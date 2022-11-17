ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click10.com

Residents live with fear amid unsolved attempted abductions in Miami

MIAMI – The Ramos family is among the residents who are living in fear after two recent attempted kidnappings in Miami. Police officers have distributed flyers with the sketch of a suspect who a woman said tried to abduct her as she walked on the street. Jennesis Ramos, 15,...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Miami woman arrested after officials say she redirected pension payments to herself

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — Federal authorities say a woman from Miami funneled $185K worth of someone else’s retirement payments to herself. Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) arrested Shonnekia Scott, 48, on three counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft in a Florida Retirement System (FRS) fraud case.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

2 sought after mail carrier robbed in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – Federal authorities are offering a hefty reward for information on two suspects who robbed a mail carrier in Tamarac. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the letter carrier was working in the 7300 block of Northwest 64th Court last Wednesday when the armed suspect robbed him or her.
TAMARAC, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Violent Murder Allegedly Committed By Deerfield Beach Man

Deputies Find Woman’s Body Inside Home. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Deerfield Beach man is in custody, accused of killing 36-year-old Jessica Baker by stabbing her repeatedly. Baker lived in the 100 block of NE 21st Street in Pompano Beach. According to the […]
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Local 10 Big Bus Toy Express to roll through South Florida on Dec. 9

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Beep Beep! The 9th Annual Local 10 Big Bus Toy Express will be crisscrossing South Florida on Friday, Dec. 9. Since 2014, we have collected approximately 120,000 new, unwrapped toys to benefit the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. Last year, we collected a record-breaking 19,000 toys. In 2022, we want to go even bigger before the Big Bus heads home.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Video shows thieves preying on a shopper in Broward County, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A video shows the two thieves who followed a 76-year-old victim to steal her purse as she was distracted shopping, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office release on Monday. The victim had her iPhone, credit cards, her checkbook, and other personal items, deputies said...
Click10.com

Police: Man shot several times in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Medics rushed a man to the hospital after he was shot several times in northwest Miami-Dade early Monday morning, according to police. Police responded to the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 68th Terrace in the county’s Gladeview area just after 1:15 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert, according to a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Juror admits misconduct, says he watched documentary about Broward death penalty case

The foreman of a jury that recommended sending a convicted killer back to the Florida’s death row last month admitted in court Monday that he watched a documentary about the case before he made his decision. Peter Avsenew was convicted June 10 of the murders of Stephen Adams and Kevin Powell in Wilton Manors in 2010. The same jury that convicted him returned in October to consider whether ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
Click10.com

Local experts warn of health risks ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

MIAMI – Respiratory illnesses like the flu, RSV and COVID are spiking across the United States ahead of this week’s Thanksgiving holiday. And while the numbers are not as high in South Florida, doctors still say there’s been an increase. “Thankfully we haven’t seen as much of...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Residents in flooded neighborhoods wait for water to recede

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After relentless rain slammed South Florida on Sunday, some residents continued to deal with high waters Monday morning and are waiting for them to recede. “I just thought that maybe it would come into the yard eventually, but it’s been standing there,” northeast Miami-Dade resident...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Flight Out Of Miami Turns Around After Passenger Mistakenly Yells 'Fire'

A passenger made quite an oopsie on a flight out of South Florida, forcing the aircraft to turn around and head back to the airport, according to Simply Flying. Flight 3152, a regularly scheduled service from Miami to Boston, departed Monday (November 14) around 6 a.m. Everything was smooth sailing until a passenger reportedly spotted what they thought was smoke coming from the plane's air conditioning vents. That's when they suddenly shouted, "Fire!" and out of an abundance of caution, pilots quickly returned to Miami International Airport.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
MIAMI, FL

