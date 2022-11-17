November's Midterm Election has put politics front and center in the public's mind both in Texas and across the country. In the Lone Star State, voters are expected to turn out in big numbers to vote in several high-profile races. The most notable – the race for Governor. Republican Greg Abbott is seeking his third term in the state's highest office, but faces possibly his toughest opponent to date in Democrat Beto O'Rourke. Voters statewide will be casting ballots with the economy, immigration, and abortion rights in mind.

