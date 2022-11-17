ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schererville, IN

Epic Gourmet Popcorn opens Schererville shop

By Heather Pfundstein
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
 4 days ago
Epic Gourmet Popcorn will celebrate a grand opening Nov. 25 and 26 at its new Schererville location at 248 W. Lincoln Highway. (Provided by Epic Gourmet Popcorn)

Epic Gourmet Popcorn will celebrate a grand opening Nov. 25 and 26 at its new Schererville location at 248 W. Lincoln Highway next to Edible Arrangements.

The new shop will offer popcorn sampling and sales just in time for Small Business Saturday during store hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. One visitor will receive a year's worth of free popcorn.

Bill Rossi and Dan Earles founded Epic Gourmet Popcorn in 2017 with the goal of community involvement and inclusion, according to their website .

Their hand-crafted popcorn includes more than 60 sweet and savory flavors, including banana, barbecue bacon, dill, birthday cake and margarita.

“We believe in using the most flavorful ingredients, encouraging customization, over-stuffing our popcorn bags and tins, and making sure our menus impress the pickiest of popcorn connoisseurs,” their website says.

Epic Popcorn is a member of the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce based in Washington, D.C. The company also offers Corn for a Cause tins that benefit nonprofit organizations.

