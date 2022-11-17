Read full article on original website
Bruins bring new life to Marymount campus
Land locked UCLA acquires 24 acre Marymount University campus. The Peninsula lost its only university when Marymount College University closed in April, another victim of the pandemic. The university, on 24 acres in Rancho Palos Verdes, overlooking the Catalina Channel, had been struggling to retain enrollment in recent years. The...
School Shock: Why the Reagan Foundation Ended Its Association with Cal Lutheran Program
The decision last month by The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute to terminate a fellowship program it sponsored at California Lutheran University dismayed several who had supported the program. But it didn’t really surprise them. After all, since Lori Varlotta became president of the private university in Thousand...
Fullerton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fullerton, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fullerton California. Located in Orange County, Fullerton is a place full of fun and adventure. It has a lot of things to do, and is becoming a popular tourist destination. It has a diverse population, a bootleg-style brewery, and fun escape rooms. The Museum...
Pasadena: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Pasadena, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pasadena California. Located in Los Angeles County, Pasadena is a city that offers a mix of attractions and outdoor activities. It’s also home to a number of world-class museums. Among the most popular tourist attractions in Pasadena are Old Town and the Rose Bowl Stadium.
Long Beach Pledge guaranteed income program now accepting applications
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach residents have until Jan. 17 to apply for Long Beach Pledge, the city’s guaranteed income pilot program designed to provide $500 a month for 12 months to 250 qualifying families with children. Applications will be accepted for single-income earner households at or...
Serious Management & Transparency Problems Persist at the Embattled OC Power Authority
The board — which is chaired by Irvine City Councilman Mike Carroll — took its vote the day before a new slate of Council candidates in Huntington Beach, who campaigned on the promise to pull out of OCPA, won election. Sources also say that the Orange County Board of Supervisors will soon discuss pulling the County out of OCPA as well. That would leave just Irvine, Fullerton and Buena Park as member cities. If Huntington Beach and the County exit, it is unclear whether enough ratepayers would be left to keep OCPA afloat.
Karen Bass expands lead over Rick Caruso by nearly Pushes 89,000 votes
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Mayor-Elect Karen Bass expanded her lead over developer Rick Caruso to nearly 89,000 votes in the latest updated vote count from the Nov. 8 election. Bass was declared the winner on Wednesday when her lead grew to more than 46,500 votes. Caruso led the...
'I'm blessed to be here': USC's Korey Foreman goes from underachieving top recruit to rivalry hero
Korey Foreman called his shot. "He made the same exact play early in the week in practice," safety Bryson Shaw said. "I came right up to him like, 'All right, you've got to get it in the game now.' He said, 'I got you, I got you.'" The play in...
Embattled LA Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas breaks his silence in radio interview
LOS ANGELES – Embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas did an exclusive interview with KNX radio instead of appearing on KBLA 1580 with Tavis Smiley to speak directly to his constituents. “I am the elected member of the Los Angeles City Council as we speak,” Ridley-Thomas told KNX’s...
Victim in Los Osos High hidden cam scandal speaks out
As a former Los Osos High School coach was sentenced for secretly videotaping girls on the Rancho Cucamonga campus, one of the victims spoke out.
Security Guard Makes Hit of the Year on Fan Who Ran on Field During USC-UCLA Game: VIDEO
College football fans, don’t even try this, ever. Or else, you’ll get the security guard treatment similar to what we... The post Security Guard Makes Hit of the Year on Fan Who Ran on Field During USC-UCLA Game: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
Compton sued for not releasing employee salary records
COMPTON, Calif. – The operators of the employee database portal, Transparent California, has filed a lawsuit against the city of Compton for failure to provide records under the public records act. The writ of mandate dated Nov. 8 states the City has failed to produce documents related to public...
UCLA Professor of Epidemiology discusses tips to prevent spread of illness during holiday season
Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials are once again advising residents to wear face coverings indoor. They are not just concerned about rising COVID-19 cases, but also the ongoing flu season and the rise of RSV. Dr. Anne Rimoin, Professor of Epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, talked about upcoming holiday […]
Black vs. Brown: The Ugly History Behind the City Council Scandal
Why are old-guard Latino politicians so angry at their African American neighbors? It goes back 40 years. The post Black vs. Brown: The Ugly History Behind the City Council Scandal appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday. She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing. According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
Southern California Home of Late Music Industry Legend Hits the Right Note for $3M
A Southern California home owned by a music industry legend is now available for the first time. The late Donald James Leslie, inventor of the Leslie speaker, built this five-bedroom home in Altadena in 1958 and raised his family there. The residence came on the market a couple of months ago for $3 million.
Wienerschnitzel Eyes Long Beach Location for a Total Redo
Galardi Group Inc. – the entity behind the famed frankfurter joint – is rehauling handfuls of California Weinerschnitzels, with a Long Beach outpost under consideration as well
Former OC prosecutor at center of harassment scandal dies
A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
Bruce’s Beach memorial quietly removed
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – The city of Manhattan Beach memorial for Bruce’s Beach has been quietly removed. I was headed to The Kettle for a late breakfast this afternoon and stopped dead in my tracks when I saw the memorial was removed. Bruce’s Beach was illegally seized from...
Opinion: Karen Bass’ Victory as LA’s New Mayor Was a Referendum on Division
The Los Angeles mayoral race this year contrasted two different viewpoints and, most importantly, two different approaches on what the future of LA should be. It garnered national attention compared to past elections, and the angst across the city was palpable as Election Day loomed. Angelenos were exposed to a barrage of political ads on TV, social media – everywhere you can imagine. They were dominated by candidate Rick Caruso, a wealthy real estate developer who tried to buy his way into City Hall, spending $100 million of his own money.
