DraftKings Maryland promo code: $200 pre-registration opportunity today
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this DraftKings promo code, sports fans in Maryland looking for action with no real downside can take advantage of a $200 pre-launch deal...
Caesars promo code PENNLIVEPICS rolls out Bet $20, Get $100 offer in Maryland
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our Caesars promo code, sports lovers in Maryland looking for action with no real downside can obtain a $100 free bet deal by...
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022
Steel-High defeats Windber 37-7 in PIAA 1A high school football playoff game Class 6A. North Allegheny 35, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 21. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Vote for Pennsylvania’s high school football player of the week for games played Nov. 17-19
The third week of the high school football postseason in Pennsylvania featured some more big-time individual performances. Check out the list below and then vote in the poll at the bottom to let us know who you think Pennsylvania’s top player was for games played Nov. 10-12, sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Central PA.
Pennsylvania has No. 3 ‘dirtiest’ sports venue in U.S.: study
When going to see a game live, it’s best not to think about how clean a venue may be. This is especially true of one sports venue in Pennsylvania, which has been rated the third overall “dirtiest” in the country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city absolute second best to...
Penn State-Rutgers free live stream (11/19/22): How to watch college football, what to watch, time, channel
Penn State and Rutgers have significant goals that remain with the regular season winding down. James Franklin’s team will finish with a top-10 ranking if it can win its final two contests and defeat a quality opponent in a bowl game. The Scarlet Knights must win their final two...
How did Pennsylvania’s top-ranked football teams fare on Friday, Nov. 18?
Below is a quick glance at how the top-ranked high school football teams fared on Friday, Nov. 18. PennLive will continue to update Saturday games once those become final. 1. St. Joseph’s Prep (12) – 8-1 – Sat. vs. Northeast (8-2), noon. 2. Garnet Valley (1) –...
Ian McGrorty’s OT goal hands Hershey 3A boys soccer state title win over Springfield Township
MECHANICSBURG – Hershey took every shot that Springfield Township had, then finally got one of its own. The Trojans won the PIAA Class 3A boys soccer championship 1-0 in double-overtime against the Spartans on Friday night on a goal by Ian McGrorty in the 109th minute. The ball had...
Powerball $20 million jackpot (11/21/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
Someone won the big Powerball drawing from Saturday night. So tonight, Monday, Nov. 21 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — the lottery has reset and you’ll have another chance to win millions! Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really). How long...
Big bruins brought into bear-check stations on first day of Pennsylvania bear hunting season
Donald Simmons, of Halifax, expected to see a deer bound out of the corn field a bit after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Instead, the largest bear his hunting group ever encountered – a 446-pound male – poked it’s head out of the field.
Pennsylvanians prefer these Thanksgiving sides above all others | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Embarrassment and silence over temptation can knock a recovery off track
Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
Bear harvest down after weekend opening of firearms season
Two days into this year’s firearms hunting season for bear, successful hunters have brought 831 bruins into bear-check stations of the Pennsylvania Game Commission – 651 on Saturday and 180 on Sunday. That’s down substantially from either of the two previous years, the only previous years since the...
GOP’s lackluster fundraising spurs post-election infighting
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trailing badly in his Arizona Senate race as votes poured in, Republican Blake Masters went on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program and assigned blame to one person: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “You know what else is incompetent, Tucker? The establishment. The people who control...
Lamb to join law firm, teases possible return to public service “perhaps soon”
U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, who lost the Democratic Senate primary to John Fetterman earlier this year, hinted at a possible return to public service while announcing that he will join a prominent Philadelphia-based personal injury law firm. Lamb, a 38-year-old former federal prosecutor and Marine Corps veteran from suburban Pittsburgh,...
White nationalism does not represent the majority | PennLive letters
I heard a portion of Doug Mastriano’s concession after losing the gubernatorial election in Pennsylvania. He indicated that although he had lost, the “movement” was not over. Well, Doug, in my opinion we don’t need any more movements that are based on white Christian nationalism, conspiracy theories regarding fraudulent voting, a loss of women’s freedom to control their own bodies, and discrimination against people who don’t identify with your definition of normal.
Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery
5 years after health emergency declaration, fatal overdoses soar back in Pa.
More than 5 feet of snow is on the ground in parts of N.Y.: photos
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm has paralyzed parts of western and northern New York. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Governor, General Assembly must address the state prison guard shortage | PennLive letters
As a state lawmaker, I’m very concerned with the alarming number of vacancies in our commonwealth’s prison system, and the number is only growing. The latest numbers from the Department of Corrections reveal there are 901 vacancies for corrections officers, positions that keep our prisons safe and secure. To give readers an idea of how dire this situation is, two years ago there were less than 100 openings.
