Wisconsin State

The top-searched Thanksgiving stuffing recipe in each of the 50 states

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Pass the stuffing

The turkey is the main event, but how many people would rather feast on the sides, especially the stuffing? So many kinds of stuffing are the favorites across the United States. Here is the unique type of recipe searched for the most in each of the 50...

Alabama: Cornbread dressing

Alaska: Sausage stuffing

Arizona: Turkey stuffing

Arkansas: Cornbread stuffing

California: Turkey stuffing

Colorado: Sausage cornbread stuffing

Connecticut: Turkey fruit stuffing

Delaware: Ground sausage stuffing

Florida: Cornbread stuffing

Georgia: Cornbread dressing

Hawaii: Jalapeno cheese stuffing

Idaho: Italian sausage stuffing

Illinois: Sage stuffing

Indiana: Cranberry stuffing

Iowa: Cornbread stuffing

Kansas: Oyster stuffing

Kentucky: Soul food stuffing

Louisiana: Cornbread dressing

Maine: Cornbread stuffing

Maryland: Turkey stuffing

Massachusetts: Sausage stuffing

Michigan: Cornbread stuffing

Minnesota: Cornmeal stuffing

Mississippi: Cornbread dressing

Missouri: Oyster dressing

Montana: Herb andouilles sausage sage stuffing

Nebraska: Italian stuffing

Nevada: Stuffing wrapped in bacon

New Hampshire: Turkey stuffing

New Jersey: Italian dressing

New Mexico: Cornbread dressing

New York: Sausage stuffing

North Carolina: Sausage dressing

North Dakota: Keto cauliflower stuffing

Ohio: Cornbread stuffing

Oklahoma: Red Jell-O Stuffing

Oregon: Cornbread dressing

Pennsylvania: Stuffing with raisins

Rhode Island: French dressing

South Carolina: Oyster dressing

South Dakota: Sausage stuffing

Tennessee: Cornbread dressing

Texas: Cornbread dressing

Utah: Stuffing with greek yogurt

Vermont: Sage dressing

Virginia: Sausage stuffing

Washington: Stuffing with apples

West Virginia: Cornbread stuffing

Wisconsin: Turkey stuffing

Wyoming: Savory herb stuffing

