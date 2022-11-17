ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Ratajkowski wants to be with ‘multiple’ men, women amid Pete Davidson fling

By Leah Bitsky
 4 days ago

Emily Ratajkowski hinted that she’s interested in dating multiple people after being spotted showing PDA with rumored new boy-toy Pete Davidson.

Ratajkowski took to TikTok on Thursday to film herself mouthing the words to audio that stated, “I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. um, everyone’s hot but in an interesting way.”

Several of the model’s fans flooded her comments section to weigh in on her flourishing dating life.

“I mean…ur well on ur way! Brad Pitt, some nyc dj, Pete Davidson, in a span of a couple of months lol and that’s just what we know,” one person wrote, referring to her most recent romances.

“sis trying to say Pete ain’t the only one,” a second person wrote.

“It’s obviously just another publicity stunt,” a troll wrote, adding, “Hes kinda úgly so it doesn’t really make sense therefore ppl pay more attention.”

Rumors started swirling that EmRata, 31, and Davidson, 29, were dating over the weekend. And on Monday, Us Weekly confirmed the news with a source claiming they “have been talking for a couple months now.”

The source added that they’re “in the very early stages, but both really like each other” and that “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is.”

The duo seemingly confirmed the news when they were spotted showing PDA while out in New York City on Wednesday night.

She is in the midst of divorcing Sebastian Bear-McClard.
The “Saturday Night Live” alum most recently dated Kim Kardashian for nine months but they broke up in August.

Meanwhile, Page Six exclusively reported that Ratajkowski is divorcing Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage. The model allegedly caught the “Uncut Gems” producer cheating on her. They share 1-year-old son Bear.

She has since been romantically linked to Brad Pitt , as well as DJ Orazio Rispo.

