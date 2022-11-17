Read full article on original website
Cumberland Valley midfielder Jenna Herbster headlines Mid-Penn Commonwealth field hockey all-stars
The Mid-Penn Commonwealth coaches released their annual All-Star picks for field hockey Monday, with Cumberland Valley mid Jenna Herbster earning top honors as the division’s player of the year. State College leader Sharon Herlocher was named Commonwealth coach of the year. Check out the rest of the division All-Star...
Boiling Springs midfielder Shae Bennett headlines Mid-Penn Capital field hockey all-stars
The Mid-Penn Capital coaches released their annual All-Star picks for field hockey Monday, with Boiling Springs midfielder Shae Bennett earning top honors as the division’s player of the year. Bubblers coach Kortney Showers, who guided the team to the PIAA Class 1A title Saturday, earned coach of the year honors.
Cumberland Valley’s Isaac Sines, State College’s JW Scott highlight Mid-Penn Commonwealth football all-star picks
The Mid-Penn Commonwealth’s coaches released their All-Star picks for football Monday, and they picked Cumberland Valley quarterback Isaac Sines as the division’s offensive player of the year and State College linebacker/defensive end JW Scott as the defensive player of the year. State College’s Matt Lintal was picked as...
Greencastle-Antrim’s Rylee Henson highlights Mid-Penn Colonial girls soccer all-star picks
Greencastle-Antrim had a historic 2022 in girls soccer, making the first PIAA state semifinal in program history after earning a District 3 second-place finish. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
CD East defender Aubrie Thomas leads Mid-Penn Colonial field hockey all-stars
The Mid-Penn Colonial coaches released their annual All-Star picks for field hockey Monday, with CD East defender Aubrie Thomas earning top honors as the division’s player of the year. Panthers’ Ashley Albright and West Perry’s Wendy Byers shared coach of the year honors. Check out the rest...
Central Dauphin’s Nia Chinapoo tops Mid-Penn Commonwealth girls soccer all-star picks
The good times keep rolling for the Central Dauphin girls soccer team. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Palmyra’s Olivia Kirkpatrick, Hershey’s Emily Beitzel lead Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey all-star picks
The Mid-Penn Keystone coaches released their annual All-Star picks for field hockey Monday, with Palmyra’s Olivia Kirkpatrick and Hershey’s Emily Beitzel sharing player of the year honors. The coach of the year award also was split between Hershey’s Savanna Lenker and Palmyra’s Kent Harshman. Check out...
Palmyra’s Brayden Sunho earns top honors in Mid-Penn Keystone boys soccer all-star picks
Brayden Sunho is one of the most well-rounded soccer players in District 3. And on Monday, the Keystone Division coaches recognized the Palmyra star with a big honor. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Watch: Harrisburg wrestlers talk about goals, team strengths, breakout picks, and more
Harrisburg was among the wrestling teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day earlier this month. Cougars wrestlers Jesiah Sumpter and Shamar Wade-Proctor and coach Domineak Commodore answered questions from PennLive’s Jimmie Brown and Dan Sostek about themselves, their team and the 2022-’23 season.
Lower Dauphin’s Ashley Economopoulos headlines Mid-Penn Keystone girls soccerall-star picks
Lower Dauphin made program history this past season in girls soccer this past season, winning the first District 3 title in program history. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Undefeated Boiling Springs stays perfect, wins state championship!
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — No team in Pennsylvania could take down Boiling Springs as the Bubblers capped of a 26-0 season by defeating Wyoming Area 1-0 in the Class 1A state championship game on Saturday. Scoreless for the entire game, the Bubblers broke through late in the fourth quarter when senior Reagan Eickhoff netted the […]
Penn State loses pledge from 2023 4-star wide receiver
Penn State lost the commitment late Sunday night of Atco (N.J.) Winslow Township four-star receiver Ejani Shakir. The 6-foot, 185-pound speedster in the Class of 2023, who originally committed to Penn State on May 11, announced his decision on Twitter. In the post, he thanked the Penn State coaching staff...
Williams wins it for the Rams in thrilling state title game
Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Just as she has all postseason, Kayden Williams found the ball when the Rams needed it most. The Sophomore delivered the game-winning goal for Central Dauphin with less than five minutes to go in their thrilling 2-1 4A state championship win over Penn Ridge High School. Senior captain Nia Chinapoo put […]
Reagan Eickhoff’s late goal propels Boiling Springs to Class A state field hockey title
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP – The Boiling Springs field hockey team calls the play “35 Special.” It’s a set play, designed to score goals off penalty corners. Senior Reagan Eickhoff, in the final game of her decorated Boiling Springs career, buried the shot off that set play into the back of the cage with 3:02 remaining in regulation to lift the Bubblers to the PIAA Class A field hockey state title with a taut 1-0 victory over Wyoming Area Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field.
Penn State’s Kaytron Allen earns Big Ten co-freshman of the week honors
This week, it was Kaytron Allen’s turn to be recognized by the Big Ten. Allen was named the Big Ten’s co-freshman of the week on Monday for the second time this season, seven days after Nick Singleton earned the honor for a third time. Allen made quite the...
Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship
Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
Penn State wrestlers cap off big weekend with title at Black Knight Open and commitments from 2 star recruits
Even without four starters in the lineup, Penn State’s wrestlers had more than enough firepower to finish on top Sunday at the Black Knight Open at Army West Point. The Nittany Lions, now idle until dual meets at Rider and Lehigh on Dec. 2 and Dec. 4, cruised through the event with five champions, three runners-up and three other placewinners out of 13 entrants in eight weight classes. Penn State scored 110.5 team points to outdistance Army and Indiana, each of which with 95.
Steel-High’s balanced attack overpowers Windber in PIAA Class 1A tournament
Windber used its vaunted run game featuring 2,600-yard ace John Shuster to rack up 11 victories in 12 attempts this season. The talented Ramblers would not reach a clean dozen Saturday high atop Steelton. It’s not the first time a one-dimensional attack fizzled under the weight of the hometown Rollers.
Scenes from Hershey Bears Fight Cancer Night: photos
The Hershey Bears hosted Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Sunday evening at the GIANT Center. Hershey fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack, 4-2. The Bears wore lavender Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys. Post game, the jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit local charities Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and American Cancer Society.
Penn State-Michigan State X factors: The players to watch in Saturday’s Land-Grant Trophy battle
Penn State is pushing for a 10th regular-season victory. Michigan State needs a win to get to .500. James Franklin’s No. 11 Nittany Lions host the 5-6 Spartans Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.
