyal fans rushed to their usual spots and set up shop.

First in line was Maria Silva and her family in an unmistakable Eagles-themed RV named, "One Bad Bird."

"Tailgating started for me in 2008. My brother said it's really fun, you got to do it and I loved it," she said. "And before you know it, we were looking for a used RV in a car lot and bought it and I Eagled it out."

Within the fan cave on wheels lies a Super Bowl trophy replica, green-themed gnomes and bobble heads, and various photographs of family posing with Eagles players and staff throughout the years.

"I think the RV probably comes here on its own by now," said Silva, who is from Medford, New Jersey. "We love coming here. It's our team. And everybody kind of knows each other around here and it's it's family."

Another family that loves the Eagles are a father and son from Millville, both named Nicholas Purificato.

"My son, Nick, he's 11 years old. He was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma," said Purificato. "Seeing how good they're doing out there, I mean, gets him excited. He loves watching football. He loves DeVonta Smith and he loves the Eagles."

11-year-old Nicholas had a chance to meet DeVonta Smith and share his story. Now, the wide receiver wears a yellow hope wristband along with the rest of the Purificato family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ebAwu_0jEpB9Nm00

Nicholas Purificato poses with DaVonta Smith, the Eagles wide receiver who is wearing a matching yellow 'Hope' wristband. (Courtesy/Amanda Bordois)

At Monday's game against the Washington Commanders, Nicholas had a chance to stand on the field, where he got to take a photo with Smith. The opportunity was arranged by Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said his father. "It's an experience he'll never forget."

Purificato has roughly three treatments remaining and hopes to finish in time for Christmas. His father said it would be the best gift ever.

Elsewhere in Lot K, there were newlyweds from San Diego, California, who flew out with their wedding party to honeymoon at Lincoln Financial Field.

"We were like, this is almost better than the wedding itself," said Claire Bowes, who is originally from Northeast Philadelphia.

Fans young and old enjoy Lot K for its proximity to the Linc and its covered parking spaces, making it ideal for inclement weather.

To discover more Tailgate Town stories, watch the video linked above or
click here for more coverage.

RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles fan surprised with 50th anniversary tailgate

Just like his father before him, Greg D'Urbano celebrated his 50th year as a Philadelphia Eagles season ticket holder in style!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
6abc Action News

Top dogs dazzle crowds at Kennel Club of Philadelphia's National Dog Show

OAKS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "I have 23 dogs now, most I've rescued or adopted from all around the country and they're my family," said Gail Mirabella. Mirabella grew up in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, and now travels the country as a trainer and performer with the Purina Pro Plan Performance Team. She and her dogs visited the National Dog Show this weekend at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, where they performed several shows per day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
124K+
Followers
16K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy