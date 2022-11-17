ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
easyreadernews.com

Bruins bring new life to Marymount campus

Land locked UCLA acquires 24 acre Marymount University campus. The Peninsula lost its only university when Marymount College University closed in April, another victim of the pandemic. The university, on 24 acres in Rancho Palos Verdes, overlooking the Catalina Channel, had been struggling to retain enrollment in recent years. The...
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fullerton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fullerton, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fullerton California. Located in Orange County, Fullerton is a place full of fun and adventure. It has a lot of things to do, and is becoming a popular tourist destination. It has a diverse population, a bootleg-style brewery, and fun escape rooms. The Museum...
FULLERTON, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Pasadena: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Pasadena, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pasadena California. Located in Los Angeles County, Pasadena is a city that offers a mix of attractions and outdoor activities. It’s also home to a number of world-class museums. Among the most popular tourist attractions in Pasadena are Old Town and the Rose Bowl Stadium.
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach Pledge guaranteed income program now accepting applications

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach residents have until Jan. 17 to apply for Long Beach Pledge, the city’s guaranteed income pilot program designed to provide $500 a month for 12 months to 250 qualifying families with children. Applications will be accepted for single-income earner households at or...
LONG BEACH, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Serious Management & Transparency Problems Persist at the Embattled OC Power Authority

The board — which is chaired by Irvine City Councilman Mike Carroll — took its vote the day before a new slate of Council candidates in Huntington Beach, who campaigned on the promise to pull out of OCPA, won election. Sources also say that the Orange County Board of Supervisors will soon discuss pulling the County out of OCPA as well. That would leave just Irvine, Fullerton and Buena Park as member cities. If Huntington Beach and the County exit, it is unclear whether enough ratepayers would be left to keep OCPA afloat.
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton sued for not releasing employee salary records

COMPTON, Calif. – The operators of the employee database portal, Transparent California, has filed a lawsuit against the city of Compton for failure to provide records under the public records act. The writ of mandate dated Nov. 8 states the City has failed to produce documents related to public...
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

UCLA Professor of Epidemiology discusses tips to prevent spread of illness during holiday season

Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials are once again advising residents to wear face coverings indoor. They are not just concerned about rising COVID-19 cases, but also the ongoing flu season and the rise of RSV. Dr. Anne Rimoin, Professor of Epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, talked about upcoming holiday […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday.  She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing.  According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
FOLSOM, CA
HeySoCal

Former OC prosecutor at center of harassment scandal dies

A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Bruce’s Beach memorial quietly removed

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – The city of Manhattan Beach memorial for Bruce’s Beach has been quietly removed. I was headed to The Kettle for a late breakfast this afternoon and stopped dead in my tracks when I saw the memorial was removed. Bruce’s Beach was illegally seized from...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Karen Bass’ Victory as LA’s New Mayor Was a Referendum on Division

The Los Angeles mayoral race this year contrasted two different viewpoints and, most importantly, two different approaches on what the future of LA should be. It garnered national attention compared to past elections, and the angst across the city was palpable as Election Day loomed. Angelenos were exposed to a barrage of political ads on TV, social media – everywhere you can imagine. They were dominated by candidate Rick Caruso, a wealthy real estate developer who tried to buy his way into City Hall, spending $100 million of his own money.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy