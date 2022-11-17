Browns and Bills Game Being Moved To Detroit due to Blizzard

The week 11 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills is going to be played in Detroit to an incoming blizzard.

Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will now play at Detroit’s Ford Field, due to a blizzard that is going to drop multiple feet of snow in Buffalo, according to a report.

This comes as the NFL had been in contact with both teams and monitored the situation up until this point. What was a home game for Buffalo, will now be on the road in Detroit. The possibility of a snow game is now out of the question, neither team will be playing 3-to-6 feet of snow. The game will be played at 1 p.m.

Buffalo plays the Lions next Thursday, so they’re going to play on Ford Field two weeks in a row. What could have possibly been an advantage for the Browns with playing in the snow is now an afterthought.

Official statement from the NFL: Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday's Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit at 1 p.m. ET, the NFL announced today.

The decision to move the game from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY was done in consultation with the Buffalo Bills and local and state authorities as the region prepares for the storm.

Details on tickets and other game day information for Sunday's game in Detroit will be announced shortly. The Bills will provide information for those fans with tickets to the game originally scheduled for Orchard Park.

The game will be televised on CBS as part of its regularly scheduled broadcast.

