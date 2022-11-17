ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

defendernetwork.com

Houston Alumnae Deltas gala celebrates service, scholarship

For the first time since 2019, the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host the Jazz Soiree as an in-person event on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Renowned as one of the most elegant affairs on Houston’s holiday season social calendar, the gala will be held in the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street in downtown Houston, beginning at 2 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

What time is the 2022 H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade in Houston?: Here's what to know

HOUSTON - Houston's 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is highly anticipated, so we've got you covered with everything you'll need to know to prepare for it. The parade is Thursday, November 24 at 9 a.m. when businesses in the downtown Houston area will come alive with colorful, high-flying balloons, elaborate floats, and marching bands.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Amerejuve relocates to League City

In late summer, Amerejuve relocated from the Baybrook Mall. (Courtesy Pexels) In late summer, Amerejuve relocated from Baybrook Mall, 700 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood, to 1600 W. League City Parkway, Ste. T, League City. Amerejuve offers medical spa and laser hair removal services across the Houston and Atlanta areas. Jake...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
bayoubeatnews.com

Operation Stocking Stuffer: Houston firefighters kick off annual toy drive

The Houston Fire Department kicked off its annual toy giveaway for Houston area children on Nov. 4 with a kick-off event at Houston Fire Station 8. For the next few weeks, Houston firefighters will work alongside with the community and corporate sponsors to collect and distribute toys and gifts to families in need.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Houston Christmas Lights 2022 – 20 Holiday Light Shows Near You!

Looking for the best Christmas lights in and around Houston? Our city is full of neighborhoods decked out in Christmas lights — often synchronized to music. But how do you find these often tucked-away places in such a big city?. Word-of-mouth is certainly one way. Here is our list...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Beerforest sports bar, pub creates buzz in Montgomery

Beerforest is known for providing an array of beer on tap, including domestic, imported and local brews. (Courtesy Beerforest) Beerforest, an upscale sports bar and pub, opened Nov. 18 at 2295 Woodforest Parkway N., Ste. 100, Montgomery. Located within Woodforest Pine Market, the new pub features 10 indoor and outdoor TVs, a covered patio, specialty cocktails, a wine list, and 36 beers on tap—including from local brewing companies, such as Karbach, Saint Arnold, Lone Pint and Ingenious. The food selection includes burgers, truffle fries, salads and flatbreads. Brunch is served on weekends. 936-588-6467. www.beerforestbar.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Houston Thanksgiving Parade 2022 – Start time, Route, Map, Tickets & More

The most anticipated 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is coming your way on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 9 a.m.!. This annual parade is one of the oldest Thanksgiving Day parades in the country and is a proud tradition that Houstonians showcase each year. Expect several hundred thousand Houstonians...
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Black Friday 2022 store hours near you in Houston – Opening time for Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more!

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. The holiday season kicks off early Friday morning with huge deals on everything from big-screen TVs to blenders to bed sheets. But finding out when stores open can be tricky. We have compiled a VERIFIED list of Black Friday Store Hours in the Houston area. Read on to find out more and get ready to snag the best deals out there!
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston elementary students list most popular holiday toys

The holiday season is in full effect for Longfellow Elementary School, which held its annual holiday toy survey for the first time since 2019. Most every year for more than a decade, upper-grade level students, usually fifth-graders at Longfellow, have surveyed students in each grade to help parents find out what their kids want for the holidays. The students began their project on Oct. 21, applying skills they’ve learned in math and writing to complete their presentation.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

New nail salon holds grand opening in Pearland, offers deals

Nails of America Pearland's Facebook page is promoting deals for the new salon to celebrate its grand opening. (Courtesy Pexels) Nails of America Pearland held a grand opening Nov. 20 at 2110 Pearland Parkway, Ste. 164, Pearland. To celebrate the opening, the salon’s Facebook page promoted a series of discounts and coupons for $15 off select pedicures, with offers expiring Jan. 31. The salon offers manicures, pedicures, waxing services and more, according to its official website. 346-754-5141. www.nailsofamericapearland.com.
PEARLAND, TX
fox26houston.com

METRO revised schedule for Thanksgiving holiday

HOUSTON - METRO announced their bus and rail systems will operate on different schedules for Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving Day and on Friday, The local bus and METRORail will operate on Sunday schedules. METRORapid services will be limited and detours will be in place because of events on Thanksgiving Day. METRO...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fort Bend County supports entrepreneurs; Houston prepares to turkey trot

Fort Bend County has created a new initiative to foster local entrepreneurial efforts. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) On the Nov. 18 episode of the "Houston Breakdown" podcast, Community Impact Reporter Asia Armour discusses Fort Bend County’s new Innovation Council initiative to foster local entrepreneurial efforts. Also, journalist Sierra Rozen stops by to chat about the various turkey trots and other events taking place in the Houston area leading up to Thanksgiving.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
