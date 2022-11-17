ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

Comic Book Roadshow visits Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Comic Book Roadshow visited the Hilton Garden inn in Clarksburg Sunday. The Comic Book Roadshow travels all over the U.S. selling and collecting items like comics, toys, and cards. If anyone is looking to sell, they are encouraged to visit the comic book roadshow. Many...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Morgantown Beauty College

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Taylor Dunbar and Callie Gibson with Morgantown Beauty College joined First at 4. They talked about the best looks for the holiday season, how to achieve certain looks, and how to make an appointment with the Morgantown Beauty College. You can watch the full interview above...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport café undergoing major expansion

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Since April of 2019, Bridgeport residents and visitors have enjoyed healthy nutrient-rich food and drink items, as well as bright, urban atmosphere at Winnie’s Café. Serving shakes, smoothies, juices and coffee beverages - as well as salads, sandwiches, and other organic options - the Main Street business is now expanding.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map

CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
TYLER COUNTY, WV
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Brickside in Bridgeport holds renovation ribbon cutting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular restaurant and bar in Harrison County held a ribbon cutting for its latest additions. Brickside Bar and Grill in Bridgeport celebrated the completion of a renovated dining hall and entryway as well as improvements to their stage and electronics on Monday. Brickside first opened...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Opening date for LongHorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg announced

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For those wondering when the next national franchise restaurant will be opening its doors in Clarksburg, there is a New Year’s Surprise in store. Barring something unforeseen, LongHorn Steakhouse will be opening its doors just after the start of 2023. According to Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino, the planned first day open to the public is Jan. 4.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Annie Smiles gears up for annual toy drive

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - David Rowan and his wife run a non-profit organization in honor of their daughter Cheyenne, also known as Annie. “Every child needs a Christmas smile in the morning,” David Rowan Co-Director and Co-Founder of Annie Smiles, said. “Annie had a very kind and sharing personality about her. Anything she had, she was willing to share with everybody.”
PHILIPPI, WV
Metro News

Farmington No. 9 explosion happened 54 years ago

FARMINGTON, W.Va. — Sunday marks the 54th anniversary of the Farmington No. 9 Mine tragedy in Marion County that claimed the lives of 78 coal miners. There were a series of explosions inside the Consolidation Coal Company operation. The mine had to be sealed 10 days later before all of the bodies could be recovered.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Extremely cold wind chill temps Sunday morning

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for eastern Tucker County and eastern Randolph County tonight due to wind chills in the negatives. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather photos or videos you’d like to share with us? You can do...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy