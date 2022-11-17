ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most over-the-top gifts from the Kardashian-Jenner holiday gift guide

By Hannah Southwick
It’s beginning to look a lot like Krismas.

With the holiday season on the way, Kourtney Kardashian once again rounded up her family’s favorite gift picks for Poosh’s 2022 Kardashian-Jenner Holiday Gift Guide .

This year, the famous family focused on “gadgets and tools” that, per the piece, made their lives “easier or more fun or upleveled their wellness in some way large or small.”

The presents’ prices, however, tend to be on the large side, with Khloé Kardashian’s Pixxie Pocket Projector Portable Mini Cinema ($519) ranking as the highest-priced gift on the list.

Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, will be unwinding with massages instead of movies, as she recommended the Therabody Theragun Prime ($299) for “at-home recovery,” writing, “It just feels so good; everyone loves it!”

That includes Oprah, who included the brand’s more portable Theragun Mini ($199) on her 2022 Favorite Things List .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nihe7_0jEpAK7900
Theragun

Therabody Theragun Prime ($299)

buy now

Kris might be smelling the potential for holiday ambiance; she recommended the Aromatech AroMini BT Diffuser Set ($295), which she said “really does create the most beautiful mood.”

While Poosh highlights the set, the brand’s AroMini BT Bluetooth Essential Oil Diffuser ($279, originally $349) is currently 20% off on Amazon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fy7mw_0jEpAK7900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQWt6_0jEpAK7900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6LdM_0jEpAK7900

As for the Poosh founder herself? Kourtney Kardashian selected The Muse 2: The Brain Sensing Headband ($250), a pick inspired by the neurofeedback sessions she’s been “doing twice a week” while “learning about brain health for the past few months.”

“This item is a really cool tool that allows you to get the benefits of neurofeedback at home by analyzing your brain waves to help you learn how to meditate better,” she explained. “I can’t wait for everyone I know to try it!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z2ADI_0jEpAK7900
Kourtney Kardashian is gearing up for gift-giving season.
kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner chose wellness tech as well, with the Skims founder praising the Heat Healer Infrared Heating Body Belt ($228) while Jenner chose the least expensive item on the list: a WTHN Silver Ear Seed Kit ($45).

“I love anything that lets me care for myself holistically, and these ear seeds have so many benefits,” she wrote of the product, which Poosh describes as “DIY acupuncture” resembling tiny silver studs.

While the family cancelled their annual Christmas Eve bash last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they still shot their famous Christmas card ; Kris even dropped her own cover of “Jingle Bells,” with Travis Barker on the drums.

Perhaps this year, the pair can team up for another performance of the tune — while wearing brain-sensing headbands, of course.

