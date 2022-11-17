Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Ruth Ann Boese
Ruth Ann Boese, 74 of Lincoln, formerly of Ashland, passed away peacefully at Bryan Hospital after a courageous battle with colon cancer, on November 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 8, 1948, in Nebraska City, NE to Kenneth and Esther (Steinhoff) Wessel of Avoca, NE.
Joe Rico, 93, Nebr. City
Joe Rico, age 93 of Nebraska City passed away on Saturday morning; November 19, 2022 at the Holmes Lake Rehab and Care Center in Lincoln, NE. Ruben Joe Rico was born on August 29, 1929 in Nebraska City, NE; the son of Brauilo and Goldie M. (Spidell) Rico. He attended school in Nebraska City.
Chesney coming to Lincoln in May
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A country music legend will be making a stop in Nebraska next year. Kenny Chesney announced his I Go Back 2023 tour Monday. The 21-date tour, which will start in March in Pennsylvania, will come to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on May 13. The tour is currently scheduled to wrap up in Newton, Iowa on July 22.
Winter Lights Festival, marks 34th year at Gage County Courthouse
BEATRICE - An annual holiday tradition helped kick off the Christmas season in southeast Nebraska, Sunday night. Holiday lights will be on at night at the Gage County Courthouse now through Christmas and past the New Year’s Holiday. Sunday night marked the 34th year of the Winter Lights Festival,...
Christmas Wishes accepts donations
NEBRASKA CITY - Margee Spiers, organizer of Christmas Wishes, announced a donation from the Lied Lodge and Conference Center. Head of Housekeeping Shannon Goodman presented a donation of 200 body lotions. Members of Alpha Xi/Beta Sigma Phi donated a check of $250 in memory of Joyce Jacobson. The money will...
First responders team up for Stuff an Emergency Vehicle in Fairbury
FAIRBURY, NE — With the holiday season upon us, first responders in Fairbury are looking for help from the community to help those going through hard times. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Fairbury Rural Fire Department, Jefferson County Ambulance and Blue Valley Community Action are teaming up for their annual Stuff the Emergency Vehicle event.
Ashland Park Robbins Elementary receives 400 helmets as part of community program
ASHLAND, Neb. -- "Everyone Matters" is a collaborative program with Flood Communications and United Healthcare's that focuses on supporting communities across the state. For the first time, this collaboration extended to Flood Communications’ Spanish station: Telemundo Nebraska and they donated $1,000 and 400 helmets to the students of Ashland Park Robbins Elementary.
Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident
PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
SHAPE recognizes Peru State majors
PERU – Peru State College health and physical education majors were recognized at the 2022 SHAPE conference. Jamie Copenharve was honored as the physical education major of the year. Kelcie Gaines was health education major of the year and Jokob Trosper was the PK-12 physical and health education major of the year.
Inmate declared dead at Lincoln center
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate from the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) was declared dead on Friday. Officials said 48-year-old Antoine Young died. The cause of his death hasn't been determined at the moment but Young was reportedly in treatment for a medical condition at that time. According to authorities,...
Lincoln woman sentenced to almost six years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman received over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Lapointe, of Lincoln, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Nov 18 for conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. Lapointe will serve 70 months in prison and then have a supervised release of five years. There is no parole in the federal system.
Wallet reportedly stolen while woman shops in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A wallet was reportedly missing from a woman's purse and had fraudulent transactions ran on her credit cards in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Super Saver Grocery Store, 5440 South 56, on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. for a reported theft. Officers said...
Richardson County arrests: drugs, weapons, car theft
FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests through Nov. 20, including theft, weapons and felony drug charges. 29-year-old Assan Tucker of Omaha is suspected of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony on Nov. 13. Zachary White, 21,...
Man reportedly tries to kidnap woman in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An Oklahoma man reportedly attempted to kidnap a woman in Lincoln early Saturday morning. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to ‘Gate 25,’ 300 Canopy St. on Saturday around 2:20 a.m. for a reported assault. Officers said they talked to the 20-year-old female...
Overloaded electric outlet blamed for house fire
NEBRASKA CITY – An overloaded electrical outlet is blamed for a house fire Saturday afternoon in Nebraska City. Firefighters were dispatched to 821 Seventh Avenue on a neighbor’s report there was fire coming from the roof. No one was home when firefighters arrived, but firefighters gained entrance and extinguished the fire that started in an upstairs bedroom.
California man receives 13 years in prison for drug-related charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A man from California was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Monday for drug-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 29-year-old Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno, of San Francisco, Calif., was sentenced in Lincoln, Nebraska to 156 months in prison. Jiminez-Noveno was charged for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. He will serve five years of supervised release after his initial prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Woman from Iowa receives sentence for meth-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa woman will serve over five years in prison after a meth-related sentence. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 38-year-old Alicia Faye Rogers, of Riverton, Iowa, was sentenced on Friday for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She will be in prison for 63 months and will have a five-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
Three arrested for drugs, stolen LPD equipment found
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three people were arrested for drug-related charges and equipment that was reported stolen from a Lincoln Police Department recruits officer was found. LPD said officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force talked to 55-year-old Peautray Green in his vehicle parked at StorageMart, 6101 Cornhusker Highway on Nov. 18 around 3:00 p.m.
