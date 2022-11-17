Ford Field Will Host Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns Sunday
Due to inclement weather, the Buffalo Bills' Week 11 game has been moved to Ford Field.
With forecasts calling for a massive amount of snow to fall in Buffalo over the weekend, the NFL has made a decision to move the Buffalo Bills' contest against the Cleveland Browns to a different location .
Earlier this week, the league had been monitoring weather forecasts in Buffalo , and it has been decided that the significant amount of snowfall that is expected this weekend was not conducive to playing a game outdoors.
With the Lions playing on the road, against the Giants, this weekend at MetLife Stadium, Ford Field became a natural place to host an NFL contest that was in danger of being impacted severely by inclement weather.
The last occasion in which snow forced the league to move a game out of Buffalo came back in 2014, when the Jets and Bills played a Monday Night Football contest in Detroit .
The 6-3 Bills are currently looking to end a two-game losing streak, against a 3-6 Browns team that has been struggling without its new signal-caller in DeShaun Watson.
An interesting note is that now with the game in Detroit, the Bills have lost the edge they could have had in Buffalo.
Cleveland is only a two-and-a-half hour drive from Ford Field.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome
- @llamorandier @CBooher_ @camrenclouthier
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.
Comments / 0