Incoming GOP natural resources committee chair: ‘I don’t want to get boxed in’ solely focusing on climate change

Greg Nash

Incoming House Natural Resources Chairman Bruce Westerman (Ark.) outlined his priorities for a Republican-majority committee on a call with reporters Thursday afternoon, identifying potential areas of bipartisan agreement but saying he did not believe climate change to be the House panel’s sole charge.

Asked how the committee will prioritize climate change in particular, Westerman replied “promoting a cleaner, healthier environment [as it] involves carbon in the atmosphere is a priority of mine, but there’s much more to the environment than carbon in the atmosphere.”

“I don’t want to get boxed into saying it’s a committee about the climate or even a committee about the environment but about good stewardship of our natural resources,” Westerman added.

Carbon emissions are the primary driver of climate change, which has been linked to more intense hurricanes and natural disasters in recent years. The drought affecting the American West, which Westerman named as a committee priority, was made about 40 percent more severe due to climate change, according to a study published in the journal Nature Climate Change.

Westerman, who is set to succeed Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) as chairman, suggested the committee would push back on Biden administration energy policies, particularly pertaining to fossil fuels, but named issues he saw as opportunities for bipartisanship as well.

The Arkansas Republican named forestry as an area of potential common ground, referencing the Save Our Sequoias Act introduced by himself and California Reps. Kevin McCarthy (R) and Scott Peters (D). Similar legislation has been introduced in the Senate by California Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D) and Alex Padilla (D).

The GOP lawmaker identified reform to environmental and energy permitting, which Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has heavily lobbied for, as another issue of common ground.

He added that he has had similarly productive discussions with Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). Permitting reform, Westerman said, is “an opportunity where we could hopefully work together and get more Democrats on board.”

Updated 5:19 p.m.