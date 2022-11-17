ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans demand Taylor Swift address Ticketmaster disaster after public sale canceled

By Bernie Zilio
 4 days ago

Swifties are beside themselves after Ticketmaster abruptly canceled ticket sales for the general public to see Taylor Swift on her highly anticipated Eras Tour.

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” Ticketmaster tweeted Thursday afternoon without further explanation.

Fans are furious after Ticketmaster canceled ticket sales for the general public to see Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour.
Within minutes, Twitter users began demanding the Grammy winner “say something.”

“THIS TOUR IS CALLED THE ✨TAYLOR SWIFT✨ ERAS TOUR. ITS UNDER HER NAME. SHE NEEDS TO SAY SOMETHING ABOUT THIS,” one of many outraged fans posted .

“Please say something this is devastating to the people who have loved and supported you for over a decade and came out of this with nothing @taylorswift13 please say anything,” another begged .

Ticketmaster blamed the cancelation on “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”
“I’m so sad 😞 please say something we are all hurting immensely and just wish we all could have had a fair chance at going to the eras tour @taylorswift13 @taylornation13,” yet another disappointed social media user tweeted .

Others called on not just Swift but also Ticketmaster and Live Nation to provide clarity for the chaos.

“I have never been more pissed off in my life,” one sad Swiftie shared . “Now those of us who didn’t have either presale chance have to deal with scalpers selling tickets for ten grand? :/.”

Even those who were lucky enough to score pre-sale tickets earlier this week are upset, with one posting , “i am so sorry to those of you who didn’t get tickets. this is insane and extremely unfair. shame on you @Ticketmaster – time to say something babes @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 👍🏻.”

The singer has not yet released a statement on the matter. Her reps did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

