Comic Book Roadshow visits Clarksburg
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Comic Book Roadshow visited the Hilton Garden inn in Clarksburg Sunday. The Comic Book Roadshow travels all over the U.S. selling and collecting items like comics, toys, and cards. If anyone is looking to sell, they are encouraged to visit the comic book roadshow. Many...
First at 4 Forum: Morgantown Beauty College
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Taylor Dunbar and Callie Gibson with Morgantown Beauty College joined First at 4. They talked about the best looks for the holiday season, how to achieve certain looks, and how to make an appointment with the Morgantown Beauty College. You can watch the full interview above...
Hunters in Barbour, Jackson, Mason, Upshur counties must bring harvested deer to data collection stations
FARMINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources reminds hunters that they are required to bring deer harvested on Nov. 21-22 in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties to a biological data collection station for carcass examination. WVDNR personnel will be collecting data on harvested deer...
Clarksburg Native Emily Shaffer Appearing Tonight on CBS's Blue Blood; Episode Set to Air at 10 p.m.
WDTV is reporting that tonight, on November 18, Clarksburg native and West Virginia University alumna Emily Shaffer, would be making a guest appearance on Blue. Shaffer’s acting career started in the mountain state and brought her to New York City. She had appeared on several other shows, including The...
Bridgeport café undergoing major expansion
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Since April of 2019, Bridgeport residents and visitors have enjoyed healthy nutrient-rich food and drink items, as well as bright, urban atmosphere at Winnie’s Café. Serving shakes, smoothies, juices and coffee beverages - as well as salads, sandwiches, and other organic options - the Main Street business is now expanding.
Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map
CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
Hunters in 4 WV counties must bring deer to collection stations
Hunters are being reminded by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources that any deer harvested in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties from Nov. 21-22 should be brought to a biological data collection station.
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Brickside in Bridgeport holds renovation ribbon cutting
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular restaurant and bar in Harrison County held a ribbon cutting for its latest additions. Brickside Bar and Grill in Bridgeport celebrated the completion of a renovated dining hall and entryway as well as improvements to their stage and electronics on Monday. Brickside first opened...
Opening date for LongHorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg announced
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For those wondering when the next national franchise restaurant will be opening its doors in Clarksburg, there is a New Year’s Surprise in store. Barring something unforeseen, LongHorn Steakhouse will be opening its doors just after the start of 2023. According to Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino, the planned first day open to the public is Jan. 4.
Planned Opening Date for LongHorn Steakhouse is Announced; Restaurant Nearly 70 Percent Complete
For those wondering when the next national franchise restaurant will be opening its doors just across Bridgeport’s city limits in Clarksburg, there is a New Year’s Surprise in store. Barring something unforeseen, LongHorn Steakhouse will be opening its doors just after the start of 2023. According to Clarksburg...
Salute to Veterans: Fairmont State University’s Student Veterans Organization
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4. Connor Ford with Fairmont State University’s Student Veterans Organization joined First at 4 on Monday.
Annie Smiles gears up for annual toy drive
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - David Rowan and his wife run a non-profit organization in honor of their daughter Cheyenne, also known as Annie. “Every child needs a Christmas smile in the morning,” David Rowan Co-Director and Co-Founder of Annie Smiles, said. “Annie had a very kind and sharing personality about her. Anything she had, she was willing to share with everybody.”
Farmington No. 9 explosion happened 54 years ago
FARMINGTON, W.Va. — Sunday marks the 54th anniversary of the Farmington No. 9 Mine tragedy in Marion County that claimed the lives of 78 coal miners. There were a series of explosions inside the Consolidation Coal Company operation. The mine had to be sealed 10 days later before all of the bodies could be recovered.
54 years later: Sen. Joe Manchin, reporter on scene reflect on the Farmington Mine explosion that killed 78
54 years ago, the Farmington community experienced a devastating tragedy, resulting in the deaths of 78 miners. On Wednesday, November 20, 1968, an explosion tore through the Consolidation Coal Company's No. 9 mine that would claim the lives of most of the nearly 100 miners working at the time of the blast.
Rising concerns after 3 Philip Barbour students hospitalized from vaping
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 3 Philip Barbour High School students are now out of the hospital after using a vaping device last Friday. While they’re okay, administrators say the problem of vaping is a growing issue across the state and country. “You have no idea what’s in some of...
West Virginia police investigating illegal deer kill with a unique antler set
West Virginia police are investigating an illegal deer kill that had a unique antler set. West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officer Gieseke investigated a complaint of an illegal deer kill in southern Tyler County, West Virginia. The illegally killed buck was said to have a branched main beam on the left side with four points […]
Man charged with stabbing another man 4 times at Webster County home
A man has been charged after allegedly stabbing another man four times at a residence in Webster County.
Large structure fire in Bridgeport at the building housing Wilson Furniture
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) UPDATE: The Wheeling Police Department says the Bridgeport Bridge that crosses the back channel of the Ohio River from Wheeling Island is currently CLOSED due to the fire. They say to use the Fort Henry Bridge as a detour. Crews are currently responding to an active structure fire at the building […]
Extremely cold wind chill temps Sunday morning
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for eastern Tucker County and eastern Randolph County tonight due to wind chills in the negatives. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather photos or videos you’d like to share with us? You can do...
