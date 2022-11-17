Shop royal-loved hair products during Kérastase’s early Black Friday sale

When it comes to royal-loved haircare, Kérastase just might be a head above the rest.

Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are said to treat their sleek strands with products from the company — which, ahead of Black Friday, is currently offering deep discounts during its Friends & Family sale .

Right now, all you’ll need is the code FAMILY22 to score 20% off sitewide – plus two deluxe samples when you spend $100 or more.

As for the Princess of Wales’ pick of the products? She’s long been rumored to perfect her famous brunette blowout with the Kérastase Discipline Bain Oléo-Relax Shampoo ($30, originally $38), which promises to moisturize hair and reduce frizz.

Kérastase

Kérastase Discipline Bain Oléo-Relax Shampoo ($30, originally $38)

Markle’s equally enamored with the Oléo-Relax line, which she once told Beauty Banter she used “religiously.”

Her former makeup artist Lydia Sellers backed up her fondness for the stuff, telling Refinery29 , “The Kérastase relax treatment helps keep everything smooth.”

“She’ll throw her hair back in a low bun and it actually looks like she’s done it herself, and it’s beautiful and chic because she’s so confident,” she added of the star’s signature laid-back look.

In addition to the shampoo, the Oléo-Relax line also currently includes an Advanced Hair Oil ($34, originally $42) and a Hair Mask ($51, originally $64) — in addition to the Oléo-Relax Hair Set ($115, originally $144) to buy the whole routine at once.

Also among Markle’s favorites? The Kérastase Masquintense Thick Hair Mask ($48, originally $60).

Kérastase

Kérastase Masquintense Thick Hair Mask ($48, originally $60)

“It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable,” she once raved to BeautyBanter. I love this stuff!”

No need to wait for Black Friday to stock up on some.