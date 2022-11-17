ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KCEN

Central Texas charity events giving back ahead of the holidays

TEMPLE, Texas — It is nearly the holiday season in Central Texas, and many local organizations are getting into the spirit of the season early. Several cities and organizations across Central Texas are lending a helping hand ahead of the holidays, by hosting charity drives to give back to their communities or events to make the season seem just that little bit brighter.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes West Texas area

MENTONE, Texas — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the West Texas area Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened roughly 25 miles west-southwest of Mentone around 3:32 p.m. and had a depth of around 5.6 miles, USGS said. People reported feeling the earthquake in Midland...
MENTONE, TX
KCEN

'I am Vanessa Guillen' documentary comes to Netflix

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Netflix documentary 'I am Vanessa Guillen' will largely focus on the Guillen Family's efforts to bring change after the Fort Hood soldiers' tragic death. In April of 2020 Vanessa Guillen vanished. Two months later her dismembered body was found. The soldier accused of her...
FORT HOOD, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

What's next for Beto O'Rourke? His campaign explains the next steps

DALLAS — As Beto O’Rourke’s campaign pays the bills and winds down the business end of his campaign, many supporters are asking what’s next for the former Congressman. O’Rourke’s Deputy Campaign Manager Jason Lee joined the newest episode of Y’all-itics to discuss the politician’s next steps.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Fort Hood holiday tradition opens for the season

FORT HOOD, Texas — A Fort Hood holiday drive-thru tradition opens inviting the entire family to enjoy the five-and-a-half mile holiday lights attraction at BLORA and help families in need this holiday season. "Nature in Lights" operates November 11th, 2022 - January 1, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 11...
FORT HOOD, TX
KCEN

Bruceville-Eddy ISD closes due to 'credible threat'

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas — Bruceville- Eddy ISD has annnounced that they will be closing its doors for the day due to "a credible threat against the district". The district released a statement Thursday via their Facebook:. "In the best interest of safety for the students and staff, BEISD will be...
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, TX
KCEN

9.6 million Texas registered voters did not cast ballots. Here's how many Central Texans did.

TEXAS, USA — Last minute ballots are still being counted in some parts of Texas, but every big race has already been called. The surprising thing is the voter turnout numbers we've seen, participation in the 2022 Midterm Election was historically bad. Almost 9.6 million registered voters in Texas didn't even show up to the polls this year. For reference only around 8 million people did vote.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Advocates looking to push marijuana legalization to Texas legislators

KILLEEN, Texas — Since the outpouring of voters in Killeen, Harker Heights and a handful of other cities voting to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana possession, advocates are now pushing to move this even further to Texas legislators. Midterm elections results revealed Killeen saw nearly 70% of voters who approved the...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Election 2022 Results

November's Midterm Election has put politics front and center in the public's mind both in Texas and across the country. In the Lone Star State, voters are expected to turn out in big numbers to vote in several high-profile races. The most notable – the race for Governor. Republican Greg Abbott is seeking his third term in the state's highest office, but faces possibly his toughest opponent to date in Democrat Beto O'Rourke. Voters statewide will be casting ballots with the economy, immigration, and abortion rights in mind.
TEXAS STATE
