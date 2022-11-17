ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Eagles sign former Nebraska DT Ndamukong Suh

 4 days ago

Ndamukong Suh has returned to the NFL. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport , the Philadelphia Eagles are signing Suh to a one-year deal.

Suh is a Nebraska legend. In 2009, he recorded 85 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, and 12.0 sacks for the Cornhuskers en route to being named the AP College Football Player of the Year. He remains the only defensive player to ever win the award . He has had a prolific NFL career, as well. He is a five-time All-Pro, and he was selected to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team .

Suh last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. He started all 17 games and recorded 27 combined tackles and six sacks.

Suh is joining a Super Bowl contender in the Eagles, who are off to a blazing 8-1 start. The Eagles have two other former Cornhuskers on their roster: center Cam Jurgens and tight end Jack Stoll.

Here are some social media reactions to the news.

