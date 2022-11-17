The top-searched Thanksgiving stuffing recipe in each of the 50 states
Pass the stuffingThe turkey is the main event, but how many people would rather feast on the sides, especially the stuffing? So many kinds of stuffing are the favorites across the United States. Here is the unique type of recipe searched for the most in each of the 50...
Alabama: Cornbread dressing
Alaska: Sausage stuffing
Arizona: Turkey stuffing
Arkansas: Cornbread stuffing
California: Turkey stuffing
Colorado: Sausage cornbread stuffing
Connecticut: Turkey fruit stuffing
Delaware: Ground sausage stuffing
Florida: Cornbread stuffing
Georgia: Cornbread dressing
Hawaii: Jalapeno cheese stuffing
Idaho: Italian sausage stuffing
Illinois: Sage stuffing
Indiana: Cranberry stuffing
Iowa: Cornbread stuffing
Kansas: Oyster stuffing
Kentucky: Soul food stuffing
Louisiana: Cornbread dressing
Maine: Cornbread stuffing
Maryland: Turkey stuffing
Massachusetts: Sausage stuffing
Michigan: Cornbread stuffing
Minnesota: Cornmeal stuffing
Mississippi: Cornbread dressing
Missouri: Oyster dressing
Montana: Herb andouilles sausage sage stuffing
Nebraska: Italian stuffing
Nevada: Stuffing wrapped in bacon
New Hampshire: Turkey stuffing
New Jersey: Italian dressing
New Mexico: Cornbread dressing
New York: Sausage stuffing
North Carolina: Sausage dressing
North Dakota: Keto cauliflower stuffing
Ohio: Cornbread stuffing
Oklahoma: Red Jell-O Stuffing
Oregon: Cornbread dressing
Pennsylvania: Stuffing with raisins
Rhode Island: French dressing
South Carolina: Oyster dressing
South Dakota: Sausage stuffing
Tennessee: Cornbread dressing
Texas: Cornbread dressing
Utah: Stuffing with greek yogurt
Vermont: Sage dressing
Virginia: Sausage stuffing
Washington: Stuffing with apples
West Virginia: Cornbread stuffing
Wisconsin: Turkey stuffing
Wyoming: Savory herb stuffing
