Suspected drunk driver near Grimes County line found to be sober still arrested on drug and weapon charge

ELGIN WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
An Elgin woman was arrested on drug charges Friday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:30, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 800 block of Highway 290 East for failing to maintain a single lane of traffic as well as a license plate violation. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. Cpl. Ha located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia, which contained suspected methamphetamine. Maranda Joellen Patton, 39 of Elgin, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz. and was transported to the Washington County Jail.
Bryan Police Report Six People Inside An Apartment Were Not Hit By Gunfire
Bryan police responding to a report of gunfire inside an apartment leads to a Washington County man going to the Brazos County jail for the second time this year. 20 year old Glennward Jackson Jr. of Chappell Hill was charged with disorderly conduct. The BPD arrest report states six people...
Car crash investigation in Harris County led to arrest of man with two felony warrants
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation into a car crash leads to a man with two felony warrants being arrested. Earlier in the week, Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a car accident in the 3100 block of Treaschwig Road in north Houston. Officials investigated which led to...
ONE ARRESTED FOR INDECENCY WITH A CHILD
A Brenham man was arrested Saturday on Indecency with a Child charges. Brenham Police report that Saturday, Cpl. Ha responded to a call in reference to a possible sexual assault. After investigation, Waymond Oneil Watkins, 18 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Indecency with a Child by Exposure, and was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked.
Goliad County Sheriff’s Office execute arrest warrants for two men from Houston turning up 16 weapons
Sixteen guns were among the evidence seized. Two guns had been reported stolen. Those have been turned over to the Constable’s office to be returned to their owners.The other 14 seen here were brought back to Goliad. GOLIAD, Texas – This week the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation that, with the help of prosecutor Tim Poynter, led to...
SOMERVILLE MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY
A Somerville man was arrested Saturday after running from Police. Brenham Police report that Saturday afternoon at 3:45, Ofc. Connor Caskey responded to the 2100 block of Highway 290 West in reference to a subject soliciting without a permit. Ofc. Caskey made contact with Justin James Rogers, 37 of Somerville, who fled on foot, but was captured shortly thereafter without incident. Rogers was taken into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Man in his 20s shot and killed in his own bedroom in Channelview
The victim's father told deputies his son was in his bedroom with a friend. That's when he heard gunshots, and then the friend left.
3 shot, 1 killed in apparent drive-by ambush in Acres Homes
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in north Houston, where three men were injured, one of them killed. It happened in the parking lot of a snow cone business in the 7400 block of Northline Dr. in Acres Homes a little before 8 p.m. That's where responding officers with the Houston PD said they found two unidentified men with gunshot wounds.
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER THEFT AT WALMART
A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday after a theft at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 12:50, Cpl. Jose Perez was notified of Theft at the local Walmart store at 203 Highway 290 West and was provided with a Suspect vehicle description. Cpl. Perez was able to locate the Suspect vehicle in the 2300 block of Highway 290 West and made contact with Erika Olea Ramirez, 34 of Brenham. Cpl. Perez was able to locate and recover over $400 worth of Walmart merchandise and took Ramirez into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. Ramirez was also found to have a Municipal warrant for No Driver’s License. Ramirez was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in for Theft and the warrant.
Police: SUV slams into Santa’s Wonderland bus, resulting in fiery crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating a fiery crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others. The collision happened just after midnight in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 north of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Highway 6 northbound between Rock Prairie Road and...
1 Person Dead, 2 Others Injured After Fatal Accident In College Station (College Station, TX)
The College Station Police Department is in the process of investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 north of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. A preliminary investigation into the multi-vehicle accident determined that the incident took place a little after midnight on Sunday. Police added that an SUV that was traveling in the southbound feeder lanes crossed onto the highway, over the median and collided with the bus. The impact resulted in a blaze that consumed both vehicles.
1 dead following crash on 610 East Loop at Clinton, police say
HOUSTON — One person is dead after a crash on the East Loop, according to Houston police. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday on the northbound lanes of 610 at Clinton Road. Traffic is currently getting by on one lane at this time. Police said the crash involved...
An Out Of State Tag “That Looked Odd” Leads To An Arrest For Stealing Catalytic Converters
An off duty peace officer contacting a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday night about seeing a car with an out of state tag “that looked odd”, led to the arrest of a Houston man on charges of stealing two catalytic converters. One of the converters was cut...
Stolen catalytic converters still warm when 2 thieves arrested in Friendswood, police say
Friendswood PD said several catalytic converters were still warm to the touch when they were found in the backseat of the suspects' getaway car along with a saw.
8-year-old Kadryth Howard Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident in Houston on Wednesday. The crash happened in the 9900 Block of the South Houston Tollway feeder road at around 3:43 p.m.
Texas man dies after jumping on moving 18-wheeler and dancing
An investigation is underway after a man fell to his death after jumping on a moving 18-wheeler and dancing on top of it, police said.
Wrong way driver killed in crash on I-45 in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A wrong way driver was killed Saturday morning on the North Freeway. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-45 near North Main St. Police said the driver in a Honda Civic was going in the wrong direction on I-45 when they were hit by an SUV. The driver died at the scene.
Two arrested in connection to double homicide in Bryan indicted by grand jury
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The two people arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened in September on Silver Hill Road were indicted on charges related to the crime on Thursday. A Brazos County grand jury handed up an indictment for both Jalen Bloom, 30 of Caldwell, and Ruth...
RICHMOND MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
A Richmond man was arrested Monday on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 2:10, Officer Connor Caskey effected a traffic stop in the area of South Austin and East Stone Streets on a vehicle for a moving violation. Officer Caskey made contact with the driver, Rashad Kenyata Ross, 34 of Richmond, and smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and Officer Caskey located marijuana as well as a .40 Caliber Smith and Wesson pistol. He also checked of Ross’ criminal history revealed and he had prior felony convictions as well as an active warrant out of Fort Bend County for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. Ross was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and on the warrant for Theft.
