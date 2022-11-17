Read full article on original website
Central Texas charity events giving back ahead of the holidays
TEMPLE, Texas — It is nearly the holiday season in Central Texas, and many local organizations are getting into the spirit of the season early. Several cities and organizations across Central Texas are lending a helping hand ahead of the holidays, by hosting charity drives to give back to their communities or events to make the season seem just that little bit brighter.
Thanksgiving meal contest to challenge Fort Hood dining facilities
FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood is preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving in a big way, by hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal competition. The competition will be held at six of Fort Hood's dining facilities on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The competition will be judged by the Third Armored Corps and...
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes West Texas area
MENTONE, Texas — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the West Texas area Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened roughly 25 miles west-southwest of Mentone around 3:32 p.m. and had a depth of around 5.6 miles, USGS said. People reported feeling the earthquake in Midland...
'I am Vanessa Guillen' documentary comes to Netflix
FORT HOOD, Texas — The Netflix documentary 'I am Vanessa Guillen' will largely focus on the Guillen Family's efforts to bring change after the Fort Hood soldiers' tragic death. In April of 2020 Vanessa Guillen vanished. Two months later her dismembered body was found. The soldier accused of her...
What's next for Beto O'Rourke? His campaign explains the next steps
DALLAS — As Beto O’Rourke’s campaign pays the bills and winds down the business end of his campaign, many supporters are asking what’s next for the former Congressman. O’Rourke’s Deputy Campaign Manager Jason Lee joined the newest episode of Y’all-itics to discuss the politician’s next steps.
Fort Hood holiday tradition opens for the season
FORT HOOD, Texas — A Fort Hood holiday drive-thru tradition opens inviting the entire family to enjoy the five-and-a-half mile holiday lights attraction at BLORA and help families in need this holiday season. "Nature in Lights" operates November 11th, 2022 - January 1, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 11...
Bruceville-Eddy ISD closes due to 'credible threat'
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas — Bruceville- Eddy ISD has annnounced that they will be closing its doors for the day due to "a credible threat against the district". The district released a statement Thursday via their Facebook:. "In the best interest of safety for the students and staff, BEISD will be...
Army Criminal Investigation Division offers reward for information in death of Fort Hood soldier
FORT HOOD, Texas — The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a $5,000 reward for information in the death of a Fort Hood soldier. Sgt. Jesse Cruz died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Aug. 13 after leaving Joker's Bar and Grill in Killeen.
9.6 million Texas registered voters did not cast ballots. Here's how many Central Texans did.
TEXAS, USA — Last minute ballots are still being counted in some parts of Texas, but every big race has already been called. The surprising thing is the voter turnout numbers we've seen, participation in the 2022 Midterm Election was historically bad. Almost 9.6 million registered voters in Texas didn't even show up to the polls this year. For reference only around 8 million people did vote.
Advocates looking to push marijuana legalization to Texas legislators
KILLEEN, Texas — Since the outpouring of voters in Killeen, Harker Heights and a handful of other cities voting to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana possession, advocates are now pushing to move this even further to Texas legislators. Midterm elections results revealed Killeen saw nearly 70% of voters who approved the...
Election 2022 Results
November's Midterm Election has put politics front and center in the public's mind both in Texas and across the country. In the Lone Star State, voters are expected to turn out in big numbers to vote in several high-profile races. The most notable – the race for Governor. Republican Greg Abbott is seeking his third term in the state's highest office, but faces possibly his toughest opponent to date in Democrat Beto O'Rourke. Voters statewide will be casting ballots with the economy, immigration, and abortion rights in mind.
