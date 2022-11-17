Read full article on original website
State College
Deed Transfers
The following property transactions were compiled from information provided by Centre County Recorder of Deeds Joseph Davidson. The Gazette is not responsible for typographical errors. The published information is believed to be accurate; however, the Gazette neither warrants nor accepts any liability or responsibility for inaccurate information. RECORDED OCT. 24-28,...
State College
Centre County Remains at Low COVID-19 Community Level for 9th Straight Week
Centre County remained at the low community level for COVID-19 for the ninth consecutive week, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask if symptomatic, if an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 or has...
State College
Power Outage Affects Thousands in State College Area
More than 3,000 households and businesses were affected by power outages in the State College area on Sunday afternoon after a downed tree fell on utility lines, according to West Penn Power. Power was restored to most customers by 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. The outage began at 12:34 p.m. when...
State College
Penn State Football: Parker Washington Update Expected Tuesday
Penn State receiver Parker Washington did not travel to the Nittany Lions’ 55-10 win over Rutgers on Saturday afternoon and coach James Franklin said he will have to wait until his weekly Tuesday press conference to provide a public update on Washington’s status moving forward. “I will have...
State College
Penn State Women’s Soccer Falls to Virginia 3-2 in Overtime, Ends NCAA Tournament Run
Penn State women’s soccer (15-5-3) saw its season come to an end with a 3-2 overtime loss to Virginia (16-3-3) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night at Jeffrey Field. Nittany Lion forward Payton Linnehan scored the game’s first goal in the 29th minute, but...
State College
James Franklin at 100 Career Victories: ‘He’s Just the Most Consistent Dude’
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — More than four dozen reporters and TV people were squeezed into a small room adjacent to the Penn State locker room in the bowels of SHI Stadium here Saturday night. Penn State had just defeated Rutgers, 55-10, like it always does— the Nittany Lions are 31-2...
State College
Penn State Men’s Basketball Beats Colorado State 68-56
Penn State men’s basketball improved to 5-1 on the year Sunday evening knocking off Colorado State 68-56 in the final game of the Charleston Classic, rounding out a three games in four days stretch. The Nittany Lions managed a fairly easy win despite making only nine shots from three-point...
State College
Penn State Women’s Soccer Dominates West Virginia 4-0 in Second Round of NCAA Tournament
No. 2 seed Penn State women’s soccer (15-4-3) rolled over No. 7 seed West Virginia (11-5-7) 4-0 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night at Jeffrey Field. The Nittany Lions took the pitch following a snow squall in Happy Valley, but the weather didn’t stop Payton Linnehan, Penelope Hocking, Cori Dyke and Amelia White from converting goals to punch their ticket to the Sweet Sixteen.
State College
Penn State Might Lack the Big Win in 2022, but Chasing Down 11 Ain’t Bad Either
This Penn State football season has been what you make it. The glass is half full or it is half empty. There is not much in the middle. If you wanted to a see a program not far from getting over the hump the evidence is there to be found. If you wanted to see a program still falling short of its highest aspirations in the same sorts of ways it always has, that is there to be found as well.
State College
Handing Out the Grades Following Penn State’s 55-10 Win over Rutgers
This was more or less what you’ve come to expect from Penn State and Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights do a few good things early and then the rest of the game happens. Interestingly enough, Penn State has scored 30+ against Rutgers only twice in the last eight meetings, which made Saturday’s final well above the general average as of late. Then again, if you score in all three phases it’s hard to lose. Here are the grades.
