ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Shop royal-loved hair products during Kérastase’s early Black Friday sale

By Hannah Southwick
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VH4V3_0jEpAWSd00

When it comes to royal-loved haircare, Kérastase just might be a head above the rest.

Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are said to treat their sleek strands with products from the company — which, ahead of Black Friday, is currently offering deep discounts during its Friends & Family sale .

Right now, all you’ll need is the code FAMILY22 to score 20% off sitewide – plus two deluxe samples when you spend $100 or more.

As for the Princess of Wales’ pick of the products? She’s long been rumored to perfect her famous brunette blowout with the Kérastase Discipline Bain Oléo-Relax Shampoo ($30, originally $38), which promises to moisturize hair and reduce frizz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mabgW_0jEpAWSd00
Kérastase

Kérastase Discipline Bain Oléo-Relax Shampoo ($30, originally $38)

buy now

Markle’s equally enamored with the Oléo-Relax line, which she once told Beauty Banter she used “religiously.”

Her former makeup artist Lydia Sellers backed up her fondness for the stuff, telling Refinery29 , “The Kérastase relax treatment helps keep everything smooth.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CtZrs_0jEpAWSd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fOeXU_0jEpAWSd00

“She’ll throw her hair back in a low bun and it actually looks like she’s done it herself, and it’s beautiful and chic because she’s so confident,” she added of the star’s signature laid-back look.

In addition to the shampoo, the Oléo-Relax line also currently includes an Advanced Hair Oil ($34, originally $42) and a Hair Mask ($51, originally $64) — in addition to the Oléo-Relax Hair Set ($115, originally $144) to buy the whole routine at once.

Also among Markle’s favorites? The Kérastase Masquintense Thick Hair Mask ($48, originally $60).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BC8Mn_0jEpAWSd00
Kérastase

Kérastase Masquintense Thick Hair Mask ($48, originally $60)

buy now

“It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable,” she once raved to BeautyBanter. I love this stuff!”

No need to wait for Black Friday to stock up on some.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her favorite shampoo is from Kérastase, in particular,...
SheKnows

Princess Diana Reportedly Swore by This Rejuvenating Moisturizer for Her Sensitive Skin & Radiant Glow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Who doesn’t love a Royal-approved skincare routine? We’ve daydreamed about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s routines, investigating until we get clues to the products they adore most. But what if we told you we found another Royal-approved product but from the late Princess Diana’s routine? It’s true. Despite passing on over two decades ago, Princess Diana has stayed a fan-favorite Royal throughout the entire world for her grace, heart, and glamour. Now it’s reported that Princess Diana had rosacea for most of...
Page Six

Shop celeb-loved products at Tatcha’s Black Friday sale

‘Tis the season to stock up on hydrating skincare. And when it comes to everyday essentials, stars like Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian treat their famous faces to moisturizers, skin mists and more from luxury skincare brand Tatcha. But you won’t need a Hollywood paycheck to score the brand’s skincare staples right now — during the Tatcha Black Friday Sale, all you’ll need is the code CYBER2022 to save 25% off sitewide. Deals include everything from the exfoliant the Duchess of Sussex once said she “really loves” to the skin mist Drew Barrymore swears by. Not sure where to begin? Consider shopping...
In Style

My 62-Year-Old Mom Buys All Her Skincare on Amazon, and These 5 Beauty Deals Are in Her Cart Right Now

My mom and I both share a skincare obsession, which is a good thing for our complexions, but a bad thing for our wallets. That’s why you’ll always see us stocking up during an Amazon sale, especially one that’s beauty-focused. Fortunately for us, Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul is still underway, and the deals include a ton of my mom’s go-to brands like Elizabeth Arden, Perricone MD, and Filorga. Take it from me: You’ll want in on what she’s buying — she may be 62 years old, but she looks like she’s in her 40s thanks to a good skincare regimen.
shefinds

These Shampoo Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For Your Hair — They Cause Thinning!

Let’s talk shampoo. As more and more experts recommend skipping shampoo days, the product is often left out of haircare discussions or pushed off to the side. Instead, the focus tends to shift more to serums, oils, and conditioners that can transform your hair and make it shinier and more voluminous. But even if you’re only washing your hair once or twice a week, the shampoo that you use matters. That doesn’t mean you should head straight for the luxury brand shelves and stock up on only the most costly options, either. Instead, paying attention to the ingredients in your shampoo and avoiding those that are drying and can cause damage (particularly if you have thinning hair) is the way to go. Dr. Anna Chacon, a board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsorasisTeam, reveals which shampoo ingredients are actually so bad for your hair and can even cause thinning.
shefinds

The Cheap Anti-Aging Skincare Product Derms Say Every Woman Over 40 Should Use Daily

You don’t have to spend a million dollars on skincare to look your absolute most glowing. And that message goes double if you’re over 40 — a time when pricey anti-aging products can be aggressively marketed to you. By creating a skincare routine that consists of a few reliable ingredients that contain active ingredients and sticking to that routine (remember: consistency is everything), you can smoothen your skin, provide it with the hydration it needs, and keep it looking healthy. Before you blow your budget at Sephora, this is the cheap anti-aging skincare product derms say every woman over 40 should use daily.
shefinds

The One Skincare Product You Should Never Mix With Retinol, According To Derms

Applying daily retinol to the skin is an essential part of many of our skincare routines, and it has the power to keep a youthful-looking, radiant glow at any age. If your goal is to practice a healthy, consistent, anti-aging skincare routine, dermatologists warn that using a benzoyl peroxide product while also using retinol can lead to extremely dry skin, and other negative effects.
SheKnows

Shoppers Call This $6 Firming & Collagen-Infused Moisturizer a ‘Holy Grail’ for Dry & Sensitive Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The only thing we love more than a product that’s super hydrating, it’s a product that claims to do a bunch in one bottle. When curating our skincare routine, we try to find the best of the best for our skin type, fine lines, and make us look as refreshed as possible. Thanks to Amazon shoppers, we found our next go-to collagen cream for making us look rejuvenated. And it’s only $6! Buy: Too Cool for School Egg Mellow Cream $6.00 The Too...
LivingCheap

Target offers largest Black Friday week sale ever Nov. 20 to 26

The savings definitely hit the bullseye for the holidays at Target. To help customers prepare for the gift-giving season, Target is offering its largest Black Friday week sale ever from Nov. 20 to 26 — online and in store. Top deals include some of the popular store’s best prices...
shefinds

Hair Experts Swear By These 2 Shampoos To Boost Volume And Thickness

Losing hair and the look of voluminous, thick tresses is inevitable for many with age, but with the right haircare products and balanced diet, you can revive flatter, thinner or duller locks. We reached out to professional hair stylists and hair experts for three shampoo suggestions to utilize for a bouncier, healthier and shinier look overall. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jessica Shults, professional hair stylist and owner of Twisted Scissors Salon, and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite NYDJ jeans are up to 70% off ahead of Black Friday

Oprah loves them and so do you, and now they're on sale in time for your Black Friday shopping spree. They're called NYDJ jeans, and you won't believe the breadth of styles available. QVC features dozens and dozens of styles on their site, many of which are on mega sale — some for 70% off! These jeans live up to the hype. They fit well, they last and they're made for real women with real bodies. Reviewers love the "Lift Tuck" technology featured in each pair because it gives you the right amount of support and contour for the perfect silhouette.
StyleCaster

Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Nourishing Lip Product Is 25% Off For Black Friday (& So Is Everything Else On Tatcha’s Site)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The world can’t get enough of Tatcha and its skin-loving products. And by world, we mean celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Meghan Markle, and Drew Barrymore, among many others. But join the club (if you haven’t already), because Tatcha is going all out for us this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Known for its celeb-loved skincare essentials, Tatcha is giving us the best gift we could ask for this Black Friday: a site-wide sale. Take 25% off everything, including sets, with promo...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Black Friday Beauty Sales on Star-Founded Skincare, Makeup Brands and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren’t just for scoring deep discounts on tech upgrades and wardrobe updates — beauty lovers can also stock up on winter skincare staples and cosmetics ahead of the chilly season and holiday event circuit. More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Most Unique Gifts Under $250 for Every Type of RecipientThese Are the Best Early Black Friday Deals on Beauty, Gifts, Fashion, Tech and More (Updating)The 60+ Best Gifts for Women Who Love Fashion, Beauty,...
The Independent

Save 20 per cent in the ghd Black Friday sale, including offers on straighteners, hair dryers and more

Calling all hair aficionados: ghd has joined the Black Friday party by launching its biggest ever sale with more than 20 per cent off its cult tools.The brand’s name is synonymous with hair straighteners, and 11 of ghd’s models are included in the sale, as well as bestselling hair dryers, hot brushes, curling tools and more.Ghd’s game-changing and innovative products regularly feature in our reviews, and the brand has more than 300 beauty awards under its belt. Selling more than 2 million stylers every year, a ghd hair tool deserves its place in every beauty arsenal.Whether it’s a Revlon styler,...
Page Six

Page Six

156K+
Followers
18K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy