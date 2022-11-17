Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox5ny.com
NYC gay bar attacked several times
NEW YORK - A Manhattan gay bar has been attacked several times, with the attacker throwing bricks at its windows while patrons were inside. The incidents have taken place at VERS on 9th Ave. in Hell's Kitchen. The latest came on Nov. 19. It followed similar incidents on Nov. 13 and Nov. 15.
fox5ny.com
NYPD stops 'threat to the Jewish community,' 2 arrested at Penn Station
NEW YORK - The NYPD and federal law enforcement say they have uncovered and stopped a "developing threat to the Jewish community" on Friday, leading to the arrest of two people. In a statement on Saturday, the authorities said that the FBI/NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force, the NYPD Counterterrorism unit,...
fox5ny.com
Man accused of making threats against NYC Jewish community charged
NEW YORK - The man accused of making threats on social media warning of shootings at New York City synagogues and other Jewish sites was arraigned Sunday morning. Christopher Brown was arrested Saturday by the MTA Police inside Penn Station. He has been charged with six felony weapons and firearms...
fox5ny.com
New York State Police on alert after Colorado gay bar shooting
NEW YORK - The New York State Police force is stepping up surveillance and support for potential hate crime targets after 5 people died in a mass shooting at a gay bar in Colorado. "Amid recent threats to Jewish & LGBTQ communities, I have directed @nyspolice to ramp u monitoring...
fox5ny.com
NY cannabis farmers have $750M of weed and nowhere to sell it
NEW YORK - Cannabis farmers in New York waiting for the state to roll out licenses to sell weed have stocked up $750M of the drug and currently have nowhere to sell it, according to a new report. According to a report in Bloomberg, growers have nearly 300,000 pounds of...
fox5ny.com
The Cake Whisperer of the Jersey Shore
AVON-BY-THE-SEA, N.J. - Cristian Rojas' love for baking began when he was a child watching his mom and family members cook in Costa Rica. "My mom and my aunts were like home bakers their whole lives," Rojas, 43, said. "I grew up watching them bake, nothing professional but that kind of gave me a start."
fox5ny.com
NY city fights catalytic converter thefts
YONKERS, N.Y. - Catalytic converters are a hot commodity in the criminal world and thefts in the region are skyrocketing. In Yonkers, residents were invited to install serial numbers on the part, in an effort to curtail the rising crime. Dozens of cars lined up in Yonkers Saturday morning, and...
fox5ny.com
1 dead, 1 injured after shootout with police in Manhattan
NEW YORK - One person has been killed and another injured after a narcotics investigation in Manhattan ended in a shootout with the NYPD Friday night. According to authorities, at 8:41 p.m., officers and federal agents were conducting a narcotics operation and attempted to arrest two men on the first floor of a building in Inwood.
fox5ny.com
Subway service suspended after water main break
NEW YORK - A water main break in Lower Manhattan is causing major delays and suspensions of service on the New York City subway Sunday afternoon. Water flooded the tracks at the Canal Street station, rising nearly to the level of the platform. As a result, there is no train...
fox5ny.com
Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust
NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
fox5ny.com
How does your state's credit scores rank compared to others?
NEW YORK - WalletHub compared the average credit scores of residents in each of the 50 states as of October 2022, based on TransUnion data. The average credit score in the U.S. is 695 using the VantageScore model. That puts the average American just below the bottom of the good credit range (700). The score to ultimately strive for is at least 750, which marks the beginning of the excellent credit range.
fox5ny.com
Kids with RSV, other illnesses keep flooding hospitals
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. - Ask just about anyone and they'll likely know of a child, maybe even their own, who has been sick recently. "We used to wear masks and no one got sick," said one woman. "It's not just COVID. It's all the other illnesses." Illnesses including RSV, entero- or...
fox5ny.com
Weather forecast
Temperatures are cold and well-below average across the region and a freeze warning is in effect for New York City this evening, so make sure to bundle up! FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente has your weather forecast.
Comments / 0