Embarrassment and silence over temptation can knock a recovery off track

Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
GOP’s lackluster fundraising spurs post-election infighting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trailing badly in his Arizona Senate race as votes poured in, Republican Blake Masters went on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program and assigned blame to one person: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “You know what else is incompetent, Tucker? The establishment. The people who control...
White nationalism does not represent the majority | PennLive letters

I heard a portion of Doug Mastriano’s concession after losing the gubernatorial election in Pennsylvania. He indicated that although he had lost, the “movement” was not over. Well, Doug, in my opinion we don’t need any more movements that are based on white Christian nationalism, conspiracy theories regarding fraudulent voting, a loss of women’s freedom to control their own bodies, and discrimination against people who don’t identify with your definition of normal.
Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery

5 years after health emergency declaration, fatal overdoses soar back in Pa.

Governor, General Assembly must address the state prison guard shortage | PennLive letters

As a state lawmaker, I’m very concerned with the alarming number of vacancies in our commonwealth’s prison system, and the number is only growing. The latest numbers from the Department of Corrections reveal there are 901 vacancies for corrections officers, positions that keep our prisons safe and secure. To give readers an idea of how dire this situation is, two years ago there were less than 100 openings.
