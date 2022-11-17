ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Hmong programs in Fresno studied by Minnesota educators

By John Houghton
 4 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Minnesota educators visited Fresno to look at Fresno Unified’s Hmong dual language immersion programs, according to the school district.

School officials say the district is the first in the country to design a Hmong program with alignment across the elementary, middle, and high school and in addition has partnered with Fresno State on a Hmong minor.

The educators looked at Balderas and Vang Pao elementary schools as well as Hmong Heritage classes at Bullard, Duncan Polytechnical, Edison, Hoover, McLane, Roosevelt, and Sunnyside high schools.

“We are extremely proud of the Hmong language programs that our own staff has developed and excited to share our unique curriculum with other educators,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson.

