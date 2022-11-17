The holiday season is in full effect for Longfellow Elementary School, which held its annual holiday toy survey for the first time since 2019. Most every year for more than a decade, upper-grade level students, usually fifth-graders at Longfellow, have surveyed students in each grade to help parents find out what their kids want for the holidays. The students began their project on Oct. 21, applying skills they’ve learned in math and writing to complete their presentation.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO