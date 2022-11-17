Read full article on original website
Ursula Landsrath Fund Awards $65K to Animal Nonprofits
The Ursula Landsrath Animal Rescue Fund and the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties this week announced $65,000 in grant awards to 26 nonprofit animal rescue organizations across Virginia, including several in Loudoun County. Ursula Landsrath founded the Animal Rescue Fund of Virginia as an independent organization in...
Loudoun Dispatcher Earns Statewide Award
Loudoun County Emergency Communications Center Dispatcher Adriane Heiden has been awarded the Virginia Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS Telecommunications. The Governor’s Fire Service Awards were established in 2002 to honor excellence in Virginia’s Fire Service. The program is operated by the Virginia Department of Fire Programs,...
Free Holiday Parking Starts in Downtown Leesburg
Downtown public parking starting this week and continuing through New Year’s Day. Beginning on Monday, Nov. 21, on-street metered parking spaces will be free. Parking in the Town Hall parking garage is already free because of on-going repair work that has limited the available spaces. There will be a...
